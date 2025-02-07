Top Applicant Tracking Systems - Sierra Leone

Find the right software and services.
Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are software tools used by recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers to streamline the process of sourcing, screening, and managing job applicants. These systems enable businesses to create and distribute job postings, analyze resumes for pertinent information, schedule interviews, and gather candidate details including cover letters and references. They also automate tasks such as interview scheduling, notifying candidates about the next steps, and sending alerts. ATS solutions play a crucial role in tracking hiring metrics like time-to-hire and cost-to-hire, allowing companies to optimize their recruitment process and enhance the return on investment from recruiting software. Leading applicant tracking software often integrates with broader recruiting functionalities such as job board and career site postings, candidate sourcing, resume parsing, employee referral assessments, applicant screening, recruitment marketing, interview scheduling, candidate relationship management, onboarding, and recruitment data analysis. Some ATS platforms may also include candidate relationship management capabilities, which assist recruiters in proactively identifying and nurturing potential candidates through features like email marketing, scheduling, and ongoing communication.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Applied
beapplied.com
Build the future of hiring with an ethical and efficient recruitment platform. Push back against conventional hiring that perpetuates systemic biases. Recruitment software that predicts the best candidates and creates the best teams.
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, manage, and retain employees with confidence•Get experienced, award-winning support where and when you need it with our 24/7/365 U.S.-based, live support team•Stay ahead of changing laws and regulations with our compliance experts•Access your information on the go with the Paychex Flex Mobile App Talent Management: Recruit, retain, and develop top talent from a single HR platform and streamline your hiring and onboarding process. Workforce Management: Improve employee efficiency and productivity with our vital workforce management resources. Payroll and Financial Support: Easily pay employees and manage taxes, expenses, and more, so you can continue to focus on your business. Employee Benefits: Attract and retain top talent by offering valued employee benefits while simplifying your plan administration. PEO and HR Outsourcing: Support your business throughout the entire employee lifecycle with our comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions. Employee Experience: Save time and improve accuracy by giving employees access to self-service HR, training, and financial tools. Integrations: Automatically and accurately connect and share data between your software and Paychex Flex.Choose the right level of technology and support for your business now — while keeping the ability to grow as your needs change. See why Paychex is the largest HR company for small to medium-sized businesses and let us simplify your payroll experience.
Jobersy
jobersy.com
Centralize your recruitment process. Publish your job openings and receive applications with a customizable career page.
Recruitive
recruitive.com
Recruitive Ltd is a leading UK supplier of end to end cloud based recruitment software solutions designed for HR, Recruitment Teams and Hiring Managers whilst significantly enhancing the candidate Journey. Our award winning technology allows you to manage the entire recruitment process in-house. We offer Cloud Based ATS Recruitment Software, Onboarding Software and Bespoke Careers Websites, a true End to End solution. Request a free demonstration today.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Scout Talent
applynow.net.au
Scout Talent is a talent acquisition platform provider that works to connect people to grow companies, careers, and communities. Our platform offers a range of software modules and talent acquisition solutions that are specialised to help organisations attract, manage, and hire the right people. Our premier :Recruit software is a robust candidate management system that empowers organisations to adopt a proactive approach to talent acquisition and drive strategic growth. :Recruit reduces double handling, saves you time, and reduces the risk of human error along the way. Scout :Recruit allows you to: - Manage Recruitment Lifecycle - Create, manage and publish branded recruitment web pages - Post directly to job boards to ensure your role is seen by the right candidates - Easily screen candidates for best results - Rate, rank and comment on your top candidates to keep track - Track candidates throughout the hiring process - Integrate with your favourite recruitment and HR technology solutions
SignalHire
signalhire.com
SignalHire is the best and easiest way to get contact info on anyone on the web. Whether you're a recruiter or sourcer, sales or marketing manager you must have SignalHire ready at hand. Source across 350+ mln profiles aggregated from all around the web on SignalHire, use the browser extension to uncover contact details of any person, get only 100% up-to-date email addresses, phone numbers, and social networks links
Simplicant
simplicant.com
Recruiting Software & Applicant Tracking System For The Modern Enterprise. Simplicant's recruiting software platform and applicant tracking system provide a modern and simpler approach to hiring talent faster and cost-effectively. Find top talent from multiple sources, organize and schedule interviews, manage talent relationships and make data-driven hiring decisions.
SmartRecruiters
smartrecruiters.com
Move beyond applicant tracking systems (ATS) with an enterprise-grade recruiting platform designed for the modern workforce. SmartRecruiters' Talent Acquisition Suite provides everything needed to attract, select, and hire great talent.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that helps fast-growing companies find, engage & hire the world's best talent. Our algorithm instantly matches employers to talent based on their specific requirements across countries, regions & time zones as well as cutting-edge tools & solutions to identify their next hire & manage their hiring process. Simply define your ideal candidate profile, sit back, and let Snaphunt do the heavy lifting. Qualified talent is invited to apply to your role automatically and you can also engage with relevant talent via personalized emails to boost your application rate. Designed for Distributed Teams: Reduce your hiring spend by up to 80% and collaborate on your hiring seamlessly with proprietary tools designed to reduce your hiring time by 72%. With Snaphunt, you can hire for your onsite, hybrid, or remote roles quickly from a talent pool of over 4 million job seekers and a sourcing reach of 300+ million professionals. The platform automatically generates custom job descriptions, 1-click candidate response management, pre-recorded video interviews, interview scheduling, interview question generator, automatic feedback collection, automated reference checking, and more. Hiring Insights at Every Step: Hiring for culture fit? Snaphunt's proprietary assessment 'Snapsych', is based on established psychometric models adapted for the modern workplace. The platform also shares insights on salaries and notice periods so you can find the best talent right from the start. To see how Snaphunt can help you achieve your hiring objectives, visit: https://snaphunt.com/employers
softgarden Employers
softgarden.io
The softgarden Talent Acquisition Suite empowers you to attract and hire the best candidates for your organisation.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
SpringRecruit
springrecruit.com
SpringRecruit is one of the best free ats that helps you pick the top talent faster with effective collaboration, resume parser & easy Interview scheduling & reminders.
StaffingSoft
staffingsoft.com
Recruiting Software for Recruiters and Human Resources Professionals. An enterprise-wide applicant tracking system, StaffingSoft offers a full suite of tools that effectively integrates and streamlines talent recruiting, retention, and management of candidates, employees and external vendors globally. You will have the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with us in order to facilitate your productivity and growth.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Talent Clue
talentclue.com
Talent Clue is the most powerful and complete recruiting software, designed for recruiters who want to be up to date in Human Resources. Present in the market since 2013, with more than 300 clients and more than 3,400 recruiters who make Talent Clue their indispensable work tool. Automate the entire selection process. Create attractive job offers and spread outreach with our extensive Multiposter. Manage processes intuitively and create a unified talent base supported by detailed reports.
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment, hiring, training, and engagement. Many of the best known global brands trust TalentReef to provide the actionable insights needed to optimize and drive their talent management processes.
Talentsquare
talentsquare.com
Talentsquare's mission is to help companies excel in recruitment. We offer the latest HR technologies to manage and recruit talent with ease.
TalentWall
talentwall.io
TalentWall converts your candidate pipeline into a visual card wall, reflecting all of your Greenhouse candidate data in Real-Time. It offers more transparency to your hiring managers, collaborates better with your team, and never loses sight of a candidate in process again.
Talexio
talexiohr.com
Talexio is a complete HR suite for human resources, recruitment and payroll professionals looking to work more efficiently. Talexio's flexible and cloud-based solution gives organisations full control of their HR processes. Through automation the easy-to-use Talexio saves you time, while it also lowers the cost of your internal processes. Talexio is a scalable solution that caters for businesses of any size within any industry; so you can worry less as your business grows.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
To win the war on talent, you need a lightning-fast hiring process and a fail-proof system for consistent communication with candidates and employees alike. Team Engine helps you attract more applicants, hire them quicker and—crucially—keep them engaged throughout their tenure. Team Engine accelerates the hiring process by automating the manual (but time-sensitive) steps needed to keep candidates moving forward—even when your team is off the clock! Reach candidates and employees where they prefer to engage (in their texts) with our automated messaging platform that keeps everyone in the loop. By automating best practices for hiring and retention, you’ll ensure the best experience for your applicants and employees. Team Engine will help you: Find and hire great people — Automate the redundant tasks in your hiring process so you can add value where it matters most. Motivate and retain quality employees — Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to give feedback on the experience. Execute and continuously improve — Build connectedness across your company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how we help: • texting with deskless employees & job applicants • automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g. interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) • built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook & Instagram • translated communications for Spanish-speakers • a centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details • diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach.
Teamable
teamable.com
The future of recruiting, today. Find and engage with great talent. Whether it's passive sourcing, nurture and messaging, or referrals, we help companies hire the right people for their team.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, anonymous hiring, fully customizable recruitment workflows, an easy-to-build career site, and much more.
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon recruiting software has combined powerful applicant tracking (ATS) and client relationship (CRM) features into one recruitment solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for recruiting and hiring teams starting at $67.15/user per month. Top Echelon automates many of the applicant tracking features such as resume parsing, email parsing, bulk resume uploads, custom fields, custom workflows, import/export spreadsheets, duplicate checking, record merging, tagging, full text search, radius search, and an optional candidate portal. To help manage the recruitment process Top Echelon has CRM features for candidate communication through the hiring lifecycle with custom pipeline stages, email integration, calendar integration, custom hotlists, activity planner, email templates, custom activities, reporting, notification system, and more. All of this comes with onboarding, training and support at no additional charge.
Vacancy Filler
vacancy-filler.co.uk
The next generation ATS, Vacancy Filler empowers recruiters to deliver the best candidate experience fast. Automated and branded throughout, it's packed with tools such as Agency Module, Talent Pool, Request to Recruit, SJTs & Tests, Background Checks, References, Video Screening and Onboarding- all underpinned by powerful BI Analytics Suite. Working with Vacancy Filler, you'll have your own Account Manager, UK based user and candidate support and integration with your HR System. And much more!
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-effective way.
Viterbit
viterbit.com
Viterbit is a talent acquisition platform. Now companies can use data to continually optimize every aspect of their recruiting processes, reducing hiring costs and times.
VIVAHR
vivahr.com
VIVAHR is the fastest growing Applicant Tracking System for small business in the US. VIVAHR makes it easy to - Post Jobs - Manage Candidates - Collaborate with team members - Run reports/insights It's that easy! Start with a free job posting to 50+ job boards. Average new customer has a job live in 6 minutes.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but for the entire company. WebHR is based on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud Computing model.
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting and HR. Workable is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a suite of products that leverage our proprietary AI developed from processing 260 million candidates and more than 1.5 million hires. Workable’s mission is to 10x your company’s HR productivity. Workable Recruiting is a world-class Applicant Tracking System that makes recruiters and hiring managers better. Workable AI helps with most time-consuming tasks such as sourcing, screening, emailing, generating job descriptions & interview kits, and more. Workable is tightly integrated with all the major job boards and offers all the features the best recruiting teams are looking for. Workable HR enables end-to-end employee management with a highly configurable system that securely handles employee data, manages time off, integrates with payroll, and more, all in one place. Jobs by Workable is a job board that connects millions of candidates with opportunities at Workable-powered companies. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies across more than 100 countries find, hire, and manage top talent. We deliver unprecedented productivity improvements in HR and recruiting, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams. Learn more at workstream.us.
WorkTaps
worktaps.com
Employee Referral Software for the hourly workforce. Engaging employees to help find top-quality hires; faster.
X0PA
x0pa.com
X0PA AI helps organisations identify, engage and hire best fit candidates for the job and organisation and uses it predictive analytics to predict probability of the candidate staying in the organisation and performing well.
YouCruit
youcruit.com
Cloud-based solution that helps employers find, manage and hire great candidates through automated job board posting and recruiting.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insurance, and tax laws, ZenHR’s HRMS serves everyone from SME to Enterprise customers in the MENA market.
Zenploy
zenploy.io
Zenploy is a hiring software that enables you to manage job offers, candidates and interviews efficiently, all in one place.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Shree Maruti, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,500 others, Zimyo offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes HR and Payroll, Attendance, Performance, Applicant Tracking, Engagement, LMS and 50+ modules. By leveraging these solutions, organizations of any size can automate HR operations, run error-free payroll, disburse salaries on time, track employee attendance, onboard/offboard employees, track employee performance, parse resumes, send offer letters, and do much more. Join us on a journey to redefine HR excellence.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
Voyse
voyse.io
Create an unforgettable candidate experience by showcasing your fantastic working culture. Throw open the doors to your business and the people who make it special, with a Voyse Digital Job Description.
Sesame HR
sesamehr.es
Sesame HR is the software that allows companies to digitize the routine processes of their human resources departments by simplifying and automating them. Sesame HR is a great ally for managers, executives and HR managers to save time in their processes and focus their efforts on improving the experience of their employees.
Rytfit.ai
rytfit.ai
Say goodbye to clunky, outdated HR processes and embrace a modern approach to human capital management with Rytfit.ai. Rytfit is an AI-driven Workforce Management platform with a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations manage their workforce effectively and efficiently. Take Talent Acquisition to the next level – Rythire is tailored to your organization's needs. Feed any job title to accelerate your job creation in just a matter of seconds. Rytfit’s semantic model allows an organization to go from Hi to Hire in just 7 days. RytHire platform has features such as eliminating manual recruiting tasks and streamlining the recruitment process. Build Workforce, Remap Employees, and Elevate Retention - RytEngage module allows organizations to identify and develop internal talent for new roles, promoting a culture of growth and opportunity. Measure on what matters - RytMeasure module provides a centralized hub for goal setting and tracking in real-time. The platform allows organizations to align their workforce with their overall business strategy and drive better business outcomes. Streamline your HR processes, engage your employees, and drive results with our all-in-one solution. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, our solution can help you achieve your workforce management goals and improve your overall processes.
Screenloop
screenloop.com
Screenloop is the ultimate Talent Operations Platform, conveniently combining a next-gen ATS with AI-powered solutions and automation, including Self-Scheduling, AI Notetaker, Background Checks, Analytics, Quality of Hire, and more, all in one place. It caters to HR, Talent, and People professionals, and hiring teams in startups, small, and large businesses.
Business Draft
businessdraft.com
Business Draft offers an affordable, user-friendly and all-in-one recruitment solution tailored to support the needs of growing companies. Our comprehensive software streamlines the entire hiring process, replacing time-consuming manual tasks with intuitive features that empower recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently source, assess, and hire top talent, faster.
Jobilla
jobilla.com
Jobilla’s digital recruitment solution offers businesses and candidates an efficient talent acquisition experience. We provide a personalized strategy to attract passive candidates, reduce recruiting costs, and speed up the recruitment process while offering candidates a way to find jobs that align with their skills and interests. By using Jobilla, businesses, and candidates get exactly what they want – how and when they want it – with a few simple clicks. Potential. Fulfilled.
foh&boh
fohandboh.com
foh&boh (www.fohandboh.com) is a platform helping restaurants, hotels and retailers hire and onboard employees faster. We help businesses speed up the hiring process drastically by connecting operators and hiring managers to qualified talent in a matter of minutes.
Talent Genie
talentgenie.co.za
Talent Genie is a recruitment software (applicant tracking system (ATS)) that uses linguistic patter recognition and A.I. to shortlist candidates automatically , retype CVs and track their location in relation to the location of the position.
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the best for your business.
TalentMesh
talentmesh.com
The TalentMesh platform is an intuitive recruitment platform based on the latest technology stack, allowing you to track, automate and enhance the full recruitment cycle. The platform combines an easy-to-use applicant tracking system with quality pre-employment tests, that are customized for your unique hiring situation. It provides value beyond a traditional recruitment platform, by utilizing unique talent data, to help your business: 1. Understand what type of talent that will drive performance 2. Find more of that talent in your existing applicant pool 3. Structure and professional your interview process 4. Hire top talent with scientific precision
Teamdash
teamdash.com
Teamdash is the ultimate recruitment software for companies who need their tools to adapt to their processes in order to hire great teams faster. Loved for customisation abilities, user-friendliness, and recruitment power, Teamdash is the rising choice for in-house recruiters aiming to enhance results and processes quickly.
Tapflow
tapflow.app
Tapflow helps recruiters find exceptional talent from LinkedIn in a few minutes. Instead of doing so much manual work filtering on LinkedIn, and evaluating profiles individually, Tapflow's smart algorithms can pinpoint the top profiles for any role instantly.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase—a comprehensive platform designed to empower hiring managers. Effortlessly streamline your hiring process, from candidate engagement to evaluations and application tracking. Seamlessly communicate, schedule events, conduct remote interviews, and safeguard data. Experience optimized workflow with Tacitbase. Key Features: Collaborative Work: Embrace seamless collaboration with Tacitbase's flexible subscription plans. Effortlessly collaborate with team members across the candidate database, candidate review, and application tracking. Assign tasks, track progress, and maintain real-time communication, regardless of location. Enjoy granular permission management for controlled access. Candidate Database: Easily create, manage, and store candidates from various sources. Whether from social media, email, or existing databases, Tacitbase enables hassle-free candidate organization. Customize your candidate database with personalized columns and search potential candidates based on specific criteria such as education, experience, skills, and location. Track all candidate activities including reviews, applications, and communications in one centralized location. Candidate Review: Simplify and expedite the evaluation process with collaborative and constructive candidate reviews. Gain a comprehensive view of each candidate's qualifications and suitability for the job, enabling faster decision-making and improved quality of hire. Make informed choices and build a strong team. TacitMail: Communicate effectively with candidates through a dedicated email address, consolidating all candidate-related emails in one place. Leverage customizable email templates and automated communication to save time, nurture candidate relationships, and provide a personalized experience throughout the hiring process. Stay connected effortlessly. Application Tracking: Seamlessly track candidates throughout the hiring pipeline with our intuitive Kanban-based Application Tracking System (ATS). Customize your hiring process, collaborate with team members, and communicate with candidates directly within the system. Streamline the recruitment process with labels and filters, ensuring efficient candidate management and a smooth workflow. Event Scheduling: Simplify interview and assessment schedules with our convenient event scheduling feature. Create events, specify details, and send invitations to candidates directly through Tacitbase. Manage all scheduled events on the calendar and send reminders to candidates, ensuring a seamless recruitment experience and avoiding scheduling conflicts. Conference Integration: Conduct secure remote interviews and assessments with Tacitbase's integration capabilities for popular conference platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. Schedule and invite candidates to virtual interviews, record sessions for future reference, and streamline your remote recruitment activities. Bridge distances effortlessly. Advanced Search: Harness the power of our advanced search filters to identify candidates based on specific criteria, such as skills, experience, education, and more. Refine search results with a range of search options and filters, saving time and ensuring the selection of the most suitable candidates for each job opening. Find the perfect match efficiently. Data Security: At Tacitbase, data security is our utmost priority. We employ robust security measures to protect sensitive candidate information, including row-level security and regular data backups. Our platform complies with data protection regulations, and integrations with third-party services meet stringent security standards. Trust us with your data. Elevate your recruitment success with Tacitbase. Unlock the power of streamlined workflows, advanced features, and data-driven insights. Experience the ultimate advantage in hiring and revolutionize your recruitment game with Tacitbase!
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
Jobspage
jobspage.co
Create a dedicated careers page for your company, list available jobs, and manage applications. Our applicant tracking system allows you to collect candidate resumes, contact details, and other information required to make the best hiring decisions.
