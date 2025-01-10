App store for web apps
Top Applicant Tracking Systems - Philippines
Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are software tools used by recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers to streamline the process of sourcing, screening, and managing job applicants. These systems enable businesses to create and distribute job postings, analyze resumes for pertinent information, schedule interviews, and gather candidate details including cover letters and references. They also automate tasks such as interview scheduling, notifying candidates about the next steps, and sending alerts. ATS solutions play a crucial role in tracking hiring metrics like time-to-hire and cost-to-hire, allowing companies to optimize their recruitment process and enhance the return on investment from recruiting software. Leading applicant tracking software often integrates with broader recruiting functionalities such as job board and career site postings, candidate sourcing, resume parsing, employee referral assessments, applicant screening, recruitment marketing, interview scheduling, candidate relationship management, onboarding, and recruitment data analysis. Some ATS platforms may also include candidate relationship management capabilities, which assist recruiters in proactively identifying and nurturing potential candidates through features like email marketing, scheduling, and ongoing communication.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one intuitive platform. Leverage AI tools and social media enrichment features, manage your team remotely and improve collaboration, take advantage of a full reporting suite, compliance tools (GDPR, CCPA, PDPA,...), a complete API, post jobs on thousands of free and premium channels much and more. Transform the way you recruit with the ultimate cloud-based hiring tool and drive your recruitment metrics to new highs!
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, manage, and retain employees with confidence•Get experienced, award-winning support where and when you need it with our 24/7/365 U.S.-based, live support team•Stay ahead of changing laws and regulations with our compliance experts•Access your information on the go with the Paychex Flex Mobile App Talent Management: Recruit, retain, and develop top talent from a single HR platform and streamline your hiring and onboarding process. Workforce Management: Improve employee efficiency and productivity with our vital workforce management resources. Payroll and Financial Support: Easily pay employees and manage taxes, expenses, and more, so you can continue to focus on your business. Employee Benefits: Attract and retain top talent by offering valued employee benefits while simplifying your plan administration. PEO and HR Outsourcing: Support your business throughout the entire employee lifecycle with our comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions. Employee Experience: Save time and improve accuracy by giving employees access to self-service HR, training, and financial tools. Integrations: Automatically and accurately connect and share data between your software and Paychex Flex.Choose the right level of technology and support for your business now — while keeping the ability to grow as your needs change. See why Paychex is the largest HR company for small to medium-sized businesses and let us simplify your payroll experience.
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 people globally.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting and HR. Workable is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a suite of products that leverage our proprietary AI developed from processing 260 million candidates and more than 1.5 million hires. Workable’s mission is to 10x your company’s HR productivity. Workable Recruiting is a world-class Applicant Tracking System that makes recruiters and hiring managers better. Workable AI helps with most time-consuming tasks such as sourcing, screening, emailing, generating job descriptions & interview kits, and more. Workable is tightly integrated with all the major job boards and offers all the features the best recruiting teams are looking for. Workable HR enables end-to-end employee management with a highly configurable system that securely handles employee data, manages time off, integrates with payroll, and more, all in one place. Jobs by Workable is a job board that connects millions of candidates with opportunities at Workable-powered companies. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies across more than 100 countries find, hire, and manage top talent. We deliver unprecedented productivity improvements in HR and recruiting, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is a business producing or selling computer "software as a service "(Saas.) The software functions as an applicant tracking system for handling applications for jobs. It includes a careers site edititing system for employer branding, a plugin for sourcing (personnel) (otherwise called recruitment), employment website integration, email and calendar synchronization. Within 4 months of its public launch in August 2015, Recruitee attracted over 1000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and recruiting agencies worldwide.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby empowers talent teams to run world-class recruiting processes with actionable analytics, built-in best practices, and an all-in-one solution that eliminates add-ons. The impact is real-time reliable data, a consistently great candidate and recruiter experience, and a single source of truth. Consolidate without compromise, scale without limits. Consolidated all-in-one solution Ashby combines your ATS, CRM, scheduling, and analytics into a single scalable solution with best-in-breed features. Eliminate add-ons and reduce recruiting software costs. Train your team to use only one tool to implement world-class recruiting operational processes. Powerful recruiting analytics Get real-time reliable data and actionable insights for your team to improve workflows, seamlessly communicate with stakeholders, and drive process improvements at scale. Leverage Ashby analytics to become strategic data storytellers, forecast recruiting capacity, and track and optimize progress to hiring goals. Eliminate stale spreadsheets, long wait times for report building, and any doubts about your data accuracy. Built-in best practices Ashby provides you with the built-in structure and automated workflows needed to fuel consistent, equitable hiring outcomes. Always deliver an exceptional candidate experience while saving time with vetted templates, customizable alerts, and shareable pipeline visualizations. Empower your team to focus on the rewarding, challenging aspects of recruiting that they love.
Cavall
cavall.io
Cavall is an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) that provides the ideal platform to help you stay organized, even when you have thousands of applications coming in from various sources and across multiple departments. Cavall aims to facilitate the process of finding and attracting candidates that would make great employees. In addition, Cavall aims to build value by keeping your hiring cycle as innovative and as efficient as possible.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infinitely more to the table in the process. Because it shouldn't take 10+ tools to make one hire. The Talent Intelligence Platform includes: - A best-in-class ATS - An AI-driven Recruiting CRM (your recruitment database, which contains a combination of your data and Loxo's automatically-updating data to ensure you've always got the most accurate candidate information) - A multi-channel outreach tool with AI-powered campaign-building capabilities, so you never miss a follow-up - A people and company search engine filled with over 1.2 billion people & millions of organizations - Verified contact information like personal emails and cell phone numbers - Instant AI sourcing, ranking, and matching thanks to Loxo's AI assistant, Copilot Not to mention...Loxo is also the only recruitment software to feature a Sales CRM specifically designed for recruiters — which means you can conduct business development activities in the same place you do the rest of your workflow. The real win here? Each of these market-leading products are designed to work seamlessly together — making every step of your job more efficient and reducing room for error. More than 13,200 executive search, RPO, professional recruitment, and staffing teams across the globe have become hiring machines with Loxo. But what does that mean, exactly? - A 74% decrease in cost across the entire talent lifecycle, including cost to source and hire. - An 85% reduction in time-to-hire thanks to sourcing and workflow automation. - 98% customer satisfaction.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
SpringRecruit
springrecruit.com
SpringRecruit is one of the best free ats that helps you pick the top talent faster with effective collaboration, resume parser & easy Interview scheduling & reminders.
ApplicantStack
applicantstack.com
ApplicantStack is a full-service applicant tracking system that automates and streamlines all stages of the hiring process. Start a free trial today! Use ApplicantStack to find your next new hire. Experience the leading hiring platform for healthcare, professional services, tech, manufacturing, food & beverage, and hospitality employers. Automate Your Hiring Process From Job Posting to Offer Letter Easily post jobs, track applications, screen and filter applicants, set email triggers, manage compliance, text candidates, and much more. Extensive partner network offering assessments, background screening, job distribution, payroll, and video interviewing. Onboard New Hires Fast and Easy Integrated onboarding includes a convenient new employee portal where the new hire manages paperwork and can e-sign and submit documents electronically. Administrators can upload state and federal forms, monitor task completion and set reminders. Address onboarding bottlenecks quicker for maximum efficiency. Provide a positive, mobile-friendly new hire experience that helps them start their job engaged and ready to go. Over 35,000 companies use Swipeclock’s HRMS solutions to hire, onboard, and manage their workforces. ApplicantStack plans start at $29/month. Start your Free Trial today and see how easy applicant tracking can be!
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will a productivity boost with our unique, visual approach to pipeline management. A simple drag & drop interface means anyone (so, everyone!) on your team will be up and running in minutes, and Breezy Tasks ensure nothing falls through the cracks. You'll connect with candidates and make better decisions, sooner, too: From the all-new Candidate Match Score (which instantly calculates your best-fit applicants) to world-class resume parsing that lays everyone out on uniform, individual cards; to our score-carding system and Interview Guides that flex to objectively handle everyone's input on a candidate. Plus, we back it all up with powerful analytics & reporting. It's also GDPR compliant! With Breezy, you'll be making better hiring decisions in less time. Come check us out.
100Hires
100hires.com
User-friendly Applicant Tracking System: Free plan, Gmail & Calendar integrations. Attract, interview & hire the best candidates faster. Used by startups, SMBs, and big companies like Siemens and Magna. Create your resume database: resume parser, csv import, duplicate detector. Send bulk email campaigns. Schedule and conduct interviews, feedback reminders for interviewers. Kanban board to visualize your recruiting pipeline. Chrome extension to import candidates from Linkedin, Github, etc.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help organizations unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence no matter where they operate in the world. Dayforce is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Minneapolis, Minnesota with operations across the globe. The company’s brand promise to make work life better is the commitment it makes not only to customers, but to its own people and the communities Dayforce operates in. Key product areas: · HRIS · Global payroll, on-demand pay · Benefits · Workforce management, including time and attendance and task management · Talent acquisition, including recruiting and onboarding · Talent management, including performance management, succession planning, compensation management, engagement surveys, and an integrated learning management system · Advanced reporting, analytics, and dashboards · HR self service via the Dayforce mobile app
Eddy
eddy.com
Eddy is the ideal all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. It offers the key features you need without the complexity and overhead of larger systems, giving you the opportunity to simplify your life by combining multiple tools into one that makes sense for your business. Save time and money with Eddy. Hire, onboard, manage, and pay employees—all in a single, simple system.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, anonymous hiring, fully customizable recruitment workflows, an easy-to-build career site, and much more.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but for the entire company. WebHR is based on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud Computing model.
JobAdder
jobadder.com
**ATS Software** Built for Recruitment Agencies and In-House Teams - all jobs, candidates, communication and tasks are streamlined through JobAdders user-friendly, customisable dashboard. JobAdder is an entirely cloud-based system, giving the modern user total flexibility to recruit on the go from any mobile device. JobAdders diverse job posting functionality allows the recruiter to post job ads to over 200 job boards and social media platforms.
Jobersy
jobersy.com
Centralize your recruitment process. Publish your job openings and receive applications with a customizable career page.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-to-end hiring process, from posting a job to selecting the ideal candidate. Manage every resume. Resumes flow into Hire and are parsed into consistently-formatted candidate profiles. Collaborate with the hiring team. Hiring managers and interviewers can provide candidate feedback and accept interview requests directly from their email and calendar. Measure your hiring success: Generate reports in Trakstar Insights with benchmarking that help you identify bottlenecks in your recruiting process and how you stack up against similar peer groups. Product Description Hire is an applicant tracking system by Trakstar. Manage every step of the hiring process from recruiting talent to selecting the right candidate.
StaffingSoft
staffingsoft.com
Recruiting Software for Recruiters and Human Resources Professionals. An enterprise-wide applicant tracking system, StaffingSoft offers a full suite of tools that effectively integrates and streamlines talent recruiting, retention, and management of candidates, employees and external vendors globally. You will have the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with us in order to facilitate your productivity and growth.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Talent Clue
talentclue.com
Talent Clue is the most powerful and complete recruiting software, designed for recruiters who want to be up to date in Human Resources. Present in the market since 2013, with more than 300 clients and more than 3,400 recruiters who make Talent Clue their indispensable work tool. Automate the entire selection process. Create attractive job offers and spread outreach with our extensive Multiposter. Manage processes intuitively and create a unified talent base supported by detailed reports.
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment, hiring, training, and engagement. Many of the best known global brands trust TalentReef to provide the actionable insights needed to optimize and drive their talent management processes.
Talentsquare
talentsquare.com
Talentsquare's mission is to help companies excel in recruitment. We offer the latest HR technologies to manage and recruit talent with ease.
TalentWall
talentwall.io
TalentWall converts your candidate pipeline into a visual card wall, reflecting all of your Greenhouse candidate data in Real-Time. It offers more transparency to your hiring managers, collaborates better with your team, and never loses sight of a candidate in process again.
Talexio
talexiohr.com
Talexio is a complete HR suite for human resources, recruitment and payroll professionals looking to work more efficiently. Talexio's flexible and cloud-based solution gives organisations full control of their HR processes. Through automation the easy-to-use Talexio saves you time, while it also lowers the cost of your internal processes. Talexio is a scalable solution that caters for businesses of any size within any industry; so you can worry less as your business grows.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
To win the war on talent, you need a lightning-fast hiring process and a fail-proof system for consistent communication with candidates and employees alike. Team Engine helps you attract more applicants, hire them quicker and—crucially—keep them engaged throughout their tenure. Team Engine accelerates the hiring process by automating the manual (but time-sensitive) steps needed to keep candidates moving forward—even when your team is off the clock! Reach candidates and employees where they prefer to engage (in their texts) with our automated messaging platform that keeps everyone in the loop. By automating best practices for hiring and retention, you’ll ensure the best experience for your applicants and employees. Team Engine will help you: Find and hire great people — Automate the redundant tasks in your hiring process so you can add value where it matters most. Motivate and retain quality employees — Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to give feedback on the experience. Execute and continuously improve — Build connectedness across your company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how we help: • texting with deskless employees & job applicants • automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g. interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) • built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook & Instagram • translated communications for Spanish-speakers • a centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details • diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach.
Teamable
teamable.com
The future of recruiting, today. Find and engage with great talent. Whether it's passive sourcing, nurture and messaging, or referrals, we help companies hire the right people for their team.
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon recruiting software has combined powerful applicant tracking (ATS) and client relationship (CRM) features into one recruitment solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for recruiting and hiring teams starting at $67.15/user per month. Top Echelon automates many of the applicant tracking features such as resume parsing, email parsing, bulk resume uploads, custom fields, custom workflows, import/export spreadsheets, duplicate checking, record merging, tagging, full text search, radius search, and an optional candidate portal. To help manage the recruitment process Top Echelon has CRM features for candidate communication through the hiring lifecycle with custom pipeline stages, email integration, calendar integration, custom hotlists, activity planner, email templates, custom activities, reporting, notification system, and more. All of this comes with onboarding, training and support at no additional charge.
Vacancy Filler
vacancy-filler.co.uk
The next generation ATS, Vacancy Filler empowers recruiters to deliver the best candidate experience fast. Automated and branded throughout, it's packed with tools such as Agency Module, Talent Pool, Request to Recruit, SJTs & Tests, Background Checks, References, Video Screening and Onboarding- all underpinned by powerful BI Analytics Suite. Working with Vacancy Filler, you'll have your own Account Manager, UK based user and candidate support and integration with your HR System. And much more!
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-effective way.
Viterbit
viterbit.com
Viterbit is a talent acquisition platform. Now companies can use data to continually optimize every aspect of their recruiting processes, reducing hiring costs and times.
VIVAHR
vivahr.com
VIVAHR is the fastest growing Applicant Tracking System for small business in the US. VIVAHR makes it easy to - Post Jobs - Manage Candidates - Collaborate with team members - Run reports/insights It's that easy! Start with a free job posting to 50+ job boards. Average new customer has a job live in 6 minutes.
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams. Learn more at workstream.us.
WorkTaps
worktaps.com
Employee Referral Software for the hourly workforce. Engaging employees to help find top-quality hires; faster.
X0PA
x0pa.com
X0PA AI helps organisations identify, engage and hire best fit candidates for the job and organisation and uses it predictive analytics to predict probability of the candidate staying in the organisation and performing well.
YouCruit
youcruit.com
Cloud-based solution that helps employers find, manage and hire great candidates through automated job board posting and recruiting.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insurance, and tax laws, ZenHR’s HRMS serves everyone from SME to Enterprise customers in the MENA market.
Zenploy
zenploy.io
Zenploy is a hiring software that enables you to manage job offers, candidates and interviews efficiently, all in one place.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Shree Maruti, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,500 others, Zimyo offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes HR and Payroll, Attendance, Performance, Applicant Tracking, Engagement, LMS and 50+ modules. By leveraging these solutions, organizations of any size can automate HR operations, run error-free payroll, disburse salaries on time, track employee attendance, onboard/offboard employees, track employee performance, parse resumes, send offer letters, and do much more. Join us on a journey to redefine HR excellence.
Voyse
voyse.io
Create an unforgettable candidate experience by showcasing your fantastic working culture. Throw open the doors to your business and the people who make it special, with a Voyse Digital Job Description.
Talent Genie
talentgenie.co.za
Talent Genie is a recruitment software (applicant tracking system (ATS)) that uses linguistic patter recognition and A.I. to shortlist candidates automatically , retype CVs and track their location in relation to the location of the position.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the best for your business.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
Jobilla
jobilla.com
Jobilla’s digital recruitment solution offers businesses and candidates an efficient talent acquisition experience. We provide a personalized strategy to attract passive candidates, reduce recruiting costs, and speed up the recruitment process while offering candidates a way to find jobs that align with their skills and interests. By using Jobilla, businesses, and candidates get exactly what they want – how and when they want it – with a few simple clicks. Potential. Fulfilled.