Top Applicant Tracking Systems - Philippines

Loxo

loxo.co

Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infinitely more to the table in the process. Because it shouldn't take 10+ tools to make one hire. The Talent Intelligence Platform includes: - A best-in-class ATS - An AI-driven Recruiting CRM (your recruitment database, which contains a combination of your data and Loxo's automatically-updating data to ensure you've always got the most accurate candidate information) - A multi-channel outreach tool with AI-powered campaign-building capabilities, so you never miss a follow-up - A people and company search engine filled with over 1.2 billion people & millions of organizations - Verified contact information like personal emails and cell phone numbers - Instant AI sourcing, ranking, and matching thanks to Loxo's AI assistant, Copilot Not to mention...Loxo is also the only recruitment software to feature a Sales CRM specifically designed for recruiters — which means you can conduct business development activities in the same place you do the rest of your workflow. The real win here? Each of these market-leading products are designed to work seamlessly together — making every step of your job more efficient and reducing room for error. More than 13,200 executive search, RPO, professional recruitment, and staffing teams across the globe have become hiring machines with Loxo. But what does that mean, exactly? - A 74% decrease in cost across the entire talent lifecycle, including cost to source and hire. - An 85% reduction in time-to-hire thanks to sourcing and workflow automation. - 98% customer satisfaction.