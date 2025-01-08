App store for web apps
Top Applicant Tracking Systems - French Polynesia
Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are software tools used by recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers to streamline the process of sourcing, screening, and managing job applicants. These systems enable businesses to create and distribute job postings, analyze resumes for pertinent information, schedule interviews, and gather candidate details including cover letters and references. They also automate tasks such as interview scheduling, notifying candidates about the next steps, and sending alerts. ATS solutions play a crucial role in tracking hiring metrics like time-to-hire and cost-to-hire, allowing companies to optimize their recruitment process and enhance the return on investment from recruiting software. Leading applicant tracking software often integrates with broader recruiting functionalities such as job board and career site postings, candidate sourcing, resume parsing, employee referral assessments, applicant screening, recruitment marketing, interview scheduling, candidate relationship management, onboarding, and recruitment data analysis. Some ATS platforms may also include candidate relationship management capabilities, which assist recruiters in proactively identifying and nurturing potential candidates through features like email marketing, scheduling, and ongoing communication.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help organizations unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence no matter where they operate in the world. Dayforce is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Minneapolis, Minnesota with operations across the globe. The company’s brand promise to make work life better is the commitment it makes not only to customers, but to its own people and the communities Dayforce operates in. Key product areas: · HRIS · Global payroll, on-demand pay · Benefits · Workforce management, including time and attendance and task management · Talent acquisition, including recruiting and onboarding · Talent management, including performance management, succession planning, compensation management, engagement surveys, and an integrated learning management system · Advanced reporting, analytics, and dashboards · HR self service via the Dayforce mobile app
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, manage, and retain employees with confidence•Get experienced, award-winning support where and when you need it with our 24/7/365 U.S.-based, live support team•Stay ahead of changing laws and regulations with our compliance experts•Access your information on the go with the Paychex Flex Mobile App Talent Management: Recruit, retain, and develop top talent from a single HR platform and streamline your hiring and onboarding process. Workforce Management: Improve employee efficiency and productivity with our vital workforce management resources. Payroll and Financial Support: Easily pay employees and manage taxes, expenses, and more, so you can continue to focus on your business. Employee Benefits: Attract and retain top talent by offering valued employee benefits while simplifying your plan administration. PEO and HR Outsourcing: Support your business throughout the entire employee lifecycle with our comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions. Employee Experience: Save time and improve accuracy by giving employees access to self-service HR, training, and financial tools. Integrations: Automatically and accurately connect and share data between your software and Paychex Flex.Choose the right level of technology and support for your business now — while keeping the ability to grow as your needs change. See why Paychex is the largest HR company for small to medium-sized businesses and let us simplify your payroll experience.
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will a productivity boost with our unique, visual approach to pipeline management. A simple drag & drop interface means anyone (so, everyone!) on your team will be up and running in minutes, and Breezy Tasks ensure nothing falls through the cracks. You'll connect with candidates and make better decisions, sooner, too: From the all-new Candidate Match Score (which instantly calculates your best-fit applicants) to world-class resume parsing that lays everyone out on uniform, individual cards; to our score-carding system and Interview Guides that flex to objectively handle everyone's input on a candidate. Plus, we back it all up with powerful analytics & reporting. It's also GDPR compliant! With Breezy, you'll be making better hiring decisions in less time. Come check us out.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate tedious work, mitigate compliance risk, drive efficiencies, empower employees to control their own financial health and gain a deeper understanding of your business with robust analytics and insights.
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 people globally.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one intuitive platform. Leverage AI tools and social media enrichment features, manage your team remotely and improve collaboration, take advantage of a full reporting suite, compliance tools (GDPR, CCPA, PDPA,...), a complete API, post jobs on thousands of free and premium channels much and more. Transform the way you recruit with the ultimate cloud-based hiring tool and drive your recruitment metrics to new highs!
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Shree Maruti, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,500 others, Zimyo offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes HR and Payroll, Attendance, Performance, Applicant Tracking, Engagement, LMS and 50+ modules. By leveraging these solutions, organizations of any size can automate HR operations, run error-free payroll, disburse salaries on time, track employee attendance, onboard/offboard employees, track employee performance, parse resumes, send offer letters, and do much more. Join us on a journey to redefine HR excellence.
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by solving problems with a simple and intuitive interface that allows you to optimize and digitalize all your manual processes. A complete HR solution that automates, simplifies, and streamlines administrative processes by providing information and insights to help companies improve their management and reduce costs.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, anonymous hiring, fully customizable recruitment workflows, an easy-to-build career site, and much more.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customizable career site, integration with multiple free and premium job boards, and social media channels. Once the candidates are in, the recruiters can collaborate with the hiring managers to screen and interview them, share feedback, leave notes for each other, and finally, hire and roll out offers to the best candidates. Freshteam also enables the HR team to onboard new hires even before day one - whether it’s getting forms filled, documents signed, or handing out handbooks, Freshteam can do it in a few clicks. In addition, it also allows you to create an onboarding task list and assign it to respective people. You can gather all the necessary information and create employee profiles (which flesh out into a directory), manage access permissions to employee information and documents, etc. The HR software also takes complete care of employee time off, employee and manager self-service for employees to raise requests, manager approval workflows, time off reports for teams and the whole organization that give a quick view into upcoming leaves, absenteeism trends, and more. The Android and iOS apps enable you to carry out important actions on the go. Freshteam is part of the Freshworks product family, whose products include Freshdesk Customer Support Software, Freshservice IT Service Management Software, Freshsales CRM Software, etc. – with more than 150000 businesses worldwide, including Cisco, Honda, Chargebee, The Atlantic, JCDecaaux, and PharmEasy.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its Series A round in 2014, $13.6 million in its Series B round in 2015, $35 million in its Series C round in 2015, and $50 million in its Series D round in 2018. Research firm CB Insights, in a study commissioned by The New York Times, listed Greenhouse among fifty startups predicted to become unicorns, companies with at least a $1 billion valuation.
SignalHire
signalhire.com
SignalHire is the best and easiest way to get contact info on anyone on the web. Whether you're a recruiter or sourcer, sales or marketing manager you must have SignalHire ready at hand. Source across 350+ mln profiles aggregated from all around the web on SignalHire, use the browser extension to uncover contact details of any person, get only 100% up-to-date email addresses, phone numbers, and social networks links
Sesame HR
sesamehr.es
Sesame HR is the software that allows companies to digitize the routine processes of their human resources departments by simplifying and automating them. Sesame HR is a great ally for managers, executives and HR managers to save time in their processes and focus their efforts on improving the experience of their employees.
Recruit CRM
recruitcrm.io
Recruit CRM is an Applicant Tracking System. Recruit CRM is used in over 60 countries and has powerful features like resume parser, mobile app, API integration, an email client, and hundreds of free jobs boards.
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is a business producing or selling computer "software as a service "(Saas.) The software functions as an applicant tracking system for handling applications for jobs. It includes a careers site edititing system for employer branding, a plugin for sourcing (personnel) (otherwise called recruitment), employment website integration, email and calendar synchronization. Within 4 months of its public launch in August 2015, Recruitee attracted over 1000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and recruiting agencies worldwide.
BrightMove
brightmove.com
The most innovative applicant tracking system built with the recruiter and candidate experience in mind. BrightMove is an award-winning, cloud-based global innovation leader in the recruiting software industry.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting and HR. Workable is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a suite of products that leverage our proprietary AI developed from processing 260 million candidates and more than 1.5 million hires. Workable’s mission is to 10x your company’s HR productivity. Workable Recruiting is a world-class Applicant Tracking System that makes recruiters and hiring managers better. Workable AI helps with most time-consuming tasks such as sourcing, screening, emailing, generating job descriptions & interview kits, and more. Workable is tightly integrated with all the major job boards and offers all the features the best recruiting teams are looking for. Workable HR enables end-to-end employee management with a highly configurable system that securely handles employee data, manages time off, integrates with payroll, and more, all in one place. Jobs by Workable is a job board that connects millions of candidates with opportunities at Workable-powered companies. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies across more than 100 countries find, hire, and manage top talent. We deliver unprecedented productivity improvements in HR and recruiting, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
JobAdder
jobadder.com
**ATS Software** Built for Recruitment Agencies and In-House Teams - all jobs, candidates, communication and tasks are streamlined through JobAdders user-friendly, customisable dashboard. JobAdder is an entirely cloud-based system, giving the modern user total flexibility to recruit on the go from any mobile device. JobAdders diverse job posting functionality allows the recruiter to post job ads to over 200 job boards and social media platforms.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams. Learn more at workstream.us.
Teamable
teamable.com
The future of recruiting, today. Find and engage with great talent. Whether it's passive sourcing, nurture and messaging, or referrals, we help companies hire the right people for their team.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insurance, and tax laws, ZenHR’s HRMS serves everyone from SME to Enterprise customers in the MENA market.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infinitely more to the table in the process. Because it shouldn't take 10+ tools to make one hire. The Talent Intelligence Platform includes: - A best-in-class ATS - An AI-driven Recruiting CRM (your recruitment database, which contains a combination of your data and Loxo's automatically-updating data to ensure you've always got the most accurate candidate information) - A multi-channel outreach tool with AI-powered campaign-building capabilities, so you never miss a follow-up - A people and company search engine filled with over 1.2 billion people & millions of organizations - Verified contact information like personal emails and cell phone numbers - Instant AI sourcing, ranking, and matching thanks to Loxo's AI assistant, Copilot Not to mention...Loxo is also the only recruitment software to feature a Sales CRM specifically designed for recruiters — which means you can conduct business development activities in the same place you do the rest of your workflow. The real win here? Each of these market-leading products are designed to work seamlessly together — making every step of your job more efficient and reducing room for error. More than 13,200 executive search, RPO, professional recruitment, and staffing teams across the globe have become hiring machines with Loxo. But what does that mean, exactly? - A 74% decrease in cost across the entire talent lifecycle, including cost to source and hire. - An 85% reduction in time-to-hire thanks to sourcing and workflow automation. - 98% customer satisfaction.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is a modern, fast, full-featured applicant tracking, recruiting CRM, and talent relationship management solution built specifically for retained search agencies, executive search firms & professional corporate recruiters. Crelate offers all of the features busy recruiters want such as Outlook client integration, email tracking, flexible workflows, candidate portal, mobile access, client submittals and more; as well as the onboarding, training and service they would expect and we do all at a reasonable price.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but for the entire company. WebHR is based on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud Computing model.
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-powered, all-in-one Customer Relationship Management, Applicant Tracking System, and Human Resources Management platform. Oorwin delivers phenomenal growth for staffing businesses with its integrated approach to sales, recruitment and HR.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourcing, scheduling, analytics, career sites, events, and more. Over 1,000 companies – from startups to industry leaders like Airbnb, Wayfair, Cintas, Carmax, Doordash, and Zillow – trust Gem to hire with speed and ease.
JOIN
join.com
Join.com is a free talent attraction and applicant tracking software, that helps small and medium sized businesses to make the right hire. Join offers a streamlined, collaborative and intuitive tool, to optimise the hiring process for recruiters across Europe and beyond. With Join recruiters can build beautiful and effective job ads, promote them on leading job boards with one click, and manage their hiring flow in a centralised manner. All of this at the blink of an eye and for free!
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby empowers talent teams to run world-class recruiting processes with actionable analytics, built-in best practices, and an all-in-one solution that eliminates add-ons. The impact is real-time reliable data, a consistently great candidate and recruiter experience, and a single source of truth. Consolidate without compromise, scale without limits. Consolidated all-in-one solution Ashby combines your ATS, CRM, scheduling, and analytics into a single scalable solution with best-in-breed features. Eliminate add-ons and reduce recruiting software costs. Train your team to use only one tool to implement world-class recruiting operational processes. Powerful recruiting analytics Get real-time reliable data and actionable insights for your team to improve workflows, seamlessly communicate with stakeholders, and drive process improvements at scale. Leverage Ashby analytics to become strategic data storytellers, forecast recruiting capacity, and track and optimize progress to hiring goals. Eliminate stale spreadsheets, long wait times for report building, and any doubts about your data accuracy. Built-in best practices Ashby provides you with the built-in structure and automated workflows needed to fuel consistent, equitable hiring outcomes. Always deliver an exceptional candidate experience while saving time with vetted templates, customizable alerts, and shareable pipeline visualizations. Empower your team to focus on the rewarding, challenging aspects of recruiting that they love.
factoHR
factohr.com
Elevate your HR management with factoHR, an advanced, mobile-centric HCM platform that automates every HR function from hire to retire. Our intelligent platform delivers actionable insights, empowering you to meet your business objectives faster. Join 3500+ businesses and a workforce of 2.6 million, including industry giants like Tata Steel (BSL), Mercedes Benz, Wipro, Denso Group, BSE, and Cycle Agarbatti. Experience productivity gains of up to 87% just like they have. Key Benefits: Unified Platform: Boost productivity with our seamlessly integrated tools. Employee Engagement: Utilize real-time mood analysis to keep teams engaged. Strategic Growth: Implement OKRs & KPIs to drive organizational success. Resource Optimization: Detailed shift and roster planning maximizes output. Robust Security: Leverage Azure's high-grade data security and AI/ML capabilities. Data Integrity: Maintain a single, consistent data source across your organization. Unmatched Features: Mobile-First Approach: Accessible anytime, anywhere Interactive Chatbot: Immediate, smart assistance Dynamic Dashboards: Real-time, actionable insights Touchless Attendance: Advanced face recognition & shift management Geo-Fencing: Accurate remote work monitoring Mobile-Driven Performance Management: On-the-go employee assessments About factoHR: An ISO 27001-certified leader, factoHR has specialized in retirement benefits and workforce management solutions since 2005.
JazzHR
jazzhr.com
JazzHR recruiting software allows busy business leaders to centralize and modernize their hiring approach. Replace time-consuming, manual spreadsheets and full inboxes with flexible, affordable, people-first hiring technology. Compete in real time for top talent and make great hires so you can focus your time growing your business and your people.
Recruiterflow
recruiterflow.com
Recruiterflow is a modern candidate tracking software and recruitment CRM built into one. Recruiterflow comes built with features like chrome extension for 1-click sourcing, automated email sequences, job boards integrations and collaboration to helps you track your recruitment process end to end. Fast growing companies like Instamojo, Fusioncharts, OLR and startups from YCombinator and 500startups use Recruiterflow to source great talent and streamline their recruitment process.
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-effective way.
Comeet
comeet.co
Comeet is an applicant tracking system and hiring platform for small- and medium-sized companies that are primed for high growth. The award-winning, cloud-based, platform is extremely collaborative and offers hiring teams a simple easy-to-use design, dynamic configurability, automated workflows, and much more. Comeet is enterprise-grade and feature-rich. Perfect for sourcing, coordinating, communicating, sharing, scheduling, preparing, engaging, evaluating, hiring and reporting.
GoHire
gohire.io
GoHire’s all-in-one talent hiring platform is the solution to a messy and chaotic hiring strategy. Say goodbye to painful hiring and expensive recruitment and join over 2,500 SMEs around the world who are using GoHire to get their hiring on track. With GoHire’s intuitive and streamlined platform, your hiring will be refreshed and running in a matter of days. Take complete control of your hiring pipeline; manage jobs, candidates, and interviews in less time, with less effort. Easily integrate GoHire with your website, social channels, job boards and set up a brand-new careers page for your business. You can automate tasks, set out permissions for your teammates, publish your jobs to multiple job boards with just one click, manage and evaluate every candidate in one easy-to-use dashboard freeing you to focus on hiring the best people for your growing business. With a FREE 14-day trial and plans starting from just £49 per month, your hiring strategy can be completely reinvented. The added bonus? GoHire is the only ATS your team will actually enjoy using.
100Hires
100hires.com
User-friendly Applicant Tracking System: Free plan, Gmail & Calendar integrations. Attract, interview & hire the best candidates faster. Used by startups, SMBs, and big companies like Siemens and Magna. Create your resume database: resume parser, csv import, duplicate detector. Send bulk email campaigns. Schedule and conduct interviews, feedback reminders for interviewers. Kanban board to visualize your recruiting pipeline. Chrome extension to import candidates from Linkedin, Github, etc.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. Talent maximization is achieved when HR has the tools they need to plan accurately, execute people initiatives flawlessly, and build culture deliberately—these essential pillars of talent maximization are the core of our Talent Management platform.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that helps fast-growing companies find, engage & hire the world's best talent. Our algorithm instantly matches employers to talent based on their specific requirements across countries, regions & time zones as well as cutting-edge tools & solutions to identify their next hire & manage their hiring process. Simply define your ideal candidate profile, sit back, and let Snaphunt do the heavy lifting. Qualified talent is invited to apply to your role automatically and you can also engage with relevant talent via personalized emails to boost your application rate. Designed for Distributed Teams: Reduce your hiring spend by up to 80% and collaborate on your hiring seamlessly with proprietary tools designed to reduce your hiring time by 72%. With Snaphunt, you can hire for your onsite, hybrid, or remote roles quickly from a talent pool of over 4 million job seekers and a sourcing reach of 300+ million professionals. The platform automatically generates custom job descriptions, 1-click candidate response management, pre-recorded video interviews, interview scheduling, interview question generator, automatic feedback collection, automated reference checking, and more. Hiring Insights at Every Step: Hiring for culture fit? Snaphunt's proprietary assessment 'Snapsych', is based on established psychometric models adapted for the modern workplace. The platform also shares insights on salaries and notice periods so you can find the best talent right from the start. To see how Snaphunt can help you achieve your hiring objectives, visit: https://snaphunt.com/employers
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving millions of hours for 1100+ enterprises. This count includes names from 20+ industries— Timex, ABP, Lux Cozi, Droom, Amar Ujala, Haier, Bikanervala, Weikfield, Burberry, Harvest Gold, Studds, Nippon Steel, Annapurna, Nissin, TravelXp, Career Launcher, and Paynearby are some to name a few. The best part? We gift our users a MOBILE APP at zero cost to help them experience the true power of HR automation anywhere, anytime. We differentiate ourselves in the HR software market with the following salient functionalities- ✅ First ever Gmail-inspired Inbox for HR to guide your day ✅ Innovative task insights to get work done in time ✅ Intuitive global search box to trace & access any information and a system that doesn’t just promise but actually SHOWS YOU ITS REAL ROI. Being the first HCM that takes real-time actions on all HR tasks, discouraging backlogs with subtle reminders, we set you up for success by automating all operational tasks. To know more, visit our website- https://hrone.cloud/
PyjamaHR
pyjamahr.com
PyjamaHR is the World's best applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruitment software trusted by 4700+ businesses. Developed after careful analysis of the pain points and challenges faced by recruitment teams globally, our AI-powered sourcing and seamless integrations ensure you find the perfect candidate for your organization. Some of it's amazing features include: * Publish jobs to 50+ partnered job boards * AI-powered candidate rating & recommendations * Automated candidate screening * 360-degree candidate comparison view * Chrome extension for candidate import * Talent pool for data storage & management * Issuing of offer letters to shortlists * Large integration ecosystem * Advanced reporting and analytics * Mobile app for iOS & Android
Talent Clue
talentclue.com
Talent Clue is the most powerful and complete recruiting software, designed for recruiters who want to be up to date in Human Resources. Present in the market since 2013, with more than 300 clients and more than 3,400 recruiters who make Talent Clue their indispensable work tool. Automate the entire selection process. Create attractive job offers and spread outreach with our extensive Multiposter. Manage processes intuitively and create a unified talent base supported by detailed reports.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform for the best employee experience. It is one centralized solution to streamline HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. Our mission is to help businesses to: - simplify HR processes; - build a high-performance culture; - make recruitment, onboarding, employee engagement, time tracking, leave management, and performance reviews easier. PeopleForce helps move businesses forward whilst focusing on people, not processes. Create an empowering and pleasant place of work.
SmartRecruiters
smartrecruiters.com
Move beyond applicant tracking systems (ATS) with an enterprise-grade recruiting platform designed for the modern workforce. SmartRecruiters' Talent Acquisition Suite provides everything needed to attract, select, and hire great talent.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri Platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance. Harri enables organizations to intelligently recruit, retain, and manage the best talent to run and improve their businesses. It serves over 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. Harri has forged relationships with many of the world’s top hospitality brands by staying laser-focused on its mission to improve the employee experience for frontline teams. Harri welcomed notable customers like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and launched system-wide implementations for Subway in the U.S. and McDonald’s in the U.K. The company’s active user base doubled annually, facilitating 7.2M job applications, 2.6M messages, and the creation of 237K job listings.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps more than 100000 customers transform the way their business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important.
Built for Teams
builtforteams.com
HR Software Built for You. Intuitive, powerful tools designed to help you plan, hire, manage, and retain your workforce.
Eddy
eddy.com
Eddy is the ideal all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. It offers the key features you need without the complexity and overhead of larger systems, giving you the opportunity to simplify your life by combining multiple tools into one that makes sense for your business. Save time and money with Eddy. Hire, onboard, manage, and pay employees—all in a single, simple system.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Our job description generator allows you to create well-crafted job descriptions that accurately reflect the responsibilities and requirements of the position. With our tool, you can customize job descriptions to match your company's tone of voice, helping you attract the right candidates who fit your organization. Save time and effort by using our job description generator to create professional, detailed job postings that stand out to job seekers in a competitive job market.