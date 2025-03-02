Top App Store Optimization Software - Tuvalu

ASOMobile

ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of applications and In-App Purchases for search queries. What are our advantages over other analytics? • The most accurate indicators of search query traffic; • The most convenient and user-friendly interface; • Tools for conducting marketing research and finding the most profitable niche; • Tracking In-App Purchases for the App Store; • A complete list of keywords which any application is indexed by; • Creation of ASO ten times faster; • Multi-access for the team. ASO tools: • Selection and analysis of search queries; • Creation of metadata for applications; • Forecast of traffic by keywords; • Indexed keywords for any application; • Assessment of the ASO level of application optimization. App Analytics: • Positions of the application by keywords in the search results; • Revenue and downloads of any application; • Rating of apps in categories with a history of changes; • Keywords by which competitors are advertised in Apple Search Ads. Market and competitor analysis: • Comparison of Google Play and App Store; • Analysis of category indicators; • Similar apps; • Store Benchmarks; • Getting into trend keywords. In-App Purchases on the App Store • Keyword monitoring of In-App purchases; • List of all search queries which In-App purchases are indexed by. Analysis and responses to reviews [soon] 12 free tools. 3 days trial period. Plans start at $ 16.