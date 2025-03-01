Find the right software and services.
Organizations utilize app store optimization (ASO) software to enhance the visibility of mobile applications in app stores and monitor both app rankings and download metrics. These tools assist users in refining various elements, including app titles, keywords, icons, descriptions, previews, and screenshots. Additionally, they offer recommendations to improve or sustain app placement. Many products in this category incorporate competitive intelligence features, providing comprehensive ranking and download data for both the organization's app and competing applications. ASO software is commonly employed by developers and app marketers to elevate their app's ranking and distinguish it in popular app marketplaces like the App Store or Google Play.
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics is an ASO service for boosting app performance and increasing app’s organic downloads. With Asolytics tools, app owners can bolster app visibility and maximize revenue.
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ROI regardless of marketing channel or platform with our privacy ready predictive SKAN modeling across iOS or Android. Manage your creative workflow, feedback process and store your marketing assets from concept through deployment with our creative development hub. Align your user acquisition, creative, and data science team to clear business objectives to maximize the impact and profitability of your marketing efforts.
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile publishers and developers, service providers, and investors on a daily basis to understand and monitor competitors, inform business strategies, and identify emerging consumer interests and trends. Apptopia is unique in its ability to also offer SDK recognition and analysis, category level analysis, and customizable industry reports. We also offer a full suite of user acquisition tools. Performance data (available for 50+ countries) includes downloads, DAU, MAU, Sessions, Ranks, User Retention, Cross App Usage, SDK Analysis, IAP Revenue, Advertising Revenue, Advertising Impressions and more.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished apps across 12 leading app stores, including Google Play, the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Huawei AppGallery, Tencent MyApp, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV tvOS App Store, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV Apps, LG Content Store, and Vizio SmartCast Apps. At 42matters, we offer a wide variety of app market research tools. Our APIs, file dumps (datasets), and suite of web-based research platforms — including the 42matters Explorer, 42matters SDK Explorer, and 42matters App Watchlist — enable businesses to identify market trends, build industry-informed products and services, implement more efficient business practices, and more. We provide mission-critical intelligence to companies operating in numerous industries. For example, we help… – Ad Tech businesses boost ad targeting, maximize ad impressions, and fight ad fraud. – Sales and marketing teams grow their pipelines, enrich data stored in CRM systems, and nurture existing accounts. – App, game, and SDK developers benchmark against competitors and build market-informed roadmaps. – Cybersecurity professionals improve MAM and MDM practices, optimize malware detection, and identify malicious permissions and integrated technologies. Founded in 2011, 42matters is a privately held company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. We are backed by Gamma Capital Partners and Project A Ventures.
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craft.
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of applications and In-App Purchases for search queries. What are our advantages over other analytics? • The most accurate indicators of search query traffic; • The most convenient and user-friendly interface; • Tools for conducting marketing research and finding the most profitable niche; • Tracking In-App Purchases for the App Store; • A complete list of keywords which any application is indexed by; • Creation of ASO ten times faster; • Multi-access for the team. ASO tools: • Selection and analysis of search queries; • Creation of metadata for applications; • Forecast of traffic by keywords; • Indexed keywords for any application; • Assessment of the ASO level of application optimization. App Analytics: • Positions of the application by keywords in the search results; • Revenue and downloads of any application; • Rating of apps in categories with a history of changes; • Keywords by which competitors are advertised in Apple Search Ads. Market and competitor analysis: • Comparison of Google Play and App Store; • Analysis of category indicators; • Similar apps; • Store Benchmarks; • Getting into trend keywords. In-App Purchases on the App Store • Keyword monitoring of In-App purchases; • List of all search queries which In-App purchases are indexed by. Analysis and responses to reviews [soon] 12 free tools. 3 days trial period. Plans start at $ 16.
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics is a comprehensive ASO tool designed to help app developers and marketers improve their app's visibility and performance on app stores. With powerful features like keyword research and tracking, competitor analysis, and app store listing optimization, Applytics enables users to make data-driven decisions for enhanced discoverability and increased downloads.
Metrikal
metrikal.io
ShyftUP, a mobile UA agency, built Metrikal for internal use with its clients. Other analytics products weren't capturing needed actionable data. Every data connection made, every data visualization shown, and every KPI reported on the Metrikal dashboard impacts growth. What We Do: Unlock the mystery of your ASO performance - Metrikal is a one-stop-shop for app marketing reporting and analytics. Visualize and quantify the true impact of your ASO efforts in one place. Revisit your apps historical data to make better future decisions. Consolidate ASO KPIs - Metrikal connects and pulls data from App Store Connect, Apple Search Ads, Google Play Developer Console, and Mobile Action. Combining the data from these sources, Metrikal is able to accurately collect and process data in to relevant KPI’s for mobile growth. We gather all the important KPIs you need and present it on a one app dashboard. Connect the dots between ASO and Apple Search Ads - Metrikal visualizes and quantifies the relationship between App Store Optimization (ASO) and Apple Search Ads on a keyword-level. Know how your paid advertising impacts your organic rankings and installs and vice versa. Improve ASO tracking - Don't lose track of ASO changes and campaigns when they go live, and miss the chance to understand how they impact KPIs and keyword rankings. Metrikal tracks changes and how they affect keyword rankings and installs.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital economy, across app usage, purchases, advertising impressions, and more, spanning mobile apps, social media, streaming media, websites, digital payments, and beyond. Responsibly-sourced insights from Sensor Tower complement enterprise data with “outside-in” perspectives, from real people, answering valuable questions enterprise data can’t. These insights help shape the strategies of the top companies in the world.
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk equips your team with world-class App Store Optimization, Reply-to-Reviews Automation, and Competitor Research Tools on the App Store & Google Play
App Radar
appradar.com
App Radar focuses on organic and paid app user acquisition and let’s you combine self-service tools with managed services for app store marketing. So that you can grow faster, either on your own or with the support of our experts. The international team of App Radar has already helped to achieve more than 100 million downloads for customers like iTranslate, Kolibri Games, Wargaming, some of the world’s most successful mobile companies.
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
An ecosystem of products and services for Apple Search Ads optimization, app launch, A/B testing, ASO and fully-managed app growth.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is the premier mobile UA optimization platform! As an official Apple Search Ads partner, it fuels the growth of mobile apps with data-driven intelligence tools. MobileAction gives a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic mobile landscape essential for customer acquisition, retention, and engagement. It helps app growth marketers and owners mobilize their strategies, align their roadmap, penetrate untapped markets, and elevate their ROI. Our solution empowers app owners, user acquisition managers and app growth professionals to solve the complex threads of the mobile industry, allowing them to sculpt a winning narrative in an ever-evolving market. So, in a nutshell, MobileAction helps mobile marketers to: Boost app downloads Unlock competitors’ data Discover the latest trends Dominate market Make smarter decisions The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, US. MobileAction is the industry's leading provider of mobile ad intelligence with an extensive library of over 70+ million creatives, 100K+ publishers, 400K+ advertisers, and incorporating data from 55+ DSPs.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak is an App Store Marketing & Intelligence Platform powered by AI, enabling mobile leaders to optimize their app’s organic and paid performance in the app stores. AppTweak stands out as the industry's most comprehensive platform, providing ASO Intelligence, Search Ads Campaign Management, App Store Review Management, and Market Intelligence. We empower app marketers with tools, data, and managed services to make more informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. At the core of AppTweak is Atlas AI, our proprietary deep-learning language model trained on app store data since 2014. This technology, combined with unparalleled support, makes AppTweak the trusted partner for mobile leaders such as Uber, Zynga, and The North Face.
Adjust
adjust.com
Adjust is a measurement and analytics suite that provides the visibility, insights, and tools marketers need to grow their apps from early-stage to maturity. We provide an end-to-end solution for optimizing ad performance and maximizing returns, powered by accurate attribution data and in-depth reporting that are essential for meeting business goals. Adjust is a subsidiary of AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a leading marketing software platform providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to solve their mission-critical functions like user acquisition, monetization and measurement. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com.
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app download and revenue strategy • Improve your app’s ratings and keep users coming back • See how app usage differs across 60+ countries • Optimize your launch strategy and acquisition campaigns • Benchmark your mobile performance against competitors data.ai's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. Founded in 2010, the company launched the first mobile market insights solution. In 2020, data.ai launched Ascend, an advertising analytics solution, making it the first company in its space to offer a side-by-side view of market insights and companies’ own data to support mission-critical business decisions. Together, these solutions comprise the industry's most complete mobile performance platform. More than 1,100 clients and 1 million connections across all geographies and industries have relied on data.ai to drive their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow makes it easy to understand and elevate your app’s reputation. AppFollow is an integrated service for working with app stores. It includes tools for review management and automation, organic app performance analysis, competitor research, app performance monitoring, and analysis. AppFollow makes it easy to understand and elevate your app’s reputation. We help more than 100K+ users to utilize data across the app lifecycle to build successful apps with the power of our tools: — app performance monitor; — user review engagement tools; — app growth acceleration tools; — review management automation; — a vast number of integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Helpshift, Tableau, and more.
