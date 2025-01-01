Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
API security tools safeguard data transmitted through a company's network via application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs perform various functions, such as enhancing application capabilities, offering cloud services, and linking networks. To maintain security, companies utilize API security technologies to catalog existing API connections and secure them. Additionally, these tools can identify unknown or shadow APIs, which is a common occurrence for organizations managing numerous APIs. IT departments, software developers, and security professionals rely on API security solutions to improve API visibility, monitor performance, and enforce stringent security measures. As companies continually discover new API connections, ongoing monitoring is crucial for maintaining optimal performance. Security enforcement is equally critical, as many APIs handle sensitive data, which could lead to penalties if exposed. Furthermore, many API security solutions offer testing features, allowing for the verification of an API's security through comprehensive testing and policy enforcement.
Submit New App
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman Web is a tool for API development, testing, and management, supporting various protocols and enabling team collaboration through organized requests and automation.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is a vulnerability management platform that helps organizations identify and fix security weaknesses through continuous scanning and automated remediation.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.
Akto
akto.io
Akto is an API security platform that helps organizations discover, test, and manage API security across their development and deployment pipelines.
Escape
escape.tech
Escape is an application security tool for detecting and fixing GraphQL vulnerabilities, automating API tests and documentation, and enhancing security in web applications.
Traceable
traceable.ai
Traceable enhances API security by providing real-time testing, vulnerability reporting, and automated scans to identify and resolve security issues effectively.
Orca Security
orca.security
Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.