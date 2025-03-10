Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
API security tools safeguard data transmitted through a company's network via application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs perform various functions, such as enhancing application capabilities, offering cloud services, and linking networks. To maintain security, companies utilize API security technologies to catalog existing API connections and secure them. Additionally, these tools can identify unknown or shadow APIs, which is a common occurrence for organizations managing numerous APIs. IT departments, software developers, and security professionals rely on API security solutions to improve API visibility, monitor performance, and enforce stringent security measures. As companies continually discover new API connections, ongoing monitoring is crucial for maintaining optimal performance. Security enforcement is equally critical, as many APIs handle sensitive data, which could lead to penalties if exposed. Furthermore, many API security solutions offer testing features, allowing for the verification of an API's security through comprehensive testing and policy enforcement.
Submit New App
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman Web is a tool for API development, testing, and management, supporting various protocols and enabling team collaboration through organized requests and automation.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is a vulnerability management platform that helps organizations identify and fix security weaknesses through continuous scanning and automated remediation.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.
Akto
akto.io
Akto is an API security platform that helps organizations discover, test, and manage API security across their development and deployment pipelines.
Escape
escape.tech
Find and fix GraphQL security flaws at scale within your DevSecOps process. Leverage the new generation DAST & ASM for early, real-time Business Logic vulnerability detection and remediation in GraphQL, enhancing security from development to deployment.
Traceable
traceable.ai
Traceable is the industry’s leading API Security company that helps organizations protect their digital systems and assets in a cloud-first world where everything is interconnected. Traceable is the only intelligent and context-aware platform that powers complete API security. Security Posture Management: Traceable helps organizations dramatically improve their security posture with a real time, risk ranked catalog of all APIs in their ecosystem, conformance analysis, identification of shadow and orphaned APIs, and visibility of sensitive data flows. RunTime Threat Protection: Traceable observes user level transactions and applies mature machine learning algorithms to discover anomalous transactions, alert the security team, and block attacks at the user level. Threat management and analytics: Traceable helps organizations analyze attacks and incidents with its API data lake, which provides rich historical data of nominal and malicious traffic. API Security Testing throughout the SDLC: Traceable connects the security lifecycle together with the DevOps lifecycle providing automated API Security tests to be run within the CI pipeline. Digital Fraud Prevention: Traceable brings together its broad and deep data collection over time and cutting edge machine learning to identify fraud across all API transactions
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.