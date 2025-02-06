Top API Security Tools - Svalbard & Jan Mayen

Traceable

Traceable is the industry’s leading API Security company that helps organizations protect their digital systems and assets in a cloud-first world where everything is interconnected. Traceable is the only intelligent and context-aware platform that powers complete API security. Security Posture Management: Traceable helps organizations dramatically improve their security posture with a real time, risk ranked catalog of all APIs in their ecosystem, conformance analysis, identification of shadow and orphaned APIs, and visibility of sensitive data flows. RunTime Threat Protection: Traceable observes user level transactions and applies mature machine learning algorithms to discover anomalous transactions, alert the security team, and block attacks at the user level. Threat management and analytics: Traceable helps organizations analyze attacks and incidents with its API data lake, which provides rich historical data of nominal and malicious traffic. API Security Testing throughout the SDLC: Traceable connects the security lifecycle together with the DevOps lifecycle providing automated API Security tests to be run within the CI pipeline. Digital Fraud Prevention: Traceable brings together its broad and deep data collection over time and cutting edge machine learning to identify fraud across all API transactions