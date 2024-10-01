App store for web apps
Top API Security Tools - United Kingdom
API security tools safeguard data transmitted through a company's network via application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs perform various functions, such as enhancing application capabilities, offering cloud services, and linking networks. To maintain security, companies utilize API security technologies to catalog existing API connections and secure them. Additionally, these tools can identify unknown or shadow APIs, which is a common occurrence for organizations managing numerous APIs. IT departments, software developers, and security professionals rely on API security solutions to improve API visibility, monitor performance, and enforce stringent security measures. As companies continually discover new API connections, ongoing monitoring is crucial for maintaining optimal performance. Security enforcement is equally critical, as many APIs handle sensitive data, which could lead to penalties if exposed. Furthermore, many API security solutions offer testing features, allowing for the verification of an API's security through comprehensive testing and policy enforcement.
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network...
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security helps you identify vulnerabilities in your web applications, APIs, GraphQL and remediate them with actionable insights before hackers harm you in any manner. With Beagle Security, you can integrate automated penetration testing into your CI/CD pipeline to identify security issues ear...
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is an attack surface management platform that empowers organizations to discover, detect, and fix weaknesses on any vulnerable assets across their network. It provides actionable remediation advice on a continuous basis, by customizing the output of multiple industry-leading scanners using ...
Escape
escape.tech
Find and fix GraphQL security flaws at scale within your DevSecOps process. Leverage the new generation DAST & ASM for early, real-time Business Logic vulnerability detection and remediation in GraphQL, enhancing security from development to deployment.
Akto
akto.io
Akto is a trusted platform for application security and product security teams to build an enterprise-grade API security program throughout their DevSecOps pipeline. Our industry-leading suite of — API discovery, API security posture management, sensitive data exposure, and API security testing solu...
Traceable
traceable.ai
Traceable is the industry’s leading API Security company that helps organizations protect their digital systems and assets in a cloud-first world where everything is interconnected. Traceable is the only intelligent and context-aware platform that powers complete API security. Security Posture Manag...
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive clo...