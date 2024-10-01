Most Popular Recently Added Top API Security Tools - Ethiopia

API security tools safeguard data transmitted through a company's network via application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs perform various functions, such as enhancing application capabilities, offering cloud services, and linking networks. To maintain security, companies utilize API security technologies to catalog existing API connections and secure them. Additionally, these tools can identify unknown or shadow APIs, which is a common occurrence for organizations managing numerous APIs. IT departments, software developers, and security professionals rely on API security solutions to improve API visibility, monitor performance, and enforce stringent security measures. As companies continually discover new API connections, ongoing monitoring is crucial for maintaining optimal performance. Security enforcement is equally critical, as many APIs handle sensitive data, which could lead to penalties if exposed. Furthermore, many API security solutions offer testing features, allowing for the verification of an API's security through comprehensive testing and policy enforcement.