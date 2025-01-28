Top API Security Tools - Burkina Faso

Find the right software and services.
API security tools safeguard data transmitted through a company's network via application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs perform various functions, such as enhancing application capabilities, offering cloud services, and linking networks. To maintain security, companies utilize API security technologies to catalog existing API connections and secure them. Additionally, these tools can identify unknown or shadow APIs, which is a common occurrence for organizations managing numerous APIs. IT departments, software developers, and security professionals rely on API security solutions to improve API visibility, monitor performance, and enforce stringent security measures. As companies continually discover new API connections, ongoing monitoring is crucial for maintaining optimal performance. Security enforcement is equally critical, as many APIs handle sensitive data, which could lead to penalties if exposed. Furthermore, many API security solutions offer testing features, allowing for the verification of an API's security through comprehensive testing and policy enforcement.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network (CDN), image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Fastly's cloud security services include denial-of-service attack protection, bot mitigation, and a web application firewall. Fastly web application firewall uses the Open Web Application Security Project ModSecurity Core Rule Set alongside its own ruleset. The Fastly platform is built on top of Varnish.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an array of performance monitoring and analytic services to provide insights about your website's security and performance.
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
Escape
escape.tech
Find and fix GraphQL security flaws at scale within your DevSecOps process. Leverage the new generation DAST & ASM for early, real-time Business Logic vulnerability detection and remediation in GraphQL, enhancing security from development to deployment.
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is an attack surface management platform that empowers organizations to discover, detect, and fix weaknesses on any vulnerable assets across their network. It provides actionable remediation advice on a continuous basis, by customizing the output of multiple industry-leading scanners using the expert advice of our in-house security team.
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
Traceable
traceable.ai
Traceable is the industry’s leading API Security company that helps organizations protect their digital systems and assets in a cloud-first world where everything is interconnected. Traceable is the only intelligent and context-aware platform that powers complete API security. Security Posture Management: Traceable helps organizations dramatically improve their security posture with a real time, risk ranked catalog of all APIs in their ecosystem, conformance analysis, identification of shadow and orphaned APIs, and visibility of sensitive data flows. RunTime Threat Protection: Traceable observes user level transactions and applies mature machine learning algorithms to discover anomalous transactions, alert the security team, and block attacks at the user level. Threat management and analytics: Traceable helps organizations analyze attacks and incidents with its API data lake, which provides rich historical data of nominal and malicious traffic. API Security Testing throughout the SDLC: Traceable connects the security lifecycle together with the DevOps lifecycle providing automated API Security tests to be run within the CI pipeline. Digital Fraud Prevention: Traceable brings together its broad and deep data collection over time and cutting edge machine learning to identify fraud across all API transactions
Akto
akto.io
Akto is a trusted platform for application security and product security teams to build an enterprise-grade API security program throughout their DevSecOps pipeline. Our industry-leading suite of — API discovery, API security posture management, sensitive data exposure, and API security testing solutions enables organizations to gain visibility in their API security posture. 1,000+ Application Security teams globally trust Akto for their API security needs. Akto use cases: 1. API Discovery 2. API Security Testing in CI/CD 3. API Security Posture Management 4. Authentication and Authorization Testing 5. Sensitive data Exposure 6. Shift left in DevSecOps
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security helps you identify vulnerabilities in your web applications, APIs, GraphQL and remediate them with actionable insights before hackers harm you in any manner. With Beagle Security, you can integrate automated penetration testing into your CI/CD pipeline to identify security issues earlier in your development lifecycle and ship safer web applications. Major features: - Checks your web apps & APIs for 3000+ test cases to find security loopholes - OWASP & SANS standards - Recommendations to address security issues - Security test complex web apps with login - Compliance reports (GDPR, HIPAA & PCI DSS) - Test scheduling - DevSecOps integrations - API integration - Team access - Integrations with popular tools like Slack, Jira, Asana, Trello & 100+ other tools
