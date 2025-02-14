Top API Platforms - El Salvador

Find the right software and services.
API platforms encompass software tools and integrations designed to assist development teams in managing the entire API lifecycle. These solutions offer comprehensive functionality for API design, management, and governance. API design software enables users to plan, create, and modify APIs within a secure development environment. These tools support the pre-production phase of API management by allowing developers to brainstorm, establish design guidelines, and build APIs all in one dashboard. On the other hand, API management software facilitates the monitoring, control, and monetization of APIs within a secure development setting. These tools help administrators oversee connection consistency, traffic, errors, and security for their team’s deployed APIs. Additionally, some API platforms feature API marketplaces, allowing developers to list and monetize their APIs. An API platform can be offered as a single comprehensive product or as a suite of integrated products.
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Let Stoplight be your platform for building high-quality APIs for any scale - with best-in-class editing, documentation, and governance featuring built-in mocking, linting, style guides, component libraries, and more. Coding APIs before designing them wastes time and money and creates unnecessary risk. Build successful API programs at any scale that drive business outcomes with a design-first approach. Stoplight is the only design-focused API solution. With integrated documentation and governance, the Stoplight platform enables consistency, reusability, and quality for an enjoyable developer experience. The platform enables successful API programs driven by digital transformation, platform development, and API-as-a-product - for new or established teams.
Kong
konghq.com
As your organization’s software architecture evolves, you need a better method of brokering the exchange of information by your services. Increasingly, distributed systems and the rising adoption of microservices create new challenges for managing communications across your architecture. Kong API Gateway provides a fast, scalable and flexible platform for complex modern architectures. Kong API Gateway is available Open Source or as part of Kong Enterprise, which is a full lifecycle service management platform that secures, manages and monitors all your services to accelerate innovation across all platforms, protocols and deployment patterns. Kong Enterprise is the only solution that is designed to optimize today’s application modernization needs through automation across the full lifecycle of APIs and microservices. Kong Enterprise extends the most widely adopted open-source gateway, Kong Gateway, with enterprise plugins, developer portal, analytics platform, security features, enhanced performance, GUIs, 24/7 support and more. Use Kong Enterprise to connect your development teams, partners and customers with a unified platform. Reduce latency to less than 1ms. Remove bloating with a plugin-based architecture and lightweight integrations. Scale clusters effortlessly, regardless of environment, vendor, configuration or deployment pattern. Natively support gRPC and REST, and integrate with Apollo GraphQL server and Apache Kafka services. Kong Enterprise provides one platform for bare metal to cloud-native, monolith to microservices, mesh and beyond.
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub provides organizations developing APIs, a central collaboration platform to provide a single source of truth to guide API design and documentation, reinforce standardization, and enable better alignment between APIs and the intended business purpose.
Backendless
backendless.com
Backendless is a visual app development platform that offers a full range of low-code and no-code tools for app and web developers of all experience levels. Backendless features include a component-based UI Builder, real-time database, user authentication and management suite, push notification and in-app messaging console, Codeless logic builder, API management, and much more. Backendless was designed from the backend first, making it a perfect backend compliment to any coded or no-code frontend. The Backendless platform's visual approach and pre-built APIs make it easy to build the backend of any app up to 10 times faster than with traditional coding solutions and at a fraction of the cost.
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries and 86 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.™
Boomi
boomi.com
Boomi is the intelligent integration and automation company that drives transformation. The Boomi Platform enables businesses to connect applications, people, and data faster to eliminate digital fragmentation caused by the exponential growth of applications and data. Through a combination of Generative AI, prebuilt connectors to applications, low-code automation, recipes for common business processes, full API lifecycle management, and event-driven architecture for cloud and hybrid on-premises integration, the Boomi Platform provides the breadth and depth of support required for modern digital transformation in an easy-to-use platform with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and reliability.
Qodex.ai
qodex.ai
Qodex.ai streamlines your API automation testing with AI-driven automation—no coding, no manual effort needed. Qodex.ai delivers seamless creation, monitoring, and collaboration for your API suites, empowering you to focus on innovation, not integration. With Qodex.ai, you can: - Automate your API collection - Automate you API automation testing - Automate your API documentation - Automate your Fuzz testing - Automate your load testing - Automate you exposure analysis All these with zero coding efforts and zero manual efforts.
