Top API Platforms - Portugal

Kong

konghq.com

As your organization’s software architecture evolves, you need a better method of brokering the exchange of information by your services. Increasingly, distributed systems and the rising adoption of microservices create new challenges for managing communications across your architecture. Kong API Gateway provides a fast, scalable and flexible platform for complex modern architectures. Kong API Gateway is available Open Source or as part of Kong Enterprise, which is a full lifecycle service management platform that secures, manages and monitors all your services to accelerate innovation across all platforms, protocols and deployment patterns. Kong Enterprise is the only solution that is designed to optimize today’s application modernization needs through automation across the full lifecycle of APIs and microservices. Kong Enterprise extends the most widely adopted open-source gateway, Kong Gateway, with enterprise plugins, developer portal, analytics platform, security features, enhanced performance, GUIs, 24/7 support and more. Use Kong Enterprise to connect your development teams, partners and customers with a unified platform. Reduce latency to less than 1ms. Remove bloating with a plugin-based architecture and lightweight integrations. Scale clusters effortlessly, regardless of environment, vendor, configuration or deployment pattern. Natively support gRPC and REST, and integrate with Apollo GraphQL server and Apache Kafka services. Kong Enterprise provides one platform for bare metal to cloud-native, monolith to microservices, mesh and beyond.