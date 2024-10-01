App store for web apps
Top API Platforms - Curaçao
API platforms encompass software tools and integrations designed to assist development teams in managing the entire API lifecycle. These solutions offer comprehensive functionality for API design, management, and governance. API design software enables users to plan, create, and modify APIs within a secure development environment. These tools support the pre-production phase of API management by allowing developers to brainstorm, establish design guidelines, and build APIs all in one dashboard. On the other hand, API management software facilitates the monitoring, control, and monetization of APIs within a secure development setting. These tools help administrators oversee connection consistency, traffic, errors, and security for their team’s deployed APIs. Additionally, some API platforms feature API marketplaces, allowing developers to list and monetize their APIs. An API platform can be offered as a single comprehensive product or as a suite of integrated products.
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Let Stoplight be your platform for building high-quality APIs for any scale - with best-in-class editing, documentation, and governance featuring built-in mocking, linting, style guides, component libraries, and more. Coding APIs before designing them wastes time and money and creates unnecessary ri...
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub provides organizations developing APIs, a central collaboration platform to provide a single source of truth to guide API design and documentation, reinforce standardization, and enable better alignment between APIs and the intended business purpose.
Backendless
backendless.com
Backendless is a visual app development platform that offers a full range of low-code and no-code tools for app and web developers of all experience levels. Backendless features include a component-based UI Builder, real-time database, user authentication and management suite, push notification and ...
Kong
konghq.com
As your organization’s software architecture evolves, you need a better method of brokering the exchange of information by your services. Increasingly, distributed systems and the rising adoption of microservices create new challenges for managing communications across your architecture. Kong API Ga...
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered ...
Qodex.ai
qodex.ai
Qodex.ai streamlines your API automation testing with AI-driven automation—no coding, no manual effort needed. Qodex.ai delivers seamless creation, monitoring, and collaboration for your API suites, empowering you to focus on innovation, not integration. With Qodex.ai, you can: - Automate your API c...
Boomi
boomi.com
Boomi is the intelligent integration and automation company that drives transformation. The Boomi Platform enables businesses to connect applications, people, and data faster to eliminate digital fragmentation caused by the exponential growth of applications and data. Through a combination of Genera...