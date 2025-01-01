Top API Marketplaces

Find the right software and services.
API marketplaces serve as hubs for aggregating APIs, providing a platform for application developers to upload, distribute, and monetize their APIs. These marketplaces also offer a space for consumers to discover and implement APIs for their own products. APIs facilitate the development of application components that can seamlessly interact with other applications, enabling consumers to integrate external components into their own software. For instance, a developer creating a travel booking app might use the Google Maps API to enhance their application. API marketplaces benefit both businesses and developers. For consumers, these platforms simplify the process of finding and incorporating APIs, helping them build more powerful and user-friendly applications. For developers, or providers, API marketplaces increase the accessibility and visibility of their APIs, allowing more users to access them. Additionally, developers can monetize their APIs by selling usage rights on the marketplace rather than offering them for free. Both API consumers and providers utilize these marketplaces. Consumers use them to source APIs for their app development, while providers use them to offer their services more flexibly than their existing infrastructure might allow. API marketplaces enhance integration between applications, making the process more convenient and efficient. They are often used alongside application development software, including mobile development and rapid application development tools.
Zapier
zapier.com
Zapier is an automation tool that connects over 7,000 apps, enabling users to create automated workflows for various business tasks and processes.
Make
make.com
Make is an automation platform that lets users visually create workflows by connecting apps and services, streamlining routine tasks and processes.
IFTTT
ifttt.com
IFTTT is a free service that automates tasks between different apps and devices using simple conditional statements called applets.
RapidAPI
rapidapi.com
RapidAPI is an API marketplace that enables developers to find, test, and manage APIs from a central location, simplifying integration into applications.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
CodeCanyon
codecanyon.net
CodeCanyon is a marketplace for e-commerce plugins, scripts, and templates, providing tools for website development and customization across various platforms.
Aspose
aspose.app
Aspose.Total is a suite of APIs for processing over 100 file formats, offering tools for document creation, editing, and conversion for both developers and non-coders.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot extracts structured data from unstructured web content using AI, enabling organizations to create and manage extensive knowledge databases.
APILayer
apilayer.com
APILayer is an API marketplace offering cloud-based API products for developers and businesses, facilitating API management and integration.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is a platform that simplifies the development, deployment, monitoring, and management of cloud-native applications for developers.
Pusher
pusher.com
Pusher provides hosted APIs for integrating real-time features into web and mobile apps, enabling scalable messaging, collaboration, and notifications.
Blobr
blobr.io
Blobr is a developer portal for distributing APIs, allowing customizable access and monetization, while providing user analytics and a streamlined interface.
Celigo EU
celigo.com
Celigo EU is an integration platform that connects various applications to automate workflows, enhance data accuracy, and improve operational efficiency.
Cyclr
cyclr.com
Cyclr is an iPaaS that enables SaaS applications to create integrations with third-party services using a low-code, drag-and-drop interface.
Blockspring
blockspring.com
Blockspring enables small businesses to integrate APIs into their tools without coding, simplifying data management and automation for reports, leads, and landing pages.
