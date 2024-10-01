App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Top API Marketplaces - Maldives
API marketplaces serve as hubs for aggregating APIs, providing a platform for application developers to upload, distribute, and monetize their APIs. These marketplaces also offer a space for consumers to discover and implement APIs for their own products. APIs facilitate the development of application components that can seamlessly interact with other applications, enabling consumers to integrate external components into their own software. For instance, a developer creating a travel booking app might use the Google Maps API to enhance their application. API marketplaces benefit both businesses and developers. For consumers, these platforms simplify the process of finding and incorporating APIs, helping them build more powerful and user-friendly applications. For developers, or providers, API marketplaces increase the accessibility and visibility of their APIs, allowing more users to access them. Additionally, developers can monetize their APIs by selling usage rights on the marketplace rather than offering them for free. Both API consumers and providers utilize these marketplaces. Consumers use them to source APIs for their app development, while providers use them to offer their services more flexibly than their existing infrastructure might allow. API marketplaces enhance integration between applications, making the process more convenient and efficient. They are often used alongside application development software, including mobile development and rapid application development tools.
Zapier
zapier.com
Zapier is a global remote company that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use. Although Zapier is based in Sunnyvale, California, it employs a workforce of 250 employees located around the United States and in 23 other countries.
IFTTT
ifttt.com
If This Then That, also known as IFTTT, is a freeware web-based service that creates chains of simple conditional statements, called applets. An applet is triggered by changes that occur within other web services such as Gmail, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, or Pinterest.For example, an applet may ...
Make
make.com
Make (formerly Integromat) allows you to visually create, build, and automate workflows. Use the playful drag-and-drop interface to connect apps in a few clicks, and build limitless workflows called scenarios. Set your scenarios to run instantly or per schedule, or watch the scenario run in real tim...
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is the monitoring, security and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, security engineers and business users in the cloud age. The SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real...
RapidAPI
rapidapi.com
RapidAPI is an API Hub that helps developers find and connect directly to the world's top APIs and manage their own APIs from one central location.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
CodeCanyon
codecanyon.net
Thousands of code, scripts & plugins for every website build. Choose from ecommerce plugins, mobile app templates, PHP, Bootstrap & more for any budget, built by the world’s best developers.
Aspose
aspose.app
Aspose.Total is a collection of Aspose API-s that empowers developers to manipulate different file formats within different platforms and programming languages.
APILayer
apilayer.com
APILayer is an API marketplace. APILayer is the leading provider of off-the-shelf, cloud-based API products built to help developers and businesses around the world operate quickly and effectively. Today, organizations of all sizes struggle to support complex digital transformations and exploding de...
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintainin...
Pusher
pusher.com
Powering realtime experiences for mobile and web. Bi-directional hosted APIs that are flexible, scalable and easy to use. We create and maintain complex messaging infrastructure so you can build the realtime features your users need, fast.
Blockspring
blockspring.com
Blockspring helps small businesses and merchants integrate APIs into their productivity tools without any code - useful for report automation, lead generation, and building dynamic landing pages. It is recognized by Gartner, wired, BI, and Techcrunch for API data management.
Blobr
blobr.io
Blobr is the developer portal that converts more and boosts sales With Blobr: - distribute APIs on your terms, by deciding access conditions and monetization models; - provide a memorable experience by granting access to a lean interface with docs, code snippets and more, - understand your user beha...
Celigo EU
celigo.com
Celigo is a modern iPaaS loved by business users and developers alike, purpose-built for mission-critical processes, with tools such as runtime AI and prebuilt integrations tailored to resolve the biggest integration challenges. This makes Celigo incomparably easier to maintain over any other platfo...
Celigo US
celigo.com
Cyclr
cyclr.com
Cyclr is an embedded integration toolkit (iPaaS) empowering SaaS applications to rapidly expand their in-app integration capabilities. Create powerful integration workflows and automations using our low-code toolkit, including a drag and drop interface for building integrations between your platform...