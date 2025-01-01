Find the right software and services.
API Management Tools enable users to oversee, control, and monetize their application programming interfaces (APIs) within a secure development environment. These tools assist administrators in monitoring connection stability, traffic, errors, and security for their team’s published APIs. The IT department utilizes these tools during the post-production phase of an API's lifecycle, taking over from developers after the API design is complete. From this point, all maintenance, monitoring, and management of the API occur within the API management platform. While some API marketplace solutions include tools for managing APIs, these tools primarily focus on selecting external APIs to enhance a product rather than managing the APIs themselves.
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman Web is a tool for API development, testing, and management, supporting various protocols and enabling team collaboration through organized requests and automation.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster is a no-code platform for businesses to create and deploy applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, with visual tools and code generation.
Apigee
google.com
Apigee is an API management platform that helps build, secure, and manage APIs across various environments, offering tools for performance monitoring and analytics.
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is a no-code, cloud-based tool that enables users to generate RESTful APIs from any data source without backend development.
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub is a platform for API design, development, and documentation, providing tools for collaboration, testing, and maintenance throughout the API lifecycle.
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Stoplight is a platform for designing, testing, and documenting APIs, enabling teams to streamline API development and ensure consistent quality.
Xano
xano.com
Xano is a no-code backend platform that enables users to build scalable applications and APIs without writing code, supporting data management and integrations.
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
Mockaroo is a free tool for generating custom test data in formats like CSV, JSON, SQL, and Excel for software testing and demo purposes.
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Hyphen API provides ready-to-use APIs for developers and businesses to integrate systems, automate workflows, and facilitate data exchange via simple REST calls.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a B2B sales platform for WhatsApp, offering team inboxes, chatbots, broadcast messaging, and CRM integrations for efficient customer communication.
Backendless
backendless.com
Backendless is a low-code/no-code platform that provides backend services for app development, including real-time databases, user management, and API management.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs provides a vast dataset of personal information for over 1.5 billion individuals, enabling data enrichment and management for businesses.
Checkly
checklyhq.com
Checkly is an application monitoring tool that allows users to write and manage monitoring setups as code, simulating user interactions for performance insights.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an integration platform that automates business processes by connecting data between various applications, simplifying complex workflows with minimal coding.
RSS API
rssapi.net
The RSS API allows parsing of RSS, ATOM, and JSON feeds via REST API and supports webhook notifications for new items.
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
ModelsLab offers a suite of APIs that enables businesses to easily create and integrate visual content across various applications.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is a platform that simplifies the development, deployment, monitoring, and management of cloud-native applications for developers.
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica is a data management platform that helps organizations integrate, govern, and maintain data quality across multi-cloud environments.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic is an integration platform for connecting cloud and on-premises applications, enabling data integration and workflow automation with a low-code interface.
Kong
konghq.com
Kong is an API management platform that simplifies the development, deployment, and monitoring of APIs across various environments and architectures.
Blobr
blobr.io
Blobr is a developer portal for distributing APIs, allowing customizable access and monetization, while providing user analytics and a streamlined interface.
Workato
workato.com
Workato is an integration and automation platform that connects applications and automates workflows, enabling teams to improve business processes without coding.
Formcarry
formcarry.com
Formcarry enables users to create functional HTML forms for static sites, allowing form submissions and file uploads with easy setup and integration.
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
APItoolkit is a platform for managing APIs with features like monitoring, error tracking, integration support, security, and testing to improve efficiency and reliability.
Boomi
boomi.com
Boomi is a cloud-based integration platform that connects applications, data, and devices with user-friendly tools and pre-built connectors.
Zuplo
zuplo.com
Zuplo is an API management platform that enables developers to implement authentication, rate limiting, and documentation easily through a serverless API gateway.
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is an API that provides user-agent parsing and IP address lookup to analyze user location and device information based on HTTP headers and IP databases.
Pellerex
pellerex.com
Pellerex is a software development platform providing essential functions like Identity, Payment, and Messaging to accelerate application building and deployment.
Mockfly
mockfly.dev
Mockfly is a cloud platform for developers to create and manage mock APIs, offering collaborative features, multiple responses, and automatic documentation.
elastic.io
elastic.io
elastic.io is a low-code iPaaS that connects cloud and on-premise applications, facilitating integration and data flow across various systems.
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally is a SaaS tool for monitoring REST APIs, focusing on data privacy and ease of use, with analytics and uptime monitoring features for Python and Node.js projects.
APPSeCONNECT
appseconnect.com
APPSeCONNECT is an integration platform that connects business applications, facilitating data exchange and automating processes, particularly for SAP S/4HANA integrations.
DCKAP
dckap.com
DCKAP Integrator connects ERP systems to various business applications, automating data transfer and synchronization to enhance operational efficiency for distributors.
Warrant
warrant.dev
Warrant is an open source service that assists developers in implementing and managing user authorization and access control in applications.
Singular
singular.net
Singular is a marketing analytics platform that tracks user behavior, measures ROI, and integrates data from various channels for campaign optimization and fraud prevention.
MovingLake
movinglake.com
MovingLake is an API platform that provides real-time data connectors, enabling integration of various data sources for improved decision-making and efficiency.
Stellate
stellate.co
Stellate helps manage GraphQL APIs by caching queries, analyzing usage, and securing against malicious activities.
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
Jitterbit is a data integration platform that connects and manages data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, supporting seamless API management and workflow automation.
Moesif
moesif.com
Moesif is a platform for monitoring API usage, performance analytics, and monetization, offering tools for billing management and developer onboarding.
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
Broadpeak.io is a video API platform that optimizes streaming quality for content providers and operators, adapting streams in real-time for various devices.
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data offers access to 10 APIs providing reliable, real-time data from search and eCommerce sites, allowing businesses to analyze insights for growth.
Treblle
treblle.com
Treblle is an SDK for monitoring and documenting REST APIs, offering real-time tracking, auto-generated docs, analytics, and team collaboration tools.
