Top API Management Tools

API Management Tools enable users to oversee, control, and monetize their application programming interfaces (APIs) within a secure development environment. These tools assist administrators in monitoring connection stability, traffic, errors, and security for their team’s published APIs. The IT department utilizes these tools during the post-production phase of an API's lifecycle, taking over from developers after the API design is complete. From this point, all maintenance, monitoring, and management of the API occur within the API management platform. While some API marketplace solutions include tools for managing APIs, these tools primarily focus on selecting external APIs to enhance a product rather than managing the APIs themselves.

Postman Web

Postman Web

postman.com

Postman Web is a tool for API development, testing, and management, supporting various protocols and enabling team collaboration through organized requests and automation.

AppMaster

AppMaster

appmaster.io

AppMaster is a no-code platform for businesses to create and deploy applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, with visual tools and code generation.

Apigee

Apigee

google.com

Apigee is an API management platform that helps build, secure, and manage APIs across various environments, offering tools for performance monitoring and analytics.

Presto API

Presto API

prestoapi.com

PrestoAPI is a no-code, cloud-based tool that enables users to generate RESTful APIs from any data source without backend development.

SwaggerHub

SwaggerHub

swaggerhub.com

SwaggerHub is a platform for API design, development, and documentation, providing tools for collaboration, testing, and maintenance throughout the API lifecycle.

Stoplight

Stoplight

stoplight.io

Stoplight is a platform for designing, testing, and documenting APIs, enabling teams to streamline API development and ensure consistent quality.

Xano

Xano

xano.com

Xano is a no-code backend platform that enables users to build scalable applications and APIs without writing code, supporting data management and integrations.

Mockaroo

Mockaroo

mockaroo.com

Mockaroo is a free tool for generating custom test data in formats like CSV, JSON, SQL, and Excel for software testing and demo purposes.

Hyphen API

Hyphen API

hyphenapi.com

Hyphen API provides ready-to-use APIs for developers and businesses to integrate systems, automate workflows, and facilitate data exchange via simple REST calls.

Rasayel

Rasayel

rasayel.io

Rasayel is a B2B sales platform for WhatsApp, offering team inboxes, chatbots, broadcast messaging, and CRM integrations for efficient customer communication.

Backendless

Backendless

backendless.com

Backendless is a low-code/no-code platform that provides backend services for app development, including real-time databases, user management, and API management.

People Data Labs

People Data Labs

peopledatalabs.com

People Data Labs provides a vast dataset of personal information for over 1.5 billion individuals, enabling data enrichment and management for businesses.

Checkly

Checkly

checklyhq.com

Checkly is an application monitoring tool that allows users to write and manage monitoring setups as code, simulating user interactions for performance insights.

Tray.io

Tray.io

tray.io

Tray.io is an integration platform that automates business processes by connecting data between various applications, simplifying complex workflows with minimal coding.

RSS API

RSS API

rssapi.net

The RSS API allows parsing of RSS, ATOM, and JSON feeds via REST API and supports webhook notifications for new items.

ModelsLab

ModelsLab

modelslab.com

ModelsLab offers a suite of APIs that enables businesses to easily create and integrate visual content across various applications.

Choreo

Choreo

choreo.dev

Choreo is a platform that simplifies the development, deployment, monitoring, and management of cloud-native applications for developers.

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

Informatica is a data management platform that helps organizations integrate, govern, and maintain data quality across multi-cloud environments.

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.

SnapLogic

SnapLogic

snaplogic.com

SnapLogic is an integration platform for connecting cloud and on-premises applications, enabling data integration and workflow automation with a low-code interface.

Kong

Kong

konghq.com

Kong is an API management platform that simplifies the development, deployment, and monitoring of APIs across various environments and architectures.

Blobr

Blobr

blobr.io

Blobr is a developer portal for distributing APIs, allowing customizable access and monetization, while providing user analytics and a streamlined interface.

Workato

Workato

workato.com

Workato is an integration and automation platform that connects applications and automates workflows, enabling teams to improve business processes without coding.

Formcarry

Formcarry

formcarry.com

Formcarry enables users to create functional HTML forms for static sites, allowing form submissions and file uploads with easy setup and integration.

APItoolkit

APItoolkit

apitoolkit.io

APItoolkit is a platform for managing APIs with features like monitoring, error tracking, integration support, security, and testing to improve efficiency and reliability.

Boomi

Boomi

boomi.com

Boomi is a cloud-based integration platform that connects applications, data, and devices with user-friendly tools and pre-built connectors.

Zuplo

Zuplo

zuplo.com

Zuplo is an API management platform that enables developers to implement authentication, rate limiting, and documentation easily through a serverless API gateway.

Userparser

Userparser

userparser.com

Userparser is an API that provides user-agent parsing and IP address lookup to analyze user location and device information based on HTTP headers and IP databases.

Pellerex

Pellerex

pellerex.com

Pellerex is a software development platform providing essential functions like Identity, Payment, and Messaging to accelerate application building and deployment.

Mockfly

Mockfly

mockfly.dev

Mockfly is a cloud platform for developers to create and manage mock APIs, offering collaborative features, multiple responses, and automatic documentation.

elastic.io

elastic.io

elastic.io

elastic.io is a low-code iPaaS that connects cloud and on-premise applications, facilitating integration and data flow across various systems.

Apitally

Apitally

apitally.io

Apitally is a SaaS tool for monitoring REST APIs, focusing on data privacy and ease of use, with analytics and uptime monitoring features for Python and Node.js projects.

APPSeCONNECT

APPSeCONNECT

appseconnect.com

APPSeCONNECT is an integration platform that connects business applications, facilitating data exchange and automating processes, particularly for SAP S/4HANA integrations.

DCKAP

DCKAP

dckap.com

DCKAP Integrator connects ERP systems to various business applications, automating data transfer and synchronization to enhance operational efficiency for distributors.

Warrant

Warrant

warrant.dev

Warrant is an open source service that assists developers in implementing and managing user authorization and access control in applications.

Singular

Singular

singular.net

Singular is a marketing analytics platform that tracks user behavior, measures ROI, and integrates data from various channels for campaign optimization and fraud prevention.

MovingLake

MovingLake

movinglake.com

MovingLake is an API platform that provides real-time data connectors, enabling integration of various data sources for improved decision-making and efficiency.

Stellate

Stellate

stellate.co

Stellate helps manage GraphQL APIs by caching queries, analyzing usage, and securing against malicious activities.

Jitterbit

Jitterbit

jitterbit.com

Jitterbit is a data integration platform that connects and manages data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, supporting seamless API management and workflow automation.

Moesif

Moesif

moesif.com

Moesif is a platform for monitoring API usage, performance analytics, and monetization, offering tools for billing management and developer onboarding.

broadpeak.io

broadpeak.io

broadpeak.io

Broadpeak.io is a video API platform that optimizes streaming quality for content providers and operators, adapting streams in real-time for various devices.

Traject Data

Traject Data

trajectdata.com

Traject Data offers access to 10 APIs providing reliable, real-time data from search and eCommerce sites, allowing businesses to analyze insights for growth.

Treblle

Treblle

treblle.com

Treblle is an SDK for monitoring and documenting REST APIs, offering real-time tracking, auto-generated docs, analytics, and team collaboration tools.

