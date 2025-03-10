Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
API Management Tools enable users to oversee, control, and monetize their application programming interfaces (APIs) within a secure development environment. These tools assist administrators in monitoring connection stability, traffic, errors, and security for their team’s published APIs. The IT department utilizes these tools during the post-production phase of an API's lifecycle, taking over from developers after the API design is complete. From this point, all maintenance, monitoring, and management of the API occur within the API management platform. While some API marketplace solutions include tools for managing APIs, these tools primarily focus on selecting external APIs to enhance a product rather than managing the APIs themselves.
Submit New App
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman Web is a tool for API development, testing, and management, supporting various protocols and enabling team collaboration through organized requests and automation.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster is a no-code platform for businesses to create and deploy applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, with visual tools and code generation.
Apigee
google.com
Apigee is an API management platform that helps build, secure, and manage APIs across various environments, offering tools for performance monitoring and analytics.
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is a no-code, cloud-based tool that enables users to generate RESTful APIs from any data source without backend development.
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub is a platform for API design, development, and documentation, providing tools for collaboration, testing, and maintenance throughout the API lifecycle.
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Stoplight is a platform for designing, testing, and documenting APIs, enabling teams to streamline API development and ensure consistent quality.
Xano
xano.com
Xano is a no-code backend platform that enables users to build scalable applications and APIs without writing code, supporting data management and integrations.
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
Mockaroo is a free tool for generating custom test data in formats like CSV, JSON, SQL, and Excel for software testing and demo purposes.
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Hyphen API provides ready-to-use APIs for developers and businesses to integrate systems, automate workflows, and facilitate data exchange via simple REST calls.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a B2B sales platform for WhatsApp, offering team inboxes, chatbots, broadcast messaging, and CRM integrations for efficient customer communication.
Backendless
backendless.com
Backendless is a low-code/no-code platform that provides backend services for app development, including real-time databases, user management, and API management.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs provides a vast dataset of personal information for over 1.5 billion individuals, enabling data enrichment and management for businesses.
Checkly
checklyhq.com
Checkly is an application monitoring tool that allows users to write and manage monitoring setups as code, simulating user interactions for performance insights.
RSS API
rssapi.net
The RSS API allows parsing of RSS, ATOM, and JSON feeds via REST API and supports webhook notifications for new items.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an integration platform that automates business processes by connecting data between various applications, simplifying complex workflows with minimal coding.
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
ModelsLab offers a suite of APIs that enables businesses to easily create and integrate visual content across various applications.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is a platform that simplifies the development, deployment, monitoring, and management of cloud-native applications for developers.
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica is a data management platform that helps organizations integrate, govern, and maintain data quality across multi-cloud environments.
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic is an integration platform for connecting cloud and on-premises applications, enabling data integration and workflow automation with a low-code interface.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.
Kong
konghq.com
Kong is an API management platform that simplifies the development, deployment, and monitoring of APIs across various environments and architectures.
Blobr
blobr.io
Blobr is a developer portal for distributing APIs, allowing customizable access and monetization, while providing user analytics and a streamlined interface.
Workato
workato.com
Workato is an integration and automation platform that connects applications and automates workflows, enabling teams to improve business processes without coding.
Formcarry
formcarry.com
Formcarry enables users to create functional HTML forms for static sites, allowing form submissions and file uploads with easy setup and integration.
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
APItoolkit is a platform for managing APIs with features like monitoring, error tracking, integration support, security, and testing to improve efficiency and reliability.
Boomi
boomi.com
Boomi is a cloud-based integration platform that connects applications, data, and devices with user-friendly tools and pre-built connectors.
Zuplo
zuplo.com
Zuplo is an API management platform that enables developers to implement authentication, rate limiting, and documentation easily through a serverless API gateway.
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is an API that provides user-agent parsing and IP address lookup to analyze user location and device information based on HTTP headers and IP databases.
Pellerex
pellerex.com
Pellerex is a software development platform providing essential functions like Identity, Payment, and Messaging to accelerate application building and deployment.
Mockfly
mockfly.dev
Mockfly is a cloud platform for developers to create and manage mock APIs, offering collaborative features, multiple responses, and automatic documentation.
elastic.io
elastic.io
elastic.io is a low-code iPaaS that connects cloud and on-premise applications, facilitating integration and data flow across various systems.
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests, errors, response times and more with our simple dashboard. Get insights into the usage and performance of each endpoint. Filter by API consumer to understand different usage patterns. API uptime monitoring & alerting: Monitor API uptime and availability. Get alerted immediately if things go wrong. Supported web frameworks: FastAPI, Starlette, Flask, Django Ninja, Django REST Framework, Express, NestJS, Fastify, Koa Why Apitally? Focus on data privacy. No collection of sensitive data. Easy to integrate with new and existing API projects. No impact on performance. No infrastructure changes required. No limit on number of requests. Free plan available.
DCKAP
dckap.com
DCKAP Integrator is the ERP Integration platform that connects distributors' ERP systems to any number of business applications—including the eCommerce platform, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, Logistics, and Marketplaces like 3M, to name a few. Depending on the integration, it can provide real-time customer data, product data, inventory data, order data, financial data, and more. It helps distributors save thousands of hours of manual work, create smoother workflows, and make better decisions backed by accurate data. We’re thrilled to have helped hundreds of distributors across various sectors. We’ve worked with names such as Robertson Lighting, Sunrise Electrical Supply (an IMARK Electrical member), Province Electrical (a Canadian Schneider Electric distributor), C-Line Products, Bosch Hydraulic Connections, WG Henschen, Belmont Equipment & Technologies, and Marysville Marine Distributors - helping them save costs and improve business insights. Okay, everything said, here's the value that you'll get by switching to an Integration platform today: • No need for manual synchronization • Make updates without the need for a developer • Safely and securely automate data transfers • Map and modify data on an intuitive, visual dashboard • Built on a flexible architecture for total customization Once everything is configured, DCKAP Integrator takes the wheel and automates the entire integration process. Delegate the costly and time-consuming process of manual operations to DCKAP Integrator so you can stay focused on creating extraordinary experiences for your customers.
Warrant
warrant.dev
Warrant is an open source authorization service that helps developers implement and enforce access control in their applications. Warrant serves as a dedicated, centralized platform for handling user authorization and access control so engineering teams can focus on building their core products.
Singular
singular.net
The key to success for today's marketers is understanding exactly where and how to invest their next ad dollar. Singular powers marketers to do just that by providing a complete view of marketing ROI with next-gen attribution, full-funnel marketing data, and best-in-class fraud prevention. With Singular you are able to - Measure and report on all the channels you work with: Measure cross-platform performance across apps, web, SMS, referrals, email, and TV with Singular’s open integration framework. - Analyze ROI by combining attribution with leading cost aggregation: Powerful data connectors meet attribution to unlock marketing performance for every campaign, publisher, creative, and keyword. - Track and analyze across the entire user lifecycle: Capture your entire user journey to report on acquisition and re-engagement across platforms with deep links, web-to-app, and cross-device attribution. - Block more fraud with best-in-class fraud prevention: Keep your ad budgets focused on real users and avoid misreporting with more detection methods and pre-attribution fraud rejection. - Monitor a single managed pipeline for analysis-ready marketing data: Load attribution, ad spend, creatives, bids, and ad monetization data directly to Redshift, Snowflake, BigQuery, and more. Singular works with some of the biggest mobile app publishers in the world, including Lyft, Twitter, Rovio, King and LinkedIn.
MovingLake
movinglake.com
Data and backend connectors which are natively event-driven and real-time by default. MovingLake is the state-of-the-art API connection platform.
Stellate
stellate.co
Scale, inspect & protect your GraphQL API. Cache your queries at the edge, get insights into its usage and protect it from malicious queries.
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
Jitterbit is a data integration platform that connects and manages data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, supporting seamless API management and workflow automation.
APPSeCONNECT
appseconnect.com
APPSeCONNECT is an intelligent integration platform (iPaaS) that connects applications and automates business processes. The platform has an in-built low-code visual integration designer "ProcessFlow
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It personalizes streams based on information about the consumer, the content rights, the network, the location, the device, and more. The platform contextualizes video streaming by proposing applications such as Content Replacement, Virtual Channel or DAI, with more to come. From an end-user experience standpoint, the broadpeak.io service is a game changer as it ensures the content each viewer is watching is simply the most relevant at all times regardless of what video delivery platform is being used.
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want to be the smartest in their industry. We offer a scalable pricing model that is affordable and flexible — so you can purchase as little or as much data as you need when you need it. Other providers filter data through an expensive platform that gives you a partial picture of the results — and it’s the same picture your competitors are seeing. We provide high-volume, granular data that integrates with your existing data ecosystem so you can customize your analysis and find unique insights. With Traject Data you can access and control more data to quickly and easily identify insights and make smarter business decisions that help your business grow.
Moesif
moesif.com
Track and grow API usage with a powerful observability and monetization platform.
Treblle
treblle.com
Bringing API Observability to the next level. Super easy to integrate and onboard developers. Features that give you the ability to SEE everything that is happening with your APIs! Main features include: real-time API monitoring, auto-generated documentation, request sharing, 1 click testing, powerful filtering and analytics, error tracking, and more.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.