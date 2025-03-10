Traject Data

Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want to be the smartest in their industry. We offer a scalable pricing model that is affordable and flexible — so you can purchase as little or as much data as you need when you need it. Other providers filter data through an expensive platform that gives you a partial picture of the results — and it’s the same picture your competitors are seeing. We provide high-volume, granular data that integrates with your existing data ecosystem so you can customize your analysis and find unique insights. With Traject Data you can access and control more data to quickly and easily identify insights and make smarter business decisions that help your business grow.