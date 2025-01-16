App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top API Management Tools - Portugal
API Management Tools enable users to oversee, control, and monetize their application programming interfaces (APIs) within a secure development environment. These tools assist administrators in monitoring connection stability, traffic, errors, and security for their team’s published APIs. The IT department utilizes these tools during the post-production phase of an API's lifecycle, taking over from developers after the API design is complete. From this point, all maintenance, monitoring, and management of the API occur within the API management platform. While some API marketplace solutions include tools for managing APIs, these tools primarily focus on selecting external APIs to enhance a product rather than managing the APIs themselves.
Submit New App
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador empowers marketers to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Their marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing your customers, affiliates, influencers, and partners. Consumer brands and B2B companies worldwide are rapidly implementing, scaling, and optimizing their referral marketing programs, partner and affiliate programs, and influencer campaigns with Ambassador's pioneering software.
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Let Stoplight be your platform for building high-quality APIs for any scale - with best-in-class editing, documentation, and governance featuring built-in mocking, linting, style guides, component libraries, and more. Coding APIs before designing them wastes time and money and creates unnecessary risk. Build successful API programs at any scale that drive business outcomes with a design-first approach. Stoplight is the only design-focused API solution. With integrated documentation and governance, the Stoplight platform enables consistency, reusability, and quality for an enjoyable developer experience. The platform enables successful API programs driven by digital transformation, platform development, and API-as-a-product - for new or established teams.
APPSeCONNECT
appseconnect.com
APPSeCONNECT is an intelligent integration platform (iPaaS) that connects applications and automates business processes. The platform has an in-built low-code visual integration designer "ProcessFlow
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries and 86 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.™
Boomi
boomi.com
Boomi is the intelligent integration and automation company that drives transformation. The Boomi Platform enables businesses to connect applications, people, and data faster to eliminate digital fragmentation caused by the exponential growth of applications and data. Through a combination of Generative AI, prebuilt connectors to applications, low-code automation, recipes for common business processes, full API lifecycle management, and event-driven architecture for cloud and hybrid on-premises integration, the Boomi Platform provides the breadth and depth of support required for modern digital transformation in an easy-to-use platform with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and reliability.
Xano
xano.com
The Scalable No Code Backend. Xano is the fastest way to build a scalable backend for your app using No-Code. Each Xano account comes with a scalable server, a flexible database, and a No-Code API builder that can transform, filter, and integrate with data from anywhere. Thousands of people around the world use Xano to power everything from consumer apps to enterprise workflows. Make any App Scalable, Secure, and Compliant with Xano! Why use Xano? * Scale to support millions of users without worry. * Secure data on audited compliant infrastructure (ISO 27001, ISO 9001, HIPPA, GDPR) & SOC 2 TYPE II coming soon! * Ability to choose from many server locations. * Store data on a powerful PostgreSQL database with No Record Limits. * Easily Create APIs with simple to complex business logic using No Code. * Integrate and connect to any platform or front end. * Launch without worry on Xano’s secure infrastructure with 250+ Tutorial videos, robust documentation, and a vibrant community. Who is Xano for? * Citizen Developers: Builders that use No-Code to build without limitation * Product owners: Validate ideas quickly and deploy apps without engineers * Digital Marketers: Integrate systems and automate customer touchpoints * Students: Learn backend development concepts by building MVPs without code * Traditional Developers: Deploy apps faster without sacrificing quality or scale * Development Agencies: Make client work easier with better handoff * Teams: Collaborate in real-time across the entire development lifecycle * Enterprise Organizations: Build scalable, secure software without the overhead People turn to Xano when they want ... * One Backend to power many front-ends * To build without limits: We are the only Turing-complete No Code API Builder * No record limits: Flexible storage options * No-Code ETL: Xano as a router connecting many different data sources. * To Quickly build APIs: Easily build documented APIs and connect to external ones * Scale: Xano is built on best-in-class scalable infrastructure
Moesif
moesif.com
Track and grow API usage with a powerful observability and monetization platform.
Warrant
warrant.dev
Warrant is an open source authorization service that helps developers implement and enforce access control in their applications. Warrant serves as a dedicated, centralized platform for handling user authorization and access control so engineering teams can focus on building their core products.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintaining a platform. Some features offered in Choreo include: - Application Architecture: Domain-driven development, microservices architecture, version management API Management: API governance, gateway, developer portal, lifecycle management, API marketplace, API security, API analytics - Platform Engineering: CI/CD, GitOps, release management, configs, secrets, cost optimization - Infrastructure Management: Containers & K8s, serverless, environments, firewall, load balancing, geo routing, DNS, multi-cloud - Security: Zero trust, encryption, secret management, TLS, authentication and authorization - Insights and Observability: Logs, traces, metrics, alerts, analytics, DORA metrics, business insights
Blobr
blobr.io
Blobr is the developer portal that converts more and boosts sales With Blobr: - distribute APIs on your terms, by deciding access conditions and monetization models; - provide a memorable experience by granting access to a lean interface with docs, code snippets and more, - understand your user behaviour thanks to detailed analytics and take action rapidly.
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
DCKAP
dckap.com
DCKAP Integrator is the ERP Integration platform that connects distributors' ERP systems to any number of business applications—including the eCommerce platform, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, Logistics, and Marketplaces like 3M, to name a few. Depending on the integration, it can provide real-time customer data, product data, inventory data, order data, financial data, and more. It helps distributors save thousands of hours of manual work, create smoother workflows, and make better decisions backed by accurate data. We’re thrilled to have helped hundreds of distributors across various sectors. We’ve worked with names such as Robertson Lighting, Sunrise Electrical Supply (an IMARK Electrical member), Province Electrical (a Canadian Schneider Electric distributor), C-Line Products, Bosch Hydraulic Connections, WG Henschen, Belmont Equipment & Technologies, and Marysville Marine Distributors - helping them save costs and improve business insights. Okay, everything said, here's the value that you'll get by switching to an Integration platform today: • No need for manual synchronization • Make updates without the need for a developer • Safely and securely automate data transfers • Map and modify data on an intuitive, visual dashboard • Built on a flexible architecture for total customization Once everything is configured, DCKAP Integrator takes the wheel and automates the entire integration process. Delegate the costly and time-consuming process of manual operations to DCKAP Integrator so you can stay focused on creating extraordinary experiences for your customers.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
Mockfly
mockfly.dev
Mockfly is a cloud-based platform designed to help developers create, manage, and simulate mock APIs for development and testing purposes. It offers a range of features that set it apart from other mocking tools, such as AI integration for data generation, mock diffs to track changes, and a Chrome extension for the automatic addition of endpoints. Key features of Mockfly include: * Intuitive Interface: It has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to create and manage mock APIs. * Collaborative Capabilities: You can invite team members to collaborate on API mock projects, making it ideal for team environments. *Multiple Responses: It allows you to create multiple responses for a single endpoint to simulate different scenarios. * Automatic Documentation: Mockfly can automatically generate comprehensive documentation for your API, saving time and effort. * Random Data Generation: Integration with Faker.js allows you to add random data to your API responses for more realistic testing. *AI-Powered Features: AI is used to generate realistic mock data and automatic endpoint descriptions, enhancing efficiency. * Real-Time Collaboration: Teams can collaborate efficiently with real-time updates on mock API projects. * Mockfly also offers a free version with a limit of 500 requests per day, which allows users to explore its features without committing to a paid plan.
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Cloudnative landing zone. It gives you all the essential software functions including Identity, Payment, Messaging and Marketplace in a full stack environment at the UI, API, DevOps, Container and Infrastructure layers It comes in two flavors of Enterprise and Hub. The Enterprise edition gets deployed on your infrastructure and gives you access to the code and the entire stack on your side. The Hub edition is managed by us enabling you to access all the fundamental services in a multi-tenant environment as services while you only deploy your Apps and APIs on it and we manage the rest.
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want to be the smartest in their industry. We offer a scalable pricing model that is affordable and flexible — so you can purchase as little or as much data as you need when you need it. Other providers filter data through an expensive platform that gives you a partial picture of the results — and it’s the same picture your competitors are seeing. We provide high-volume, granular data that integrates with your existing data ecosystem so you can customize your analysis and find unique insights. With Traject Data you can access and control more data to quickly and easily identify insights and make smarter business decisions that help your business grow.
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests, errors, response times and more with our simple dashboard. Get insights into the usage and performance of each endpoint. Filter by API consumer to understand different usage patterns. API uptime monitoring & alerting: Monitor API uptime and availability. Get alerted immediately if things go wrong. Supported web frameworks: FastAPI, Starlette, Flask, Django Ninja, Django REST Framework, Express, NestJS, Fastify, Koa Why Apitally? Focus on data privacy. No collection of sensitive data. Easy to integrate with new and existing API projects. No impact on performance. No infrastructure changes required. No limit on number of requests. Free plan available.
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams investigate customer complaints, and help your engineering teams better understand their systems and the systems they depend on.
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It personalizes streams based on information about the consumer, the content rights, the network, the location, the device, and more. The platform contextualizes video streaming by proposing applications such as Content Replacement, Virtual Channel or DAI, with more to come. From an end-user experience standpoint, the broadpeak.io service is a game changer as it ensures the content each viewer is watching is simply the most relevant at all times regardless of what video delivery platform is being used.
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in the HTTP headers sent by a user’s browser. This information includes the user’s operating system, browser type, and other details. IP lookup APIs use a database of IP addresses to geolocate a user based on their IP address. Both user agent parsers and IP lookup APIs can be used to approximate a user’s location and device detection, but they have different strengths and weaknesses. User agent parsers are more accurate for users who are accessing the internet from a mobile phones, because these devices typically send more detailed information in their HTTP headers. IP lookup APIs are more accurate for both mobile and desktop computer or laptop users because it doesn't matter wither their their web browsers tend to send more or less detailed information in their HTTP headers. You can use Userparser to perform both parsed user-agent and ip-address lookups in a single API call.
Stellate
stellate.co
Scale, inspect & protect your GraphQL API. Cache your queries at the edge, get insights into its usage and protect it from malicious queries.
Apigee
google.com
Build, manage, and secure APIs—for any use case, environment, or scale. Google Cloud's native API management to operate your APIs with enhanced scale, security, and automation. Build APIs to unlock and standardize data from any app, system, or service (Quickstart) Secure every API transaction with built-in robust policies and advanced controls Monitor and analyze your traffic to gain reliable performance and actionable insights (Demo) Operate APIs—built or deployed anywhere—with consistency (Learn more) Create API products to generate new revenue streams and vibrant communities (Guide)
Checkly
checklyhq.com
Checkly allows engineers to write their E2E monitors as they write their cloud-native application, as code. Powered by the Checkly CLI, engineers code, test, and deploy API and Playwright-based checks from their code repository. Checkly's programmable Monitoring as Code (MaC) workflow seamlessly integrates with modern development practices, tools, and frameworks, at a fraction of the cost of legacy testing and monitoring solutions. The end result? Detecting issues faster, reducing response times, and shipping code faster with more confidence, resulting in increased efficiency and cost reduction of up to 80% compared to legacy solutions. Founded in 2018, Checkly is a remote-first company, with strong roots in Berlin.
elastic.io
elastic.io
elastic.io's microservices-based, cloud-native integration platform as-a-service (iPaaS) enables organizations to enhance integration capabilities across SaaS, on-premise, IoT and Mobile systems. With elastic.io iPaaS and its API-first approach, IT departments can foster digital transformation in their companies by connecting multiple cloud-based and on-premise applications, databases, systems and platforms easier and faster. elastic.io empowers organisations to enjoy the full potential of what the cloud has to offer and react faster to changing key business priorities. Check out our Blog at https://www.elastic.io/blog
Formcarry
formcarry.com
Your <form> but it actually works. Turn your HTML <form> to something completely functional Get email notifications, upload files, integrate with other apps. 3 minutes to setup and free to use.
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
Jitterbit empowers business transformation with robust solutions for integration and enterprise low-code application development. We are the only provider to combine and simplify the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Jitterbit’s deep-rooted expertise, award-winning technology, and extensive partner network to help them save time and money, remove friction, and mitigate risk, without compromising the user experience. Together with Jitterbit, businesses can transform and futureproof their operations, while creating happier, more productive people.
Kong
konghq.com
As your organization’s software architecture evolves, you need a better method of brokering the exchange of information by your services. Increasingly, distributed systems and the rising adoption of microservices create new challenges for managing communications across your architecture. Kong API Gateway provides a fast, scalable and flexible platform for complex modern architectures. Kong API Gateway is available Open Source or as part of Kong Enterprise, which is a full lifecycle service management platform that secures, manages and monitors all your services to accelerate innovation across all platforms, protocols and deployment patterns. Kong Enterprise is the only solution that is designed to optimize today’s application modernization needs through automation across the full lifecycle of APIs and microservices. Kong Enterprise extends the most widely adopted open-source gateway, Kong Gateway, with enterprise plugins, developer portal, analytics platform, security features, enhanced performance, GUIs, 24/7 support and more. Use Kong Enterprise to connect your development teams, partners and customers with a unified platform. Reduce latency to less than 1ms. Remove bloating with a plugin-based architecture and lightweight integrations. Scale clusters effortlessly, regardless of environment, vendor, configuration or deployment pattern. Natively support gRPC and REST, and integrate with Apollo GraphQL server and Apache Kafka services. Kong Enterprise provides one platform for bare metal to cloud-native, monolith to microservices, mesh and beyond.
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
A free test data generator and API mocking tool - Mockaroo lets you create custom CSV, JSON, SQL, and Excel datasets to test and demo your software.
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic is a commercial software company that provides Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) tools for connecting Cloud data sources, SaaS applications and on-premises business software applications. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, SnapLogic was founded in 2006. SnapLogic is headed by Ex-CEO and Co-Founder of Informatica Gaurav Dhillon, and is venture backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, Floodgate Fund, Brian McClendon, and Naval Ravikant. As of 2017, the company has raised $136.3 million.On December 10, 2015, SnapLogic announced a $37.5 million funding round led by Microsoft and Silver Lake Waterman along with existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, and Triangle Peak Partners. This made the total investment raised at $96.3 million for SnapLogic at the time of this announcement.In 2019, SnapLogic had raised a total of $208.3M.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enriching profiles for free, no credit card required.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Underpinned by an Enterprise Core, the Universal Automation Cloud delivers the foundational composability, elasticity, observability, governance, security and control required for companies to quickly and collaboratively develop integrations and automations at scale. Love your work. Automate the rest.™
Workato
workato.com
Workato is the leading Integration and Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato enables both business and IT teams to integrate their apps and automate business workflows without compromising security and governance. It enables companies to drive real-time outcomes from business events. There is no coding required, and the platform utilizes Machine Learning and patented technology to make the creation and implementation of automations 10X faster than traditional platforms. Over 7,000 of the world's top brands and fastest-growing innovators run on Workato including the #1 SaaS company, #1 enterprise collaboration company, #1 financial services company, #1 bakery cafe chain, #1 big data company, #1 cloud content management company, #1 home improvement company, #1 professional soccer league, #1 arts and crafts retail store, and more.
MovingLake
movinglake.com
Data and backend connectors which are natively event-driven and real-time by default. MovingLake is the state-of-the-art API connection platform.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster.io is a no-code platform designed to help businesses create production-level applications with code generation: backend, web, and native mobile apps. With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over where you deploy your application, and remaining independent from the platform with source code exports. Key features: - Design relational databases in PostgreSQL-compatible format with total flexibility in a visual designer - Manage complex business logic with hundreds of functions and an intuitive drag & drop interface - Create and manage access to your API and configure your endpoints with middleware, automatically generate API documentation - Build web dashboards in minutes with auto-generated pages and prebuilt components - Design native mobile applications for iOS & Android, and publish them to Google Play & App Store - Deploy your application in clusters to the AppMaster.io cloud, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or a local server, and export the binaries & source code at any moment - Power up your app and connect it with your favorite tools with modules (authorization, email, SMS, Stripe, Telegram, AWS, Slack, Zoom, and dozens of others)
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub provides organizations developing APIs, a central collaboration platform to provide a single source of truth to guide API design and documentation, reinforce standardization, and enable better alignment between APIs and the intended business purpose.
Backendless
backendless.com
Backendless is a visual app development platform that offers a full range of low-code and no-code tools for app and web developers of all experience levels. Backendless features include a component-based UI Builder, real-time database, user authentication and management suite, push notification and in-app messaging console, Codeless logic builder, API management, and much more. Backendless was designed from the backend first, making it a perfect backend compliment to any coded or no-code frontend. The Backendless platform's visual approach and pre-built APIs make it easy to build the backend of any app up to 10 times faster than with traditional coding solutions and at a fraction of the cost.
Zuplo
zuplo.com
Zuplo helps you ship great APIs from day one. Startups and big enterprises ship API authentication, rate limiting, and developer documentation with amazing DX, using our serverless API Gateway deployed at the edge. You can start free at zuplo.com and ship an API in minutes.
Singular
singular.net
The key to success for today's marketers is understanding exactly where and how to invest their next ad dollar. Singular powers marketers to do just that by providing a complete view of marketing ROI with next-gen attribution, full-funnel marketing data, and best-in-class fraud prevention. With Singular you are able to - Measure and report on all the channels you work with: Measure cross-platform performance across apps, web, SMS, referrals, email, and TV with Singular’s open integration framework. - Analyze ROI by combining attribution with leading cost aggregation: Powerful data connectors meet attribution to unlock marketing performance for every campaign, publisher, creative, and keyword. - Track and analyze across the entire user lifecycle: Capture your entire user journey to report on acquisition and re-engagement across platforms with deep links, web-to-app, and cross-device attribution. - Block more fraud with best-in-class fraud prevention: Keep your ad budgets focused on real users and avoid misreporting with more detection methods and pre-attribution fraud rejection. - Monitor a single managed pipeline for analysis-ready marketing data: Load attribution, ad spend, creatives, bids, and ad monetization data directly to Redshift, Snowflake, BigQuery, and more. Singular works with some of the biggest mobile app publishers in the world, including Lyft, Twitter, Rovio, King and LinkedIn.
Treblle
treblle.com
Bringing API Observability to the next level. Super easy to integrate and onboard developers. Features that give you the ability to SEE everything that is happening with your APIs! Main features include: real-time API monitoring, auto-generated documentation, request sharing, 1 click testing, powerful filtering and analytics, error tracking, and more.