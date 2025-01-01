Most Popular Recently Added Top API Management Tools - Nauru

API Management Tools enable users to oversee, control, and monetize their application programming interfaces (APIs) within a secure development environment. These tools assist administrators in monitoring connection stability, traffic, errors, and security for their team’s published APIs. The IT department utilizes these tools during the post-production phase of an API's lifecycle, taking over from developers after the API design is complete. From this point, all maintenance, monitoring, and management of the API occur within the API management platform. While some API marketplace solutions include tools for managing APIs, these tools primarily focus on selecting external APIs to enhance a product rather than managing the APIs themselves.