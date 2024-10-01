App store for web apps
Top API Management Tools - Mexico
API Management Tools enable users to oversee, control, and monetize their application programming interfaces (APIs) within a secure development environment. These tools assist administrators in monitoring connection stability, traffic, errors, and security for their team’s published APIs. The IT department utilizes these tools during the post-production phase of an API's lifecycle, taking over from developers after the API design is complete. From this point, all maintenance, monitoring, and management of the API occur within the API management platform. While some API marketplace solutions include tools for managing APIs, these tools primarily focus on selecting external APIs to enhance a product rather than managing the APIs themselves.
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub provides organizations developing APIs, a central collaboration platform to provide a single source of truth to guide API design and documentation, reinforce standardization, and enable better alignment between APIs and the intended business purpose.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster.io is a no-code platform designed to help businesses create production-level applications with code generation: backend, web, and native mobile apps. With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over ...
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
A free test data generator and API mocking tool - Mockaroo lets you create custom CSV, JSON, SQL, and Excel datasets to test and demo your software.
Kong
konghq.com
As your organization’s software architecture evolves, you need a better method of brokering the exchange of information by your services. Increasingly, distributed systems and the rising adoption of microservices create new challenges for managing communications across your architecture. Kong API Ga...
Apigee
google.com
Build, manage, and secure APIs—for any use case, environment, or scale. Google Cloud's native API management to operate your APIs with enhanced scale, security, and automation. Build APIs to unlock and standardize data from any app, system, or service (Quickstart) Secure every API transaction with b...
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Let Stoplight be your platform for building high-quality APIs for any scale - with best-in-class editing, documentation, and governance featuring built-in mocking, linting, style guides, component libraries, and more. Coding APIs before designing them wastes time and money and creates unnecessary ri...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Underpinned by ...
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps wi...
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic is a commercial software company that provides Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) tools for connecting Cloud data sources, SaaS applications and on-premises business software applications. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, SnapLogic was founded in 2006. SnapLogic is headed by Ex-CEO a...
Backendless
backendless.com
Backendless is a visual app development platform that offers a full range of low-code and no-code tools for app and web developers of all experience levels. Backendless features include a component-based UI Builder, real-time database, user authentication and management suite, push notification and ...
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
Workato
workato.com
Workato is the leading Integration and Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato enables both business and IT teams to integrate their apps and automate business workflows without compromising security and governance. It enables companies to drive real-time outcomes from business events. ...
Xano
xano.com
The Scalable No Code Backend. Xano is the fastest way to build a scalable backend for your app using No-Code. Each Xano account comes with a scalable server, a flexible database, and a No-Code API builder that can transform, filter, and integrate with data from anywhere. Thousands of people around ...
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enri...
elastic.io
elastic.io
elastic.io's microservices-based, cloud-native integration platform as-a-service (iPaaS) enables organizations to enhance integration capabilities across SaaS, on-premise, IoT and Mobile systems. With elastic.io iPaaS and its API-first approach, IT departments can foster digital transformation in th...
Checkly
checklyhq.com
Checkly allows engineers to write their E2E monitors as they write their cloud-native application, as code. Powered by the Checkly CLI, engineers code, test, and deploy API and Playwright-based checks from their code repository. Checkly's programmable Monitoring as Code (MaC) workflow seamlessly int...
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintainin...
Zuplo
zuplo.com
Zuplo helps you ship great APIs from day one. Startups and big enterprises ship API authentication, rate limiting, and developer documentation with amazing DX, using our serverless API Gateway deployed at the edge. You can start free at zuplo.com and ship an API in minutes.
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered ...
Formcarry
formcarry.com
Your <form> but it actually works. Turn your HTML <form> to something completely functional Get email notifications, upload files, integrate with other apps. 3 minutes to setup and free to use.
Blobr
blobr.io
Blobr is the developer portal that converts more and boosts sales With Blobr: - distribute APIs on your terms, by deciding access conditions and monetization models; - provide a memorable experience by granting access to a lean interface with docs, code snippets and more, - understand your user beha...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador empowers marketers to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Their marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing your customers, affiliates, influencers, and par...
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in...
Mockfly
mockfly.dev
Mockfly is a cloud-based platform designed to help developers create, manage, and simulate mock APIs for development and testing purposes. It offers a range of features that set it apart from other mocking tools, such as AI integration for data generation, mock diffs to track changes, and a Chrome e...
Boomi
boomi.com
Boomi is the intelligent integration and automation company that drives transformation. The Boomi Platform enables businesses to connect applications, people, and data faster to eliminate digital fragmentation caused by the exponential growth of applications and data. Through a combination of Genera...
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
Jitterbit empowers business transformation with robust solutions for integration and enterprise low-code application development. We are the only provider to combine and simplify the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate ...
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests,...
Warrant
warrant.dev
Warrant is an open source authorization service that helps developers implement and enforce access control in their applications. Warrant serves as a dedicated, centralized platform for handling user authorization and access control so engineering teams can focus on building their core products.
Singular
singular.net
The key to success for today's marketers is understanding exactly where and how to invest their next ad dollar. Singular powers marketers to do just that by providing a complete view of marketing ROI with next-gen attribution, full-funnel marketing data, and best-in-class fraud prevention. With Sing...
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It person...
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams inves...
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want t...
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Clo...
APPSeCONNECT
appseconnect.com
APPSeCONNECT is an intelligent integration platform (iPaaS) that connects applications and automates business processes. The platform has an in-built low-code visual integration designer "ProcessFlow
DCKAP
dckap.com
DCKAP Integrator is the ERP Integration platform that connects distributors' ERP systems to any number of business applications—including the eCommerce platform, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, Logistics, and Marketplaces like 3M, to name a few. Depending on the integration, it can provide real-time cus...
Moesif
moesif.com
Track and grow API usage with a powerful observability and monetization platform.
Treblle
treblle.com
Bringing API Observability to the next level. Super easy to integrate and onboard developers. Features that give you the ability to SEE everything that is happening with your APIs! Main features include: real-time API monitoring, auto-generated documentation, request sharing, 1 click testing, powerf...
MovingLake
movinglake.com
Data and backend connectors which are natively event-driven and real-time by default. MovingLake is the state-of-the-art API connection platform.
Stellate
stellate.co
Scale, inspect & protect your GraphQL API. Cache your queries at the edge, get insights into its usage and protect it from malicious queries.