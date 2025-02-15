Top API Generation Software - Sint Maarten

Appsmith

Appsmith is an open-source platform that helps developers build beautiful and powerful internal apps that talk to multiple data sources. From a customer support portal, a sales dashboard, a marketing tracker, an admin panel to an easy-to-use CRUD frontend for your data, you can build apps for all your internal use cases on Appsmith 10X faster. You can start quickly with our SOC2-compliant cloud or host Appsmith on-premise, both free. You get multiple powerful features out-of-the-box: - Connect your Git hosting provider to Appsmith to restrict access, manage versions, and ensure compliance to processes. - Use Google and GitHub OAuth, SAML, or OIDC from all popular providers for secure authentication and authorization. - See a fine-grained trail of user activity, events, and shares with audit logs. Stay on top of breaking changes and track back in time to last good states of your apps. - Configure access by roles and groups for every entity, action, app, workspace, and instance with granular access controls for teams. Check out more details on www.appsmith.com