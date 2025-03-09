Top API Design Tools - Vatican City

Tinybird

Tinybird is the real-time data platform. At Tinybird, we enable developers and data teams to harness the power of real-time data and quickly build data pipelines and data products. With Tinybird, you can ingest multiple data sources at scale, query and shape them using the 100% pure SQL you already know and love, and publish the results as low-latency, high-concurrency APIs you consume in your applications. Developers can create fast APIs, faster. What used to take hours and days now only takes minutes. Tinybird is the indispensable tool data engineers and software developers have been waiting for. Our founding team has deep expertise in building cloud and data-intensive products serving organizations all over the world, and we are backed by great team members and investors who have built or are building some of the most relevant developer tools out there (including the Founders of GitHub, Algolia, and Vercel, amongst others.) ‍ Being a remote-first company with over 60 birdies from different nationalities, we believe our strength lies in cultivating a diverse environment. Everyone at Tinybird plays a role in forming and executing our strategy, and we truly believe our globally diverse workforce is the key to unlocking the most value for our customers.