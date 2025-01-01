App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Animation Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Animation Software

Animation software is created to produce moving graphics from visual files. Depending on the application, users can animate various types of graphics, including 2D, 3D, hand-drawn, or computer-generated images. These programs often allow the addition of music and other effects. Animation software can integrate with drawing, video editing, or 3D modeling software. Artists and freelancers can use top free video editing and animation software in combination to craft their animations on a budget.

Submit New App


Animaker

Animaker

animaker.com

Animaker is an online platform for creating professional animated and live videos, with templates and a media library for various content needs.

Genially

Genially

genial.ly

Genially is an online tool for creating interactive visual content like presentations, infographics, and quizzes, enabling users to enhance engagement easily.

Renderforest

Renderforest

renderforest.com

Renderforest is a cloud-based platform for creating videos, logos, websites, and designs using templates and an intuitive editor, catering to users without design experience.

Powtoon

Powtoon

powtoon.com

Powtoon is a platform for creating professional videos and presentations using templates and media, suitable for users without design skills.

Vyond

Vyond

vyond.com

Vyond is an AI-powered video creation platform that allows users to create and edit animated videos using templates and pre-made assets for various purposes.

Jitter

Jitter

jitter.video

Jitter is a platform that allows users to create animated content such as GIFs and videos using templates and customization options, suitable for various applications.

Steve.ai

Steve.ai

steve.ai

Steve.ai is an online video creation platform that uses AI to quickly transform scripts into videos for various purposes, making video production easy and affordable.

Move.ai

Move.ai

move.ai

Move.ai is an AI-powered motion capture software that creates 3D motion data from 2D videos, simplifying animation for digital content creators.

Magic Studio

Magic Studio

magicstudio.com

Magic Studio is an AI tool for editing and creating images, featuring automatic background removal, image enlargement, and text-to-image generation.

Mango Animate

Mango Animate

mangoanimate.com

Mango Animate is a user-friendly platform for creating animations and videos without programming, featuring tools for face swapping, avatars, and video production.

Biteable

Biteable

biteable.com

Biteable is an online video maker that helps users create customizable videos using templates, stock media, and a drag-and-drop interface.

PixCap

PixCap

pixcap.com

PixCap is a web-based design platform that enables users to create customizable 3D branding designs using a library of assets and AI-generated models.

VideoScribe

VideoScribe

videoscribe.co

VideoScribe is an animation maker that allows users to create engaging whiteboard-style videos using a simple drag-and-drop interface.

GreenSock Animation Platform

GreenSock Animation Platform

gsap.com

The GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP) is a JavaScript library for creating high-performance animations across various web platforms and frameworks.

Moovly

Moovly

moovly.com

Moovly is an AI-powered video creation tool that lets users make animated videos easily, offering templates, assets, and collaboration features for businesses.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.