Top Animation Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Animation software is created to produce moving graphics from visual files. Depending on the application, users can animate various types of graphics, including 2D, 3D, hand-drawn, or computer-generated images. These programs often allow the addition of music and other effects. Animation software can integrate with drawing, video editing, or 3D modeling software. Artists and freelancers can use top free video editing and animation software in combination to craft their animations on a budget.
Submit New App
Animaker
animaker.com
Animaker is an online platform for creating professional animated and live videos, with templates and a media library for various content needs.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is an online tool for creating interactive visual content like presentations, infographics, and quizzes, enabling users to enhance engagement easily.
Renderforest
renderforest.com
Renderforest is a cloud-based platform for creating videos, logos, websites, and designs using templates and an intuitive editor, catering to users without design experience.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is a platform for creating professional videos and presentations using templates and media, suitable for users without design skills.
Vyond
vyond.com
Vyond is an AI-powered video creation platform that allows users to create and edit animated videos using templates and pre-made assets for various purposes.
Jitter
jitter.video
Jitter is a platform that allows users to create animated content such as GIFs and videos using templates and customization options, suitable for various applications.
Steve.ai
steve.ai
Steve.ai is an online video creation platform that uses AI to quickly transform scripts into videos for various purposes, making video production easy and affordable.
Move.ai
move.ai
Move.ai is an AI-powered motion capture software that creates 3D motion data from 2D videos, simplifying animation for digital content creators.
Magic Studio
magicstudio.com
Magic Studio is an AI tool for editing and creating images, featuring automatic background removal, image enlargement, and text-to-image generation.
Biteable
biteable.com
Biteable is an online video maker that helps users create customizable videos using templates, stock media, and a drag-and-drop interface.
GreenSock Animation Platform
gsap.com
The GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP) is a JavaScript library for creating high-performance animations across various web platforms and frameworks.
VideoScribe
videoscribe.co
VideoScribe is an animation maker that allows users to create engaging whiteboard-style videos using a simple drag-and-drop interface.
Mango Animate
mangoanimate.com
Mango Animate is a user-friendly platform for creating animations and videos without programming, featuring tools for face swapping, avatars, and video production.
PixCap
pixcap.com
PixCap is a web-based design platform that enables users to create customizable 3D branding designs using a library of assets and AI-generated models.
Moovly
moovly.com
Moovly is an AI-powered video creation tool that lets users make animated videos easily, offering templates, assets, and collaboration features for businesses.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.