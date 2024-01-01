App store for web apps
Top Animation Software - Afghanistan
Animation software is created to produce moving graphics from visual files. Depending on the application, users can animate various types of graphics, including 2D, 3D, hand-drawn, or computer-generated images. These programs often allow the addition of music and other effects. Animation software can integrate with drawing, video editing, or 3D modeling software. Artists and freelancers can use top free video editing and animation software in combination to craft their animations on a budget.
Animaker
animaker.com
Animaker is disrupting the way companies train, teach, motivate, sell, communicate, view and distribute content via DIY professional live and/or animated videos in minutes. Visa, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, McDonald's, Dell Tech are some of the 15 Million users in 220 countries. Quickly, without technic...
Biteable
biteable.com
Make on-brand videos with the leading online video maker. Biteable is the leading solution for creating concise, engaging, on-brand video content.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
Renderforest
renderforest.com
Renderforest is an all-in-one branding platform offering users the best online tools to create high-quality videos, graphic designs, logos, mockups, and websites with minimal time and effort. Start the creation process with the online logo maker to build a unique and memorable brand without hiring a...
Move.ai
move.ai
FREE YOUR MOTION. CAPTURE YOUR IMAGINATION. No more suits, no more restrictions. High fidelity motion capture made easy.
Jitter
jitter.video
Animate your designs easily. Export your creations as videos or GIFs. All in your browser.
Steve.ai
steve.ai
Steve.AI is an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based online video creation platform that enables brands and businesses to create engaging videos for social media, advertising, storytelling, and more. Our technology helps convert scripts into captivating videos in a matter of minutes. Our mission is to ...
Vyond
vyond.com
Expert Results Without The Effort. Make Engaging Videos In Seconds. Vyond is the AI-powered video creation platform that puts the power of a video production studio - from script writing to finished video - right at your fingertips. Use Vyond Go, the industry’s first generative AI-powered script and...
Magic Studio
magicstudio.com
Magic Studio is an AI-powered tool that allows users to automatically edit and create images. It offers a range of features designed to simplify image editing processes. The Canvas feature enables users to create professional product photos quickly and easily, eliminating the need for expensive pho...
Mango Animate
mangoanimate.com
Mango Animate is a technology company that is committed to developing easy-to-use but powerful software, including animation maker, whiteboard animation maker, character animation maker, and business video maker. No programming required, everyone can use any software from Mango Animate to create ama...
PixCap
pixcap.com
Pixcap is a web-based design platform tailored for brands, startups, and creative agencies of all sizes, enabling them to swiftly craft impactful 3D branding design. The integration of 3D elements in branding, advertising, product presentations, and social media content has proven to be significantl...
VideoScribe
videoscribe.co
VideoScribe is an easy-to-use, drag and drop animated video maker for beginners to professionals, applicable for any industry and job role. Create professional-quality animated videos that captivate and educate your audience. Communicate any topic or message in a quick and engaging way to grab atten...
GreenSock Animation Platform
gsap.com
Think of GSAP as the Swiss Army Knife of animation...but better. It animates anything JavaScript can touch (CSS properties, canvas library objects, SVG, generic objects, whatever) and it solves countless browser inconsistencies, all with blazing speed (up to 20x faster than jQuery), including automa...
Moovly
moovly.com
As the most jam-packed AI-powered video creation tool on the market, Moovly provides everything you and your organization need to create professional-looking videos or presentations in minutes. Designed specifically for business and to integrate seamlessly with your current workflow thanks to featur...