Top Analytics Platforms - Tuvalu

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solves the pains mid-market businesses have with gaining insights, reporting, tracking performance, managing sales teams, planning spend, managing cashflow, building budgets, forecasting and doing month end. Whether you’re a big picture thinker or go straight to the detail, with Phocas you lead the way in discovering data - with confidence that results will be in real time and accurate. Phocas follows your train of thought to answer critical business questions as fast as your brain (or your boss) comes up with them. Phocas not only answers your questions; it uncovers new questions and opportunities you had never even thought of! Designed for non-technical users, Phocas delivers powerful analytical and time saving financial reporting capabilities. It brings up data in seconds on local, regional or global sales, inventory, forecasts, prices, profit margins, budgets and more. Phocas enables you to carry out ad-hoc data interrogation or associate and consolidate data, identify trends, conduct modelling and stay ahead of the competition. Any Phocas user can easily and quickly build interactive dashboards, collaborate with them and revise then on the spot without help from the IT department. Phocas dashboards let you do more than scratch the surface. Unlike many BI tools, you can go straight from your dashboard to underlying business data, right down to an individual transaction. You decide how much detail you want to see and how you want to see it. Smart security allows you to apply or remove restrictions to the data that different users can see, saving the IT department hours of time building individual dashboards for your users. Our Financial Statements automate month end reporting (say goodbye to repetitive excel wrangling) as well as simplifies consolidation of multiple entities. Phocas Budgeting and Forecasting allows you to easily revise budgets and provides a more dynamic process to help finance leaders keep up with changing business and economic climates. Incorporate additional data sources to build driver based budgets, track actual performance against forecasts and more. Phocas successfully integrates with all major ERP or CRM programs (and just about any other data source your business might use) to give you a quick start that can easily be customized to your specific needs. Our governed implementation and business-based user security provide the solutions to let you and your IT staff stay productive and dedicated to your core business. Phocas also brings you the ability to combine transactional and geospatial data on an easy to view map. Show profitability by plotting the top 10 customers in a city, regional or country on a map. Pinpoint a particular location or use a heat map to show data for multiple locations. Phocas mapping can be used with OpenStreetMap or Google API. Phocas delivers a full Business Intelligence suite for mobile use. Taking Phocas on the road gives you a real-time data interrogation capability wherever you are. Access your data anywhere, anytime. In your car, at the airport, overseas or on the beach! Customers have consistently rated Phocas highly in the annual BARC survey since 2013.