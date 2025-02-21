Top Analytics Platforms - Togo

Find the right software and services.
Analytics platforms, sometimes referred to as business intelligence (BI) platforms, offer a comprehensive toolkit for enterprises to absorb, structure, explore, and interpret data, revealing actionable insights that enhance decision-making and inform business strategies. While some of these platforms necessitate IT involvement for setting up the analytical infrastructure, integrating essential data sources, and data preparation, others are designed for easy configuration and usage by non-technical users, known as self-service platforms. Business analysts, data scientists, and other stakeholders can leverage these platforms to prepare, model, and refine data, gaining deeper insights into the company's day-to-day operations and facilitating informed decision-making. Essential to its classification as an analytics platform is its provision of an end-to-end analytics solution, comprising five key components: data preparation, data modeling, data blending, data visualization, and insights delivery.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, founded in 2009, is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and governments organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. Committed to the success of its customers, Alibaba Cloud provides reliable and secure cloud computing and data processing capabilities as a part of its online solutions. In January 2017, Alibaba Cloud became the official cloud services partner of the Olympics.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. * Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions * Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions * Query-able database of as-run procedures * Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities * Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data * Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes without any data pre-processing. This patented technology improves over time and learns from humans. The proprietary DeepCasting technology generates forecasts on as little as a few weeks of data, also with higher accuracy than any other method. Instead of comparing a handful of what-if scenarios, Ikigai's proprietary DeepPlan analysis evaluates up to 10^19 options and identifies the most optimal ones for any given parameters. Built upon cutting-edge MIT research on AI and machine learning, Ikigai is uniquely positioned to help operational teams improve the speed and accuracy of their decisions under uncertainty and constant change, ultimately increasing the ROI for their business, while making the latest data science techniques accessible to any data professional. Learn more https://www.ikigailabs.io
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be low code for you and no code for your customers. You can focus your dev time on your core offering to accelerate your roadmap and your customer can self serve to make data driven decisions without the need for technical skills.
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data integration platform to handle the toughest data preparation challenges. From raw data sources to fully interactive dashboards, Bold BI bridges the gap between data and actionable insights in record time. The platform offers integration with over 130 of the most common data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle, as well as generic access to any data source with a REST API. Additional Bold BI features include: • Embed analytics easily with a JavaScript SDK. • End-to-end support from onboarding to finished product. • Modern data architecture—no proprietary cubes. • Powerful SDK tuned for all major frameworks. • Deploy anywhere. • Single sign-on experience with OAuth2 and OpenID. • Scalable, no-surprises licensing. • Drag-and-drop design features. • Real-time collaboration on dashboards. • Integration with Office 365 and Active Directory. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. Channeling its data visualization expertise into the simplified yet comprehensive Bold BI solution is the next step in serving the developer community's needs. To ensure every client's success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizing and analyzing data across multiple sources. With CorralData, you can talk to your data in plain English or build stunning reporting just by connecting your data. No coding, SQL, or engineering resources required. Here’s how CorralData works: Easily connect all of your data sources using our 500+ pre-built integrations. Begin seeing stunning visualizations in pre-built reporting relevant to your company and data. Use our AI to talk to your data in plain English to see additional insights come to life and add them to your existing reporting. Leverage our on-demand human data team to dive deeper and request additional insights. The CorralData platform includes everything you need to start using data to drive results in a simple, monthly subscription—stunning data visualization tools, built-in chat, custom reporting, and access to human experts. Schedule a demo or start a free 30-day trial and see how simple and powerful AI-powered data analysis can be.
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with TARGIT Decision Suite, our all-in-one business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform that's intuitive, versatile, and accessible for every employee. TARGIT Decision Suite helps companies integrate, visualize, and share data better and faster than ever before. Our solution combines the control of a centralized BI solution with the flexibility of a decentralized solution with robust security and dependability. Plus, it easily integrates with your existing systems and continually adapts to your needs, even as your organization grows. Recognized as a Global Leader in Vendor Credibility by Dresner three years in a row and Leader in BI Excellence by BARC five years in a row, we pride ourselves on supporting our customers through continuous innovation, insightful recommendations, and a people-first business model.
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learning techniques. With ConverSight, businesses are able to implement artificial intelligence in their response planning methods, allowing for better accuracy, stronger decision-making, and smoother reaction times, which ultimately reduces costs and drastically improves the function of the supply chain. ConverSight acts as a Supply Chain Control Tower to help businesses optimize operations, minimize disruptions, and resolve critical issues in real time. ConverSight's AI business assistant, Athena, offers businesses greater data visibility and insights to proactively improve their supply chains and make other accurate, informed decisions
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand their data model, write version controlled SQL, collaborate with live presence, visualize data in charts and dashboards, schedule reports, share results, and organize foundational queries for search and discovery. Even if your team is already leveraging a large BI tool, like Tableau or Looker, or a hodge podge of SQL editors, PopSQL enables seamless collaboration between your SQL power users, junior analysts, and even your less technical stakeholders who are hungry for data insights. * Cross-platform compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux * Works with Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery, Clickhouse, Databricks, Athena, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, Presto, Cassandra, and more
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that streamlines data connection, data management, data visualization, and sharing with your teams or clients. From Data Integration and Management to Data Analytics, Visualisation, and Sharing, we provide you with everything you need to easily make sense of your data, monitor your performance and keep an eye on key metrics in custom, fully interactive dashboards. In a world where data-driven decisions are key to success, our mission is to support organizations across all industries to gain visibility into their performance with automated data analysis and reporting by making the complicated simple. ClicData is trusted and used by 1,000+ leading organizations across multiple industries (Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Media and Advertising, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and more) in 25+ countries.
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a team can implement a truly modern report management system with advanced features and unlimited users. Make and edit reports with the Report Designer, which leverages Syncfusion’s UI expertise to provide dozens of report items, interactive features, appealing styles, and customizable formatting options. Then, use the Report Server to publish and export your reports, manage their access permissions, and deliver them to users on the web. When reports are available anywhere, pertinent stakeholders can collaborate to make better business decisions. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. In the course of that work, it discovered a need to simplify how enterprises create, store, and share vital business reports, and then set out to create a web-based report management solution. The result is Bold Reports, which handles the minutiae so report creators can focus on the big picture. To ensure every client’s success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is business intelligence made easy. Our out-of-the-box configuration enables clients to get up and running with hundreds of metrics and their full
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or create any new reports from scratch in a variety of visualizations. When you're ready to move beyond connecting to one or two SaaS products, Easy Insight provides robust ETL capabilities within the product itself to help you import flat file or relational database data, transform and join the data with other data sources, and create everything from beautiful executive dashboards to detailed tables. Extensive and easy to use security features make it easy to limit which data your users can see, enabling you to take a single dashboard and present it differently to everyone in your organization. Each sales rep will see his own data and each project manager her own projects, all operating on that same core set of dashboards and dramatically reducing the cost of rework.
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, not months. And take their product users from data to decisions, rapidly fast.
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform, and analyze data, and comprehensive generative AI capabilities for every step of the analytic workflow. Insights can be automated directly into business applications, BI dashboards, communication apps, and databases. Savant also has state-of-the-art automation capabilities to automate workflows based on schedules or events and triggers from external systems to elevate insights to business stakeholders for timely business actions.
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s, Knowi eliminates the need for ETL, ODBC drivers, or data transformation processes that alternate solutions require. Data engineers can join structured and unstructured data sources to create blended data sets and instantly visualize the results, apply machine learning algorithms, embed results in data applications, share dashboards with business users, or trigger actions to other downstream applications or notification systems.
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to international publicly listed organisations.
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and time to value with a fast, seamless implementation. Users can connect to any data, cloud-based or other, streaming or stored, using Toucan’s AnyConnect™ — a suite of hundreds of included connectors. Preparation of data is equally simple with Toucan YouPrep™ , a visual data readiness feature that lets business people perform tasks with data that would ordinarily require a data expert. Visualization takes the form of “data storytelling” where every chart is accompanied by context (like definitions), collaboration, and annotation so that users understand the “why” and not just the “what” of their data. And, to make getting started easier, Toucan includes an “App Gallery” of starter dashboards, GuidedDesign™ to aid the selection and layout of charts, and sample data sets for rapid prototyping. Finally, deployment and management are made easy with one-touch deployment from staging to production, easy embedding with web components or iFrames, and publishing to any device — web, smartphones, tablets, or kiosks/wall displays — in a single action. It’s all governed with row, role, or user-level security with a complete audit trail and on-boarding and engagement is aided by user automation and management functionality built-in.
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly. For more information visit www.incorta.com.
1010 Data
1010data.com
Its designed to deliver powerful insights on all of your data using a single, cohesive, integration-friendly system. Its scalable, democratic, flexible, and incredibly fast.
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insights in a matter of minutes. Why Flowtrail AI: In today's technologically advanced world, there are many analytics platforms available, and many of them can make use of analytics experts. In contrast, Flowtrail AI allows you to ask any question about your data and receive an answer instantly, so you don't have to know SQL queries, database schemas, or analytics to use it. Features: 1. Chat with your data: Flowtrail AI automatically generates reports by speaking to your database. No SQL expertise is required. Our AI-powered system understands your intent and generates the queries necessary to retrieve the information you need. 2. Advanced Dataset Creation: Seamlessly translate plain language descriptions into SQL queries. Our AI engine interprets your instructions, constructs SQL queries, and retrieves the relevant data from connected databases, making data extraction faster and more accessible. Utilize dynamic parameters to create customizable datasets that respond to user inputs 3. Customizable Reports: Tailor your reports to fit your exact needs. Customize data visualization, formatting, and grouping to create insightful and visually appealing reports that convey your data effectively. Integrate dynamic parameters to enable interactive filtering and personalized report views. 4. Customizable Dashboards: Build dynamic dashboards effortlessly with our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Arrange and resize visual elements to craft dashboards that provide a comprehensive overview of your data, enabling quick insights and decision-making. 5. Publish & Embed: Share your reports and dashboards securely with stakeholders using password-protected publishing. This ensures that only authorized individuals can view and interact with your reports. You can also integrate your reports and dashboards into external platforms or websites. Improve accessibility and reach by embedding your visualizations wherever necessary. 6. Connect with Favorite Databases: Effortlessly connect to your preferred databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MSSQL. More options will be available soon. Streamline your workflow by accessing data from your favourite sources directly within Flowtrail AI, eliminating the need for manual data extraction and importing.
Logiblox
logiblox.com
Instant Analytics. Self-Service Business Intelligence. Advanced Analytics. No coding required. Unlock data value: get insights, predict better and achieve optimization. Templates and connectors available. Create your own analytics solutions in minutes with data automation, cleansing, visualization and insights-to-actions. Flexible and modular according to your custom process needs.
Kyligence
kyligence.io
Welcome to the next generation of business intelligence where your business metrics aren’t just numbers but a powerhouse of intelligent insights at your fingertips. Dive into Kyligence Zen, your centralized metrics hub that transforms data into actionable intelligence. Rooted in the single source of truth of metrics, Kyligence Zen provides everyone with accurate, comprehensive, and intelligent decision support tailored for modern enterprises.
Isima.io
isima.io
The Isima team was at the frontier of changing the way business is done with data at internet giants, hedge funds and storage companies before anyone ever heard the term big data.
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mixed methods data with intuitive research tools and best-in-class technology: • Get access to native Mac and Win apps, plus our Web version • All features and tools included in one complete software package • Save time and find insights automatically, powered by AI • Experience seamless project exchange between versions • Take advantage of real-time collaboration for teams • Share multi-user licenses with as many people as you want • Benefit from our free live support and expert training Learn more here: www.atlasti.com
Northbeam
northbeam.io
Northbeam is a marketing intelligence platform that provides brands with media mix modeling, multi-touch attribution, and incrementality, all powered by machine learning and first-party data. With Northbeam's advanced browser-based platforms, brands can attribute sales to ads, forecast marketing revenue, and run more efficient marketing than ever before.
Imply
imply.io
Our real-time analytics database, built from Apache Druid, enables developers to build the next generation of analytics applications. With Imply, developers can build without constraints as our database lets them create interactive data experiences on streaming and batch data with limitless scale and at the best economics. Imply delivers the complete developer experience for Apache Druid. Founded by its original creators, Imply adds to the speed and scale of the database with committer-driven expertise, effortless operations, and cloud deployment to meet developers’ application requirements with ease. Backed by leading investors including Thoma Bravo, a16z and Bessemer Venture Partners, Imply is on a fast growth trajectory - disrupting the $100B database market - with customers including Twitter, Salesforce, Atlassian, Reddit, and Intercontinental Exchange.
Biuwer
biuwer.com
Biuwer is a powerful cloud-based Business Data Analytics platform that helps you to easily analyze your business data and create insightful reports and dashboards for informed decision-making. It also enables you to easily create and share powerful reports in minutes with no technical knowledge.
DataSquirrel AI
datasquirrel.ai
DataSquirrel saves you time, stress, and pain when understanding data, creating clear visuals and dashboard reports. Auto-Clean. Auto-Analyse. Auto-Visualise. Auto-Repeat. It's: Quick, Easy, Guided, AI assisted and Secure. DataSquirrel is the go-to Business Intelligence platform for individuals & teams who want to make sense of any data and make decisions independently! No tech skills required to use it, or to get started. Simply upload your data and let DataSquirrel do the rest! ✓ Explore spontaneous data needs by uploading any data ✓ Auto clean for accuracy ✓ Discover patterns using AI suggested analysis ✓ No more VLookup! Combine data in one click ✓ Customise visuals as you like ✓ Download cleaned file and dashboard reports ✓ Share/Collaborate without login
AnswerDock
answerdock.com
AnswerDock is an AI-driven analytics solution that uses Natural Language Processing to provide answers to business users' questions, allowing them to make better and faster data-driven decisions, without the need for data analysts. You can try the product free by signing up. You will be able to upload your own data and experience most of the features of AnswerDock in the free version. Using AnswerDock, business users create their own reports and dashboards by typing their questions, just like using a web search engine. For example, users can type Top 10 Sales People by growth in number of leads this quarter. AnswerDock runs the analysis and displays the optimal visualization instantly. AnswerDock runs powerful data mining algorithms to answer questions asked in natural language, such as: • What drives my conversion rate up? • Why did Sales increase yesterday? • Whats driving shipment status to be delayed? • How does PageViews affect Revenue? AnswerDock connects to a variety of sources from excel files to relational databases (Mysql, SQL Server, … ) to 3rd-party APIs such as Google Analytics .Users can create dashboards combining multiple sources, enabling them to have an integrated view on their business. Industry professionals from any business function can use AnswerDock to easily explore their company's data, using an intuitive search-like interface with no required training. AnswerDock supports professionals in Retail and Ecommerce, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Communications and Media, Manufacturing, among other industries. AnswerDock provides a comprehensive data platform with tons of features: • Natural Language Processing • Auto Chart Selection • 30+ Interactive chart type • 50+ Customization Options • Data mining and Insights Discovery • Analysis Explanation • Custom Keywords • Automatic Data Indexing • Sharing and Collaboration • Formula-based Columns • Datasets Joins • Administration Console • Scheduled Data Loads • Export to CSV, PNG or PDF • Column, Row and Dataset Permissions • Users Management • Interactive Dashboards
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solves the pains mid-market businesses have with gaining insights, reporting, tracking performance, managing sales teams, planning spend, managing cashflow, building budgets, forecasting and doing month end. Whether you’re a big picture thinker or go straight to the detail, with Phocas you lead the way in discovering data - with confidence that results will be in real time and accurate. Phocas follows your train of thought to answer critical business questions as fast as your brain (or your boss) comes up with them. Phocas not only answers your questions; it uncovers new questions and opportunities you had never even thought of! Designed for non-technical users, Phocas delivers powerful analytical and time saving financial reporting capabilities. It brings up data in seconds on local, regional or global sales, inventory, forecasts, prices, profit margins, budgets and more. Phocas enables you to carry out ad-hoc data interrogation or associate and consolidate data, identify trends, conduct modelling and stay ahead of the competition. Any Phocas user can easily and quickly build interactive dashboards, collaborate with them and revise then on the spot without help from the IT department. Phocas dashboards let you do more than scratch the surface. Unlike many BI tools, you can go straight from your dashboard to underlying business data, right down to an individual transaction. You decide how much detail you want to see and how you want to see it. Smart security allows you to apply or remove restrictions to the data that different users can see, saving the IT department hours of time building individual dashboards for your users. Our Financial Statements automate month end reporting (say goodbye to repetitive excel wrangling) as well as simplifies consolidation of multiple entities. Phocas Budgeting and Forecasting allows you to easily revise budgets and provides a more dynamic process to help finance leaders keep up with changing business and economic climates. Incorporate additional data sources to build driver based budgets, track actual performance against forecasts and more. Phocas successfully integrates with all major ERP or CRM programs (and just about any other data source your business might use) to give you a quick start that can easily be customized to your specific needs. Our governed implementation and business-based user security provide the solutions to let you and your IT staff stay productive and dedicated to your core business. Phocas also brings you the ability to combine transactional and geospatial data on an easy to view map. Show profitability by plotting the top 10 customers in a city, regional or country on a map. Pinpoint a particular location or use a heat map to show data for multiple locations. Phocas mapping can be used with OpenStreetMap or Google API. Phocas delivers a full Business Intelligence suite for mobile use. Taking Phocas on the road gives you a real-time data interrogation capability wherever you are. Access your data anywhere, anytime. In your car, at the airport, overseas or on the beach! Customers have consistently rated Phocas highly in the annual BARC survey since 2013.
Datazip
datazip.io
Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, create a dependable, scalable data infrastructure in a mere 45 minutes. Experience swift data connections, robust querying, and smooth exporting to drive insightful decision-making.
Cube Analytics
cubeanalytics.com
Cube is an automation platform that empowers teams to easily create custom data and analytics applications in minutes, without writing code.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Intelligence Platform.
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal client for any device and OS. It can be installed on most platforms—both on-premises or in the cloud—and it can operate against and with most popular data stacks. Pyramid allows users and organizations to balance self-service productivity and governance. It is an adaptive analytic platform that provides different capabilities and experiences based on user needs and skills, all while managing content as a shared resource. It is designed to support your organization’s entire decision workflow, and give everyone the tools to conduct self-service analytics. Importantly, the Analytics OS solves the “last mile problem,” closing the gap between your organization’s stated analytics strategy and actual analytics implementation. Pyramid features six distinct analytics modules (Model, Formulate, Discover, Illustrate, Present, and Publish)—plus an Administrative Console and Content Management System—to deliver a truly universal analytics experience across the entire analytics workflow.
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Decision makers at any level can now receive actionable insights and recommendations through a “Google like” search experience and “YouTube like” audio-visual experience, in addition to charts and self-service analytics. MachEye adds an actionable “play” button to data! For more information, visit https://www.macheye.com.
Caplena
caplena.com
Meet Caplena, the AI feedback analysis platform that is transforming how brands discover insights from open-ended responses. Combining text data with quantitative variables, it empowers users to turn overwhelming waves of feedback, reviews, and NPS survey data into actionable opportunities. Today, over 200 brands and market research agencies like DHL, Lufthansa, and Euromonitor trust Caplena to convert customer and employee feedback into actionable insights quickly. So, what sets Caplena apart from other AI tools? It's all about providing ultimate flexibility and transparency. It integrates with platforms like Qualtrics, Brandwatch, Trustpilot, or Google Maps, or allows users to upload their data for easy analysis or competitive benchmarking. Caplena ensures reliable topic modeling and assignment across 100 languages, utilizing advanced AI algorithms that can be fine-tuned, scored, and trusted. It reveals topic-level sentiment, trends, and correlations. Users can visualize insights in customizable dashboards, interact with them via a chatbot interface, and share them throughout their organization to drive change. Headquartered in Switzerland, Caplena is an international team of data and UX enthusiasts aiming to revolutionize how brands utilize feedback. They are also hiring, so interested individuals should check their Careers page.
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accuracy. Used by CEO's, Investors and Leadership Teams, Planr's AI-powered tool provides an unbiased, scientific view of your data and predicts your NTM Revenue with 96% accuracy. Planr Categories include: Corporate Performance Management, Compensation Management, Marketing Analytics, Sales & Ops Planning, Sales Performance Management, and Workforce Management.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customisable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. Builders can iterate and explore data in live, collaborative notebooks.Then, using the open-source Observable Framework, they can create instantly loading data apps locally, using any language or library. It’s easy to securely deploy and host data apps on Observable. We take care of SSO, workspace management, audit logs, and more — so developers can focus on building the best data apps their team has ever seen. Better dashboards, data apps, and reports are built with code. The best ones are created with Observable.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is the first BI platform to embrace the way modern data teams work, which enables data leaders to drive more efficient, higher impact analysis and increased data maturity through true self-service. As the unified intelligence layer, Mode maximizes modern data stack ROI and turns data into a competitive advantage for leading businesses across all sectors and stages.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy ONE is a comprehensive intelligence platform that integrates the power of generative AI with the precision of BI. A cloud-native, open architecture platform, it is built on a scalable, future-fit semantic layer designed to inject AI-powered Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy ONE empowers companies worldwide to seamlessly deliver modern data analytics solutions to tens of thousands both within and outside their organizations. Infused with leading GenAI technologies, it enables intelligence on any device to accelerate the time from data to action for any user.
Metabase
metabase.com
The fastest, easiest way to share data and analytics inside your company. An open source Business Intelligence server you can install in 5 minutes that connects to MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and more! Anyone can use it to build charts, dashboards and nightly email reports.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio is a trusted leader in the business intelligence market, proudly helping thousands of data teams and business users make more informed decisions with their data.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes with fully-integrated data management and governance, visual analytics and data storytelling, and collaboration—all with Salesforce’s industry-leading Einstein built right in Tableau Pulse is a reimagined data experience that makes data more accessible to everyone regardless of their expertise with data visualization tools. Tableau Pulse is available for Tableau Cloud users, and leverages the power of Tableau AI to deliver data in ways that are more personalized, contextual, and smart. Learn more at https://tableau.com/pulse Tableau Cloud empowers smarter, insight-driven decisions with fast, flexible, intuitive analytics. Experience a fully hosted cloud-based enterprise-grade solution on the world's #1 analytics platform. Tableau Prep Builder provides a modern approach to data preparation, making it faster and easier to combine, shape, and clean data for analysis.
Holistics
holistics.io
Holistics allows everyone to answer their own data questions without bothering technical teams. No more “request queue frustration” for both business & data team.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. Over 140,000 of the world’s top businesses and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.
Domo
domo.com
Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * Sharing notebooks and projects via URL * Inviting others to view, comment and collaborate, with version control * Publishing notebooks with visualizations for presentations * Sharing datasets between projects * Full linux terminal access * Code completion * Automatic python package management * Importing from github * PostgreSQL DB connection
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
The insight you need to manage your business! With real time project costs, time and expenses, managing your projects, tasks and clients is a breeze. Get rich interactive charts at team member, project, client and company level. We know that your business does not start or ends at your office's front door. Your business is where YOU are! And you can access Cube anytime, anywhere. You can access Cube from a simple web browser on your laptop or on your iPhone, iPad or Android with native apps.
Chartio
chartio.com
Simple enough for everyone. Powerful enough for the data team. Chartio is a cloud-based business analytics solution on a mission to enable everyone within an organization to access, explore, transform and visualize their data. With Chartio, every team member can now answer their own questions.
