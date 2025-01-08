App store for web apps
Top Analytics Platforms - French Polynesia
Analytics platforms, sometimes referred to as business intelligence (BI) platforms, offer a comprehensive toolkit for enterprises to absorb, structure, explore, and interpret data, revealing actionable insights that enhance decision-making and inform business strategies. While some of these platforms necessitate IT involvement for setting up the analytical infrastructure, integrating essential data sources, and data preparation, others are designed for easy configuration and usage by non-technical users, known as self-service platforms. Business analysts, data scientists, and other stakeholders can leverage these platforms to prepare, model, and refine data, gaining deeper insights into the company's day-to-day operations and facilitating informed decision-making. Essential to its classification as an analytics platform is its provision of an end-to-end analytics solution, comprising five key components: data preparation, data modeling, data blending, data visualization, and insights delivery.
Metabase
metabase.com
The fastest, easiest way to share data and analytics inside your company. An open source Business Intelligence server you can install in 5 minutes that connects to MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and more! Anyone can use it to build charts, dashboards and nightly email reports.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes with fully-integrated data management and governance, visual analytics and data storytelling, and collaboration—all with Salesforce’s industry-leading Einstein built right in Tableau Pulse is a reimagined data experience that makes data more accessible to everyone regardless of their expertise with data visualization tools. Tableau Pulse is available for Tableau Cloud users, and leverages the power of Tableau AI to deliver data in ways that are more personalized, contextual, and smart. Learn more at https://tableau.com/pulse Tableau Cloud empowers smarter, insight-driven decisions with fast, flexible, intuitive analytics. Experience a fully hosted cloud-based enterprise-grade solution on the world's #1 analytics platform. Tableau Prep Builder provides a modern approach to data preparation, making it faster and easier to combine, shape, and clean data for analysis.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * Sharing notebooks and projects via URL * Inviting others to view, comment and collaborate, with version control * Publishing notebooks with visualizations for presentations * Sharing datasets between projects * Full linux terminal access * Code completion * Automatic python package management * Importing from github * PostgreSQL DB connection
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Grow
grow.com
Grow is a no-code full-stack business intelligence (BI) platform that empowers everyone in your organization to make data-driven decisions. By combining ETL, data warehousing and visualization in one easy-to-use platform, any organization can connect and explore its data to surface insights. Our unlimited-user license model gives everyone access to the answers they need without waiting in line for an analyst. Now everyone can make great decisions in real-time to accelerate their growth.
Domo
domo.com
Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. Builders can iterate and explore data in live, collaborative notebooks.Then, using the open-source Observable Framework, they can create instantly loading data apps locally, using any language or library. It’s easy to securely deploy and host data apps on Observable. We take care of SSO, workspace management, audit logs, and more — so developers can focus on building the best data apps their team has ever seen. Better dashboards, data apps, and reports are built with code. The best ones are created with Observable.
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customisable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
InsightBase
insightbase.ai
Chat with your Database Using AI. Ask questions in natural language and get answers in seconds. No more SQL queries, no more data science.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is the first BI platform to embrace the way modern data teams work, which enables data leaders to drive more efficient, higher impact analysis and increased data maturity through true self-service. As the unified intelligence layer, Mode maximizes modern data stack ROI and turns data into a competitive advantage for leading businesses across all sectors and stages.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together or alone. Publish work internally or externally as interactive data apps with drag-and-drop in responsive layouts anyone can use. Leverage a full library of UI components with instant publishing and get live commenting for a robust user experience. Build organizational knowledge with Hex by allowing anyone to discover and use data.
Chartio
chartio.com
Simple enough for everyone. Powerful enough for the data team. Chartio is a cloud-based business analytics solution on a mission to enable everyone within an organization to access, explore, transform and visualize their data. With Chartio, every team member can now answer their own questions.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio is a trusted leader in the business intelligence market, proudly helping thousands of data teams and business users make more informed decisions with their data.
Mineo
mineo.app
MINEO is the platform to explore your data, build and deploy Python supercharged notebooks. It also monitors the quality of your data using machine learning A better Python Notebook --------------------------------- Mineo takes Python notebooks to the next level by adding production-grade features such as: * Switchable layout modes: Notebook, Dashboard and Mobile. * No code Widgets (SQL Query, Graphics, Tables, KPIs, Title, Images, and Forms) to explore and interact with your content without programming. * Integrated SQL Data sources to access databases directly. * Compatible with Jupyter notebooks. Import your existing notebooks from .ipynb or export from mineo to other apps. * Built-in version control system * Ability to share and work collaboratively. * Integrated filesystem to store your data up to 10TB. * Ability to export your notebook to PDF * Support for project wide variables * Support for Python blocks, Markdown, LaTeX and Widgets. * Detailed logs and permissions (view, view code, execute) at user/group level. * Automatic code generation powered by OpenAI.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. Over 140,000 of the world’s top businesses and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysis in a way that ties back to organizational objectives. It shortens each user’s journey from simple to sophisticated analytics, allowing them to harness data to explore the unknown, identify new relationships, get a deeper understanding of outcomes and challenge the status quo. Visualize, analyze and share actionable insights about your data with anyone in your organization with IBM Cognos Analytics.
DataSquirrel AI
datasquirrel.ai
DataSquirrel saves you time, stress, and pain when understanding data, creating clear visuals and dashboard reports. Auto-Clean. Auto-Analyse. Auto-Visualise. Auto-Repeat. It's: Quick, Easy, Guided, AI assisted and Secure. DataSquirrel is the go-to Business Intelligence platform for individuals & teams who want to make sense of any data and make decisions independently! No tech skills required to use it, or to get started. Simply upload your data and let DataSquirrel do the rest! ✓ Explore spontaneous data needs by uploading any data ✓ Auto clean for accuracy ✓ Discover patterns using AI suggested analysis ✓ No more VLookup! Combine data in one click ✓ Customise visuals as you like ✓ Download cleaned file and dashboard reports ✓ Share/Collaborate without login
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand their data model, write version controlled SQL, collaborate with live presence, visualize data in charts and dashboards, schedule reports, share results, and organize foundational queries for search and discovery. Even if your team is already leveraging a large BI tool, like Tableau or Looker, or a hodge podge of SQL editors, PopSQL enables seamless collaboration between your SQL power users, junior analysts, and even your less technical stakeholders who are hungry for data insights. * Cross-platform compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux * Works with Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery, Clickhouse, Databricks, Athena, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, Presto, Cassandra, and more
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
The insight you need to manage your business! With real time project costs, time and expenses, managing your projects, tasks and clients is a breeze. Get rich interactive charts at team member, project, client and company level. We know that your business does not start or ends at your office's front door. Your business is where YOU are! And you can access Cube anytime, anywhere. You can access Cube from a simple web browser on your laptop or on your iPhone, iPad or Android with native apps.
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mixed methods data with intuitive research tools and best-in-class technology: • Get access to native Mac and Win apps, plus our Web version • All features and tools included in one complete software package • Save time and find insights automatically, powered by AI • Experience seamless project exchange between versions • Take advantage of real-time collaboration for teams • Share multi-user licenses with as many people as you want • Benefit from our free live support and expert training Learn more here: www.atlasti.com
Cascade
cascade.io
Cascade is the first advanced analysis tool built for teams, allowing analysts to convert large datasets into custom, predictive insights and share their findings with ease.
Holistics
holistics.io
Holistics allows everyone to answer their own data questions without bothering technical teams. No more “request queue frustration” for both business & data team.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy ONE is a comprehensive intelligence platform that integrates the power of generative AI with the precision of BI. A cloud-native, open architecture platform, it is built on a scalable, future-fit semantic layer designed to inject AI-powered Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy ONE empowers companies worldwide to seamlessly deliver modern data analytics solutions to tens of thousands both within and outside their organizations. Infused with leading GenAI technologies, it enables intelligence on any device to accelerate the time from data to action for any user.
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insights in a matter of minutes. Why Flowtrail AI: In today's technologically advanced world, there are many analytics platforms available, and many of them can make use of analytics experts. In contrast, Flowtrail AI allows you to ask any question about your data and receive an answer instantly, so you don't have to know SQL queries, database schemas, or analytics to use it. Features: 1. Chat with your data: Flowtrail AI automatically generates reports by speaking to your database. No SQL expertise is required. Our AI-powered system understands your intent and generates the queries necessary to retrieve the information you need. 2. Advanced Dataset Creation: Seamlessly translate plain language descriptions into SQL queries. Our AI engine interprets your instructions, constructs SQL queries, and retrieves the relevant data from connected databases, making data extraction faster and more accessible. Utilize dynamic parameters to create customizable datasets that respond to user inputs 3. Customizable Reports: Tailor your reports to fit your exact needs. Customize data visualization, formatting, and grouping to create insightful and visually appealing reports that convey your data effectively. Integrate dynamic parameters to enable interactive filtering and personalized report views. 4. Customizable Dashboards: Build dynamic dashboards effortlessly with our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Arrange and resize visual elements to craft dashboards that provide a comprehensive overview of your data, enabling quick insights and decision-making. 5. Publish & Embed: Share your reports and dashboards securely with stakeholders using password-protected publishing. This ensures that only authorized individuals can view and interact with your reports. You can also integrate your reports and dashboards into external platforms or websites. Improve accessibility and reach by embedding your visualizations wherever necessary. 6. Connect with Favorite Databases: Effortlessly connect to your preferred databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MSSQL. More options will be available soon. Streamline your workflow by accessing data from your favourite sources directly within Flowtrail AI, eliminating the need for manual data extraction and importing.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workforce and produce high-impact business outcomes. So visit Alteryx.com to start your free trial and get more from your data!
Trevor.io
trevor.io
Enable your whole team to build reports, perform look ups, and get ad hoc answers from your data using a simple, intuitive query builder (or SQL). Easily create beautiful visualisations, dashboards and reports from your data: - export into your favourite formats - send alerts via email, Zapier or to Slack - share internally with your team - share with your customers via embedded dashboards Trevor uses a secure, read-only transaction, takes only 20 minutes to set up & is dbt compatible.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. * Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions * Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions * Query-able database of as-run procedures * Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities * Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data * Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data integration platform to handle the toughest data preparation challenges. From raw data sources to fully interactive dashboards, Bold BI bridges the gap between data and actionable insights in record time. The platform offers integration with over 130 of the most common data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle, as well as generic access to any data source with a REST API. Additional Bold BI features include: • Embed analytics easily with a JavaScript SDK. • End-to-end support from onboarding to finished product. • Modern data architecture—no proprietary cubes. • Powerful SDK tuned for all major frameworks. • Deploy anywhere. • Single sign-on experience with OAuth2 and OpenID. • Scalable, no-surprises licensing. • Drag-and-drop design features. • Real-time collaboration on dashboards. • Integration with Office 365 and Active Directory. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. Channeling its data visualization expertise into the simplified yet comprehensive Bold BI solution is the next step in serving the developer community's needs. To ensure every client's success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like interface delivers the full power of SQL into the hands of any user while keeping data fresh and secure within cloud data warehouses. Data-first companies use Sigma to empower their employees, customers, and partners to break free from the confines of the dashboard and explore data for themselves to make better, faster decisions. Our software was built to capitalize on the performance power of cloud data warehouses to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly – no coding required.
Nugit
nugit.co
Nugit is an automated Data Storytelling Platform, going beyond a dashboard, helping to enable people to sift through overwhelming and complex data to find the insights and opportunities within. Nugit is able to provide these insights through data storytelling at scale, so it's immediately able to be understood.
Draxlr
draxlr.com
Draxlr is a product that lets you Build dashboards and setup alerts on your SQL databases - Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, MS SQL, PlanetScale, YugabyteDB, CockroachDB, Amazon Redshift, BigQuery, and Snowflake.
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B’s first and only stop for revenue enablement Everything your team needs to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value, and continually optimize performance. One modular platform — delivering predictable revenue growth at scale.
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes without any data pre-processing. This patented technology improves over time and learns from humans. The proprietary DeepCasting technology generates forecasts on as little as a few weeks of data, also with higher accuracy than any other method. Instead of comparing a handful of what-if scenarios, Ikigai's proprietary DeepPlan analysis evaluates up to 10^19 options and identifies the most optimal ones for any given parameters. Built upon cutting-edge MIT research on AI and machine learning, Ikigai is uniquely positioned to help operational teams improve the speed and accuracy of their decisions under uncertainty and constant change, ultimately increasing the ROI for their business, while making the latest data science techniques accessible to any data professional. Learn more https://www.ikigailabs.io
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly. For more information visit www.incorta.com.
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenecks between teams - Unify your customer journey and team's productivity - Unlock new revenue potential - Maximize your existing RevTech ROI - Respond to customers quicker - Gain better insights, smoother lead and customer management, and better campaigns - Scale operations to achieve faster results Aligning and integrating your sales, marketing, and customer success systems means everyone can work together with the same data. Why on earth would you want to have disjointed apps and processes? You and your customers deserve better. You deserve actionable data that gives teams direction, confidence and a shared view. - Best in class UI, API, and workflow automation - Proven ability to scale - Robust governance and security - Cloud-native, flexible delivery
Workstream.io
workstream.io
Workstream simplifies access to your analytic assets, ensuring users can confidently impact business outcomes by turning the massive scale of data in your organization into knowledge that teams can act on.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solution provides enterprise-level ETL data integration, scalable data warehousing, and business-aligned data visualization designed to accommodate any business or client data scenario and internal/external reporting configuration. Our partners get peace of mind with dedicated account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered analytics extension of their team. Simply put, we ensure your ideal reporting vision is constantly achieved. Arena Calibrate is trusted by brands and agencies, including Amex, Gentle Dental, National Golf Foundation, Proud Moments ABA, RFPIO, Entrust, Hyster-Yale, Airgap, and Fourth. Learn more about Arena Calibrate below: - Comprehensive full-stack BI software provides one source of reporting truth across Online & Offline Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Analytics, Demand Gen, e-Commerce, CRM/Sales, and other data areas. - Scalable data warehousing for your business or clients. - 40+ plug & play connectors + automated data pipelines. - Seamlessly integrates offline or other data that doesn't have a connector available. - Advanced cross-platform data blending & alignment, with valuable data cleansing & hygiene support to ensure reporting accuracy. - Allows you to quickly understand the overall health of your marketing funnel and drive impact on lead generation, MQLs, SQLs, CAC, and ROAS. - Budget-friendly account managers and on-demand BI configuration experts that operate as a partnered BI extension to your team or agency. Visit website: https://www.calibrate.thearena.ai
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.
Imply
imply.io
Our real-time analytics database, built from Apache Druid, enables developers to build the next generation of analytics applications. With Imply, developers can build without constraints as our database lets them create interactive data experiences on streaming and batch data with limitless scale and at the best economics. Imply delivers the complete developer experience for Apache Druid. Founded by its original creators, Imply adds to the speed and scale of the database with committer-driven expertise, effortless operations, and cloud deployment to meet developers’ application requirements with ease. Backed by leading investors including Thoma Bravo, a16z and Bessemer Venture Partners, Imply is on a fast growth trajectory - disrupting the $100B database market - with customers including Twitter, Salesforce, Atlassian, Reddit, and Intercontinental Exchange.
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to international publicly listed organisations.
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solves the pains mid-market businesses have with gaining insights, reporting, tracking performance, managing sales teams, planning spend, managing cashflow, building budgets, forecasting and doing month end. Whether you’re a big picture thinker or go straight to the detail, with Phocas you lead the way in discovering data - with confidence that results will be in real time and accurate. Phocas follows your train of thought to answer critical business questions as fast as your brain (or your boss) comes up with them. Phocas not only answers your questions; it uncovers new questions and opportunities you had never even thought of! Designed for non-technical users, Phocas delivers powerful analytical and time saving financial reporting capabilities. It brings up data in seconds on local, regional or global sales, inventory, forecasts, prices, profit margins, budgets and more. Phocas enables you to carry out ad-hoc data interrogation or associate and consolidate data, identify trends, conduct modelling and stay ahead of the competition. Any Phocas user can easily and quickly build interactive dashboards, collaborate with them and revise then on the spot without help from the IT department. Phocas dashboards let you do more than scratch the surface. Unlike many BI tools, you can go straight from your dashboard to underlying business data, right down to an individual transaction. You decide how much detail you want to see and how you want to see it. Smart security allows you to apply or remove restrictions to the data that different users can see, saving the IT department hours of time building individual dashboards for your users. Our Financial Statements automate month end reporting (say goodbye to repetitive excel wrangling) as well as simplifies consolidation of multiple entities. Phocas Budgeting and Forecasting allows you to easily revise budgets and provides a more dynamic process to help finance leaders keep up with changing business and economic climates. Incorporate additional data sources to build driver based budgets, track actual performance against forecasts and more. Phocas successfully integrates with all major ERP or CRM programs (and just about any other data source your business might use) to give you a quick start that can easily be customized to your specific needs. Our governed implementation and business-based user security provide the solutions to let you and your IT staff stay productive and dedicated to your core business. Phocas also brings you the ability to combine transactional and geospatial data on an easy to view map. Show profitability by plotting the top 10 customers in a city, regional or country on a map. Pinpoint a particular location or use a heat map to show data for multiple locations. Phocas mapping can be used with OpenStreetMap or Google API. Phocas delivers a full Business Intelligence suite for mobile use. Taking Phocas on the road gives you a real-time data interrogation capability wherever you are. Access your data anywhere, anytime. In your car, at the airport, overseas or on the beach! Customers have consistently rated Phocas highly in the annual BARC survey since 2013.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Usermaven is a no-code privacy-friendly analytics tool for marketers, product teams and agencies. It has website analytics, product analytics, funnels, journeys, attribution and a mini CRM called contacts-hub to view individual journey of each user. Usermaven helps teams make better, data-driven decisions to grow their business. Say goodbye to guessing and hello to success.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of the platform: - Over 100+ AI content creation, ideation, optimization and SEO tools to create result-oriented content really fast (uses cases covered - blog, social media, emails, videos, press releases, copywriting, ads, summarization and more). Create your own AI template option and brand voices. - Complete content project management and workflow automation support including tasks assignment, content calendar management, automated notifications, publishing, freelancer management and more - Powerful SEO briefs and keywords and topics ideation with AI - Custom content templates and powerful in-doc and workspace collaboration features - AI images, royalty-free images and graphics - Bulk content creation with AI (like generation of content descriptions in bulk) Other features: Guidelines and Brand Assets Repository, Multi-Language Support, Plagiarism and Grammar Checks, Custom Reports, AI Brand Voices and more.
Avora
avora.com
Avora is the AutoML solution for everyone. Digitalisation of the economy has accelerated the pace at which markets move with an emerging need for any business’ stakeholder to make decisions and create strategies based on accurate market and performance data. Avora helps organisations doing just that, across a range of industries including financial services, ecommerce, telco, media & entertainment. Avora enables performance marketing and operations teams to instantly find why their metrics are performing higher or lower than expected. One of our customers uses Avora to identify which products sell well on promotion to create targeted campaigns, increasing their conversion rate up to 6%. Avora helps marketing users continuously analyse customer behaviour, preferences and intent. One of our customers uses Avora to better understand what content their customer base engages with, across age, gender and geography. This finding was pivotal to achieve 120% uplift in customer engagement.
1010 Data
1010data.com
Its designed to deliver powerful insights on all of your data using a single, cohesive, integration-friendly system. Its scalable, democratic, flexible, and incredibly fast.
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, not months. And take their product users from data to decisions, rapidly fast.
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and time to value with a fast, seamless implementation. Users can connect to any data, cloud-based or other, streaming or stored, using Toucan’s AnyConnect™ — a suite of hundreds of included connectors. Preparation of data is equally simple with Toucan YouPrep™ , a visual data readiness feature that lets business people perform tasks with data that would ordinarily require a data expert. Visualization takes the form of “data storytelling” where every chart is accompanied by context (like definitions), collaboration, and annotation so that users understand the “why” and not just the “what” of their data. And, to make getting started easier, Toucan includes an “App Gallery” of starter dashboards, GuidedDesign™ to aid the selection and layout of charts, and sample data sets for rapid prototyping. Finally, deployment and management are made easy with one-touch deployment from staging to production, easy embedding with web components or iFrames, and publishing to any device — web, smartphones, tablets, or kiosks/wall displays — in a single action. It’s all governed with row, role, or user-level security with a complete audit trail and on-boarding and engagement is aided by user automation and management functionality built-in.
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to extract valuable insights and transform them into visually engaging dashboards that can be effortlessly shared across teams. Turn your insights to action and seamlessly align tasks with key initiatives through robust project management capabilities, ensuring that everyone meets their deadlines with transparency and clarity. Slingshot provides access to an extensive library of over 75+ pre-built, customizable project, workspace, and dashboard templates, designed for teams of all sizes, industries, and departments, streamlining their day-to-day operations. Get started with Slingshot today!
Kyligence
kyligence.io
Welcome to the next generation of business intelligence where your business metrics aren’t just numbers but a powerhouse of intelligent insights at your fingertips. Dive into Kyligence Zen, your centralized metrics hub that transforms data into actionable intelligence. Rooted in the single source of truth of metrics, Kyligence Zen provides everyone with accurate, comprehensive, and intelligent decision support tailored for modern enterprises.
Isima.io
isima.io
The Isima team was at the frontier of changing the way business is done with data at internet giants, hedge funds and storage companies before anyone ever heard the term big data.
Northbeam
northbeam.io
Northbeam is a marketing intelligence platform that provides brands with media mix modeling, multi-touch attribution, and incrementality, all powered by machine learning and first-party data. With Northbeam's advanced browser-based platforms, brands can attribute sales to ads, forecast marketing revenue, and run more efficient marketing than ever before.
AnswerDock
answerdock.com
AnswerDock is an AI-driven analytics solution that uses Natural Language Processing to provide answers to business users' questions, allowing them to make better and faster data-driven decisions, without the need for data analysts. You can try the product free by signing up. You will be able to upload your own data and experience most of the features of AnswerDock in the free version. Using AnswerDock, business users create their own reports and dashboards by typing their questions, just like using a web search engine. For example, users can type Top 10 Sales People by growth in number of leads this quarter. AnswerDock runs the analysis and displays the optimal visualization instantly. AnswerDock runs powerful data mining algorithms to answer questions asked in natural language, such as: • What drives my conversion rate up? • Why did Sales increase yesterday? • Whats driving shipment status to be delayed? • How does PageViews affect Revenue? AnswerDock connects to a variety of sources from excel files to relational databases (Mysql, SQL Server, … ) to 3rd-party APIs such as Google Analytics .Users can create dashboards combining multiple sources, enabling them to have an integrated view on their business. Industry professionals from any business function can use AnswerDock to easily explore their company's data, using an intuitive search-like interface with no required training. AnswerDock supports professionals in Retail and Ecommerce, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Communications and Media, Manufacturing, among other industries. AnswerDock provides a comprehensive data platform with tons of features: • Natural Language Processing • Auto Chart Selection • 30+ Interactive chart type • 50+ Customization Options • Data mining and Insights Discovery • Analysis Explanation • Custom Keywords • Automatic Data Indexing • Sharing and Collaboration • Formula-based Columns • Datasets Joins • Administration Console • Scheduled Data Loads • Export to CSV, PNG or PDF • Column, Row and Dataset Permissions • Users Management • Interactive Dashboards
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Intelligence Platform.