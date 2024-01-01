Top Analytics Platforms - Afghanistan Most Popular Recently Added

Analytics platforms, sometimes referred to as business intelligence (BI) platforms, offer a comprehensive toolkit for enterprises to absorb, structure, explore, and interpret data, revealing actionable insights that enhance decision-making and inform business strategies. While some of these platforms necessitate IT involvement for setting up the analytical infrastructure, integrating essential data sources, and data preparation, others are designed for easy configuration and usage by non-technical users, known as self-service platforms. Business analysts, data scientists, and other stakeholders can leverage these platforms to prepare, model, and refine data, gaining deeper insights into the company's day-to-day operations and facilitating informed decision-making. Essential to its classification as an analytics platform is its provision of an end-to-end analytics solution, comprising five key components: data preparation, data modeling, data blending, data visualization, and insights delivery.