Alumni management software facilitates connections between companies and educational institutions and their alumni. These solutions assist in managing alumni contact information and organizing events. Alumni relations teams, higher education administrators, and company recruiters can leverage this software to create networking opportunities that enhance their recruitment and engagement strategies. Some alumni management tools are tailored specifically for companies, allowing recruiters and HR managers to cultivate alumni networks as a source of potential hires. These solutions provide access to a pool of qualified graduates and their contact information, making it easier to host events, maintain connections, and organize recruiting sessions. On the other hand, certain alumni management products are designed for higher education institutions. These tools help alumni engagement staff coordinate fundraising and donation initiatives, fostering ongoing relationships with alumni. By enhancing communication and collaboration, these solutions strengthen the institution's community, creating more opportunities for business ideas, job placements, and ultimately encouraging more student enrollment.

Embrk

Embrk

embrk.com

Embrk automates behavioral health aftercare, aiding treatment centers in maintaining alumni connections and improving outcomes like sobriety, referrals, and reimbursement rates.

GiveCampus

GiveCampus

givecampus.com

GiveCampus is a fundraising platform for educational institutions, offering tools to manage donations, engage alumni, and organize events.

ToucanTech

ToucanTech

toucantech.com

ToucanTech is a cloud-based platform that manages alumni and community relations for educational institutions, offering tools for communication, events, and networking.

Boomerangs

Boomerangs

boomerangs.ai

Boomerangs.ai is a platform for companies to engage ex-employees, source CVs for jobs, and reward them for successful referrals.

EverTrue

EverTrue

evertrue.com

EverTrue is an app that helps organizations manage donor data, enhancing engagement through personalized communication and strategic outreach.

Gradnet

Gradnet

gradnet.io

Gradnet is a private networking platform that aids organizers in fundraising, event management, membership fee collection, and member support.

Insala

Insala

insala.com

Insala offers a mentoring solution that includes consulting, training, and software to help organizations implement effective mentoring programs tailored to their needs.

