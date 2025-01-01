Find the right software and services.
Application lifecycle management (ALM) software suites facilitate the development of software applications from initial conception to final delivery. These suites create a collaborative ecosystem where users can work together and complete tasks to create or enhance software. ALM suites establish processes for designing, testing, deploying, and managing software applications, offering integrated features for development, quality testing, requirements management, and project management. Different departments can utilize ALM suites throughout the software creation process: developers during the creation phase, and product managers or quality assurance supervisors for monitoring post-deployment. ALM suites are applicable to a variety of software projects and support employees in various roles throughout the development lifecycle. They often integrate with or share features of project management tools, and may include or connect with design and development software such as integrated development environments (IDEs) or prototyping tools.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Apptimized
apptimized.com
Apptimized is a web-based app packaging tool for creating, editing, and testing application packages in various formats without extensive setup.
Progress
progress.com
The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.
PubNub
pubnub.com
PubNub enables real-time communication for applications, supporting chat, live updates, and data streams with a scalable, secure platform.
Ably
ably.com
Ably provides cloud infrastructure and APIs for developers to build and scale real-time applications like chat, games, and IoT, ensuring reliable data streaming and low latency.
