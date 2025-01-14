Top ALM Software Suites - Puerto Rico

Ably

Ably solves the most complex and demanding aspects of realtime engineering, making it easy for developers to power and scale realtime apps like chat, multiplayer games, realtime GPS location updates, IoT device control, and more. To do this, we provide cloud infrastructure and APIs that help developers stream data between devices in realtime. Ably's APIs expose the entire Ably infrastructure via standardized programmatic interfaces and include scalable Pub/Sub channels. Our APIs include built-in user presence and message history and stream over open protocols like WebSockets, MQTT, and SSE. In addition, our APIs push data to clouds or environments outside Ably’s network so you can trigger existing business logic and events and provide native push notifications using APNS and GCM. All of this is built on Ably's Data Stream Network, which consists of two things: our cloud network and realtime messaging fabric. Ably's network consists of over 16+ geographically-distributed core routing datacenters and 176+ edge acceleration points-of-presence, with median global roundtrip latencies of 65ms. At the heart of this sits our realtime messaging fabric, which solves hard realtime engineering problems such as message ordering, guaranteed delivery, data replication, idempotent publishing, and more. With over 40 Client Library SDKs and native support for more than six realtime protocols, getting started for any use case is fast and simple. Our free plan includes 6 million messages per month and up to 200 peak connections and channels - enough for any curious developer to get started.