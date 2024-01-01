App store for web apps
Top ALM Software Suites - Central African Republic
Application lifecycle management (ALM) software suites facilitate the development of software applications from initial conception to final delivery. These suites create a collaborative ecosystem where users can work together and complete tasks to create or enhance software. ALM suites establish processes for designing, testing, deploying, and managing software applications, offering integrated features for development, quality testing, requirements management, and project management. Different departments can utilize ALM suites throughout the software creation process: developers during the creation phase, and product managers or quality assurance supervisors for monitoring post-deployment. ALM suites are applicable to a variety of software projects and support employees in various roles throughout the development lifecycle. They often integrate with or share features of project management tools, and may include or connect with design and development software such as integrated development environments (IDEs) or prototyping tools.
Cisco
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
Progress
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology profes...
Apptimized
Workspace is an application packaging tool that enables you to discover (create installation documentation), package and test applications in your browser regardless of VPN's or specific skills. The tool integrates your workflow with the packaging environment and a toolset for MSI, MSIX, App-V and I...
PubNub
PubNub is used by software development teams as part of a modern application stack to power features that require real-time communication and collaboration between users, at any scale. PubNub makes it easy to build experiences like chat apps, digital whiteboards, real-time dashboards with live updat...
Ably
Ably solves the most complex and demanding aspects of realtime engineering, making it easy for developers to power and scale realtime apps like chat, multiplayer games, realtime GPS location updates, IoT device control, and more. To do this, we provide cloud infrastructure and APIs that help develop...