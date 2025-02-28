Top AI Writing Assistants - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
WriteTextAI
writetext.ai
Designed specifically for WordPress/WooCommerce, WriteText.ai is a plugin aimed at automating the creation of product text and meta descriptions. It offers the versatility to generate text for single products or multiple products in bulk. With its seamless integration with WordPress/WooCommerce, it provides a user-friendly experience, particularly for newcomers. WriteText.ai specializes in creating top-notch, SEO-optimized meta titles, meta descriptions, product descriptions, and Open Graph texts. It provides 'WriteText.ai Single' and 'WriteText.ai Bulk' modes to enhance the efficiency of content generation. Moreover, each account can accommodate an unlimited number of users and web shop installations, catering to businesses of all sizes. WriteText.ai Single offers writers a comprehensive scope for content generation. Along with setting the tone, style, and target market, writers can conduct an in-depth keyword analysis, select semantic keywords, and choose which attributes should be included in the text directly from WooCommerce, prior to generating the content itself. Upon completing product familiarization and keyword analysis, WriteText.ai Single generates text in approximately 50 seconds. The writer can then review the output before publishing it to WooCommerce. Consequently, this feature ensures consistency in tone, style, and the inclusion of keywords to enhance SEO. Furthermore, it provides the flexibility to customize each product’s content according to the specific needs of the target audience. On the other hand, WriteText.ai Bulk is specifically designed for generating text for multiple products simultaneously. While this feature lacks specific aspects like keyword analysis, semantic keyword selection, and individual attribute selection for each product, it allows the writer to maintain a consistent tone, style, and attributes across all selected products. WriteText.ai Bulk exhibits high efficiency, generating text for each product within approximately 30 seconds once the final product selection and target style attributes have been set. It is particularly helpful when there's a need to generate a large volume of product text in a short timeframe, bypassing the need for detailed keyword analysis. Hence, WriteText.ai Bulk serves as a reliable, time-efficient solution for quick and bulk content generation tasks. Overall, WriteText.ai is a feature-rich plugin that allows connection to an unlimited number of e-commerce sites and supports an unlimited number of users. It enables direct text transfer or publication to WooCommerce and allows selection of product attributes, tones, and styles to be incorporated into the text. Users can also select a target audience and text length, as well as setting user roles to specify who can generate, review, and publish content. Key features include a review history log, bulk transfer/publish text, custom product detail addition, and defining your own custom tone and style. Users can utilize a reference product to generate text, get AI-suggested target markets, define custom target markets and rewrite text. The plugin also supports keyword analysis, semantic keywords, tracking keyword and semantic keyword densities, as well as multi-store support. Disclaimer: WriteText.ai is an independent tool developed to work with WordPress/WooCommerce. It is not affiliated or endorsed by WordPress/WooCommerce.
WriterX
writerx.co
WriterX is an AI-powered writing tool designed to assist with a wide range of writing tasks. It aims to streamline the content creation process for users of all levels, from beginners to seasoned writers. The tool offers an array of features, including automated drafting of content, error-free writing, language translation options and audience-specific personalisation for persuasive results. WriterX prides itself on aiding with writer's block by providing instant, engaging content generation. It can handle tasks from drafting blog posts and social media content to copywriting for advertising campaigns. Another key feature of WriterX is its ability to repurpose existing content or generate new material at scale, responding to the need for large amounts of content in today's digital age. To get started, users select a template and provide a brief description of the topic or product, and the AI will generate a variety of content. The tool is used by a diverse client base, including students, copywriters, bloggers, product managers, marketing teams and media agencies. It offers extensive solutions for SEO, enhancing web visibility with the creation of catchy headlines, product descriptions, and customised reviews. Lastly, despite offering a comprehensive suite of functionality, WriterX maintains an easy-to-use interface that simplifies the content creation process.
Cohesive AI
cohesive.so
Say goodbye to struggling with ChatGPT prompts! Cohesive combines AI brilliance with your creativity, enabling you to effortlessly create world-class content. Refine, edit, and publish seamlessly with a powerful editor. Say hello to magical content creation!
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai is an AI-based tool designed to streamline and optimize sales prospecting processes for businesses. Among its main functionalities, Regie.ai leverages Generative AI to facilitate the automatic identification and engagement of target accounts and contacts, even those not already present in your CRM system. The tool aims to make messaging more brand-specific and context-relevant for each recipient, thereby leading to more effective outreach and engagement. Regie.ai also prioritizes outreach based on engagement and intent data to ensure more precise targeting during active buying cycles. A unique feature of this tool is its ability to change the intensity of outreach depending on buyer engagement levels. Consequently, highly engaged buyers receive a consistent flow of communication, while unengaged prospects are nurtured at a slower pace until they are ready for sales, protecting your database health and improving the lead to meeting time. Regie.ai can be conceptualized as virtual Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) that work around the clock, without the need for additional human resources or third-party outsourcing. The platform supports a range of use cases such as cold outbound, LinkedIn engagement, sales nurturing, Inbound lead response, outbound on inbound, customer expansion, and more. Furthermore, the tool simplifies your revenue operations strategy by integrating with core RevTech systems to help automate the booking of sales team meetings.
Lilybank AI
lilybankai.com
LilybankAI is an AI-powered content creation platform that offers various tools to help you efficiently generate high-quality content. Their key offerings include: * AI Templates - Pre-made templates across different categories like blogs, emails, social media posts etc. that you can easily customize. * AI Image Generator - Generate unique images using AI like DALL-E 2, DALL-E 3, Stable Diffusion etc. * AI Assistants - Chatbots tailored to your needs that can respond to customer queries automatically. * AI Speech to Text - Accurately convert audio into text transcripts. * AI Voiceover - Text to realistic human-like voice in over 100 languages. * AI Code - Get code suggestions and autocomplete as you type. LilybankAI simplifies content creation using advanced AI. Follow three simple steps: * Enter Input - Provide your content ideas, text transcripts, images etc. * AI Generation - LilybankAI analyses your input and generates high-quality output using the latest AI models. * Deliver Content - The platform delivers you polished, customized content that resonates with your audience. You get 10x faster results without any creative struggle. LilybankAI's easy-to-use interface makes AI content creation effortless for anyone.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender is your AI Email Coach It combines everything you need to easily write sales emails that get replies. Get real time AI-driven coaching on your email, research your prospect without leaving your inbox, confirm their email is valid, check if your email will land in SPAM, see how it looks on mobile, plus much more. SDRs and AEs from the world's largest companies use Lavender to boost opens and double replies. If you get a reply, you're more likely to book a meeting and close a deal.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's internally built AI is created to identify content that has been created by any of the popular NLP API's including GPT-2, GPT-J, GPT-NEO and GPT-3 (world's first tool to identify GPT-3). Originality.AI can predict if the content was produced by any of the popular AI writing assistants. Plagiarism Checker - Serious web publishers / content marketers need to ensure they are publishing content free from plagiarism so their content has the best chance of ranking. Originality.AI is a plagiarism checker built for serious web publishers that have a team of writers to manage. It offers team management, dashboard, scan history, auto-credits and a full site scan by just entering your URL.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Hypotenuse AI
hypotenuse.ai
Hypotenuse is a platform that uses AI to write content, including product descriptions, blog articles and advertising captions. We're taking what takes weeks to do, and turning it into days.
Outwrite
outwrite.com
Become a better writer with Outwrite for Chrome. Our browser extension is more than just a grammar checker — it helps turn your ideas into powerful sentences. It works wherever you write online, including Gmail, Outlook, Google Docs, LinkedIn, and WordPress. You can use Outwrite to rewrite sentences, fix grammar mistakes, improve vocabulary, detect passive voice (and much more).
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
SurgeGraph
surgegraph.io
SurgeGraph is a contextual SEO & AI writing tool focusing on the three cornerstones of SEO: targeting the right keywords, accelerating content velocity, and creating effective content silos. The brand promise of SurgeGraph is simple, to help you grow your organic traffic FAST and achieve the Surge Effect. * SurgeGraph is a software tool designed to assist in content creation, keyword research, and SEO optimization. * Reviewers like the speed and quality of content generation, the intuitive interface, the frequent updates, and the seamless integration of keyword research and SEO tools. * Reviewers experienced issues with the image generation feature, occasional software bugs, and some found the keyword research feature less helpful than the content writing part.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Texta
texta.ai
Texta.ai is an AI article generator that claims to help content creators quickly write blog articles with natural language technology and state-of-the-art algorithms. It offers a 7-day free trial to test the software's features including automated content production, easy-to-use interface and the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. According to the website, users can benefit from Texta.ai in a variety of ways such as quickly generating blog articles for journalists, or creating content for businesses. It may differentiate itself from similar software competitors by offering a free trial and leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology.
Jounce AI
jounce.ai
Jounce is an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the marketing field by significantly reducing the time it takes to create quality content. The platform offers services such as AI Artwork, Chat, Templates, and Documents that streamline and optimize the marketing process. Jounce provides an intuitive copywriting solution, enabling users to create professional content in just a few steps. It offers a range of customizable templates to start the copywriting process. On inputting a desired prompt or guidelines, Jounce's AI handles the content creation, generating multiple options for the user to select. Additional features include an AI-powered document editor for creating and editing marketing materials with automatic formatting, spell check, and grammar correction. The software also accommodates collaboration, allowing an unlimited number of team members to contribute ideas and write content. It offers over 70 marketing templates for various content types like social media posts, website content, email campaigns, etc. Furthermore, Jounce provides features like Dark Mode for user convenience during late-night work hours. It serves the needs of various professionals in the marketing field, from content creators to small business owners.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers marketers powerful predictive performance scoring and analytics across channels to monitor and improve copy performance in real time. With Anyword, marketers save money on costly A/B testing and time by generating effective copy & messaging that fits your target audiences best and boosts performance.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Opnbx.ai
opnbx.ai
Opnbx is laser-focused on harnessing AI for sales. Generate highly personalized and relevant emails that convey the value you offer to prospects in a way they understand. Key Features: * Sales-focused AI technology: Crafted specifically to address the needs of sales representatives. * Personalized email generation: Create highly personalized and relevant emails to engage prospects. * Research-driven approach: Stay updated with the latest best practices in sales outreach. * Conversion-oriented: Designed to turn inbound and outbound email into channels for pipeline growth Use Cases: * Engage potential customers with personalized and relevant sales outreach emails. * Stay ahead of the competition by implementing the latest best email practices * Improve sales conversion rates with relevant emails that resonate with prospects. * Save time and effort by leveraging AI technology for crafting effective sales emails.
Molin AI
molin.ai
Molin AI is a SaaS startup specializing in developing AI chatbots for E-commerce stores, where anyone can create their own AI chatbot in minutes. Without any coding experience. - integrates into all of the e-commerce platforms and any other types of websites: Shopify, Woocommerce, Wix... With Molin, you'll always be there for your customers, so they'll feel more confident to buy, return and even give you a 5-star review!
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like the world’s #1 marketers. Giving you an unfair advantage over your competition. * Reduce your CAC by 33% * Improve your conversion rate by 40% * Create high-performing ads that convert * Get AI optimization and insights. Join over 1,000+ people who have chosen Shakespeare.Ai to help them achieve their marketing goals.
Type
type.ai
Type is the AI-first document editor that helps anyone write high-impact content. Rather than writing important content from scratch, individuals and teams can use Type to generate, edit, and polish writing in their voice and style.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Unlike traditional writing aids, this platform leverages advanced AI to not only suggest improvements but also to generate content that can mimic a human writer's style and complexity. NovelAI operates on a sophisticated AI model trained on a vast database of literature, ranging from classic novels to contemporary works. This training allows the AI to understand and replicate various writing styles, plot structures, and character developments. When a user inputs a prompt or a story idea, the AI uses this training to generate content that aligns with the user's instructions, making it a versatile tool for various creative projects.
Writerly
writerly.ai
Writerly is AI productivity software that is powerful, not overpowering. Trusted by over 500,000 of the world’s most innovative organizations and creators, we leverage generative AI to enhance business outcomes. Write faster & better: boost conversions and automate your content marketing with Writerly, the best AI Writing Assistant. Writerly is the all in one writing solution powered by Artificial intelligence, designed to assist individuals and institutions alike in generate quality, engaging and plagiarism free written content suitable for all avenues of work. Create Content 4X Faster. Automatically turn your business ideas into high converting writing that boosts traffic, conversions and SEO rankings. Save time & money while retaining full control of your copywriting with your AI assistant.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence technology, enabling everything from content creation to text-to-speech capabilities. With Krater, you'll gain access to limitless possibilities and true innovation. Experience unparalleled functionality and ease of use - sign up now and gain the AI advantage.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is the one app to create, collaborate, and scale your marketing. Design, write marketing copy, create videos, collaborate, and publish to socials—all in the same place. Built for speed and simplicity, Simplified helps over 400,000 creators, marketers, and businesses to scale their marketing, streamline their workflows, and get work done in a few clicks. With a no-code design editor, AI writer, stunning templates, multiple brand kits, unlimited workspaces, and in-app publishing, you can start and finish your marketing without switching tabs. Ever.
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing features. Here's an overview of how some of the main features work: * Text Rewriter - This feature uses AI to analyze text and rewrite it while maintaining the original meaning. It rephrases sentences and changes wording to create new versions of text. * Plagiarism Checker - The plagiarism checker scans text and compares it against billions of online sources using AI. It highlights any duplicated or unoriginal content. * AI Writer - The AI writer tool generates new text on any topic by utilizing large language models. It can write full articles, essays, research papers, and more. * AI Grader - This tool analyzes essays and written text to provide feedback and suggestions for improvement. It looks at elements like grammar, structure, readability, and more. * AI Chat - The chatbot uses conversational AI to have natural conversations. It can answer questions, summarize text, generate new content, and more through an intuitive chat interface.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
NeuralText
neuraltext.com
NeuralText is an advanced AI platform that specializes in generating marketing copy and blog posts quickly and efficiently. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools for SEO content creation, including tools for content brief creation, keyword clustering, and content analytics. NeuralText's content brief tool allows users to create and enrich their content with Search Engine Results Page (SERP) data. The keyword clustering tool aligns keyword research with search intent to enhance content strategy. Meanwhile, the content analytics tool provides insights into the performance of their content. NeuralText also offers free tools such as 'People Also Ask', 'SERP Schema Extractor', and 'AI Writing Tools' to aid and diversify the content creation process. The AI Writing Assistant in particular, assists users in overcoming writer's block by providing autocompletion, paraphrasing, and other useful features to transform ideas into comprehensive drafts.Equipped with a robust keyword discovery and clustering feature, NeuralText helps users find hundreds of long-tail keyword suggestions and identify topic clusters. The platform also integrates with Google's Search Console to offer real-time performance metrics, and tailored suggestions for enhancing content based on actionable insights from emerging keywords and trends.
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
HyperWrite
hyperwriteai.com
HyperWrite is an AI powered writing assistant that can help your write 10x faster and beat writer’s block. Use HyperWrite to create better blog posts, emails, copy, and more. Try our AI powered document editor and smart templates, or download the HyperWrite Chrome extension to get the benefits of AI writing on your favorite sites.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Monica
monica.im
Monica is a chrome extension powered by ChatGPT APl, designed to be your personal Al assistant for effortless chatting and copywriting. Simply hit Cmd+M or Ctrl+M and start chatting with her. Or let Monica help you compose and insert text intoany web page. Choose from over 80 templates to quickly generate marketing copy. Select a text in web pageand let Monica explain, translate, rephrase for you.
Arvin
arvin.chat
Arvin is the AI browser extension powered by GPT-4. Chat with Arvin from anywhere online for instant research, reading and creativity.
Junia
junia.ai
Junia AI is an AI writing tool that empowers businesses for SEO-optimized content creation and enhances the overall writing process. With its advanced custom-trained AI models, Junia AI enables brandsto create on-brand, factual, and human-like content of high quality. Junia AI also offers real-time SEO suggestions and comprehensive keyword research tools designed to help business owners achieve better Google rankings and overcome SEO challenges. Junia AI is a 100% self-bootstrapped company based in Helsinki, Finland.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft personalized content at scale — no design or editing skills needed. Plus, with rapid rendering and top-tier security, Hour One stands out as the premier content operating system designed for enterprise demands. What used to take months, now only takes minutes and produces higher engagement... work smarter, not harder with Hour One and produce personalized business videos that drive impact. * HourOne is a video creation tool that allows users to create marketing videos and presentations with a variety of templates, voices, and characters. * Users like the ease of use, the range of voices and characters to choose from, the quick process and download time, and the support from the customer success team. * Reviewers experienced issues such as a robotic text-to-talk feature, limited avatar options, a learning curve for casual users, limited branding capabilities, slow load time, and a lack of clear instructions for certain features.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writing style, bringing new characters to life, and helping you make your stories more engaging. It’s like having an expert wordsmith ready to assist you with finding the right words, rephrasing sentences, and even coming up with plot twists you might not have thought of. Sudowrite uses state-of-the-art deep learning techniques to generate realistic and contextually appropriate text. Sudowrite is based on GPT-3 and GPT-4, 175+ billion parameter Transformer models, which learn general concepts from their training data. The model generates text by guessing what’s most likely to come next, one word at a time. Sudowrite is not intended to write for you but can help you vastly improve and speed up your writing. It is an excellent tool for authors, creatives, and novel writers.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fostering innovation. Of course, you recognize the potential of LLMs like ChatGPT, but convincing your entire team isn’t as easy. You want to establish effective AI-powered workflows and share AI insights with everyone, but you’re missing a dedicated platform to achieve it. You even wonder, "Is my team leveraging AI to its full potential?" Meet Team-GPT.
younet.ai
younet.ai
Younet is an innovative platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that enables users to create personalized AI models based on their data knowledge. Our platform harnesses the power of natural language processing (NLP) to comprehend and provide accurate responses to user queries. With applications spanning across customer service, marketing, science, sales, analytics, and customer engagement, Younet is a versatile tool for businesses seeking to gain insights into customer behavior and deliver personalized experiences. It can also be utilized for personal use to tackle intellectual tasks. Experience the future of AI with Younet.
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating compelelling blog posts, SEO Meta Titles, social media captions and responses to reviews and messages. It also provides features for writing tasks involving product descriptions, email communication, business pitches, Google Ads and more. The Rytr API also enables integration with other applications. Rytr claims to maintain a human-sounding tone, rather than robotic, making the generated content seem natural. Rytr also provides plagiarism checking functionality, ensuring that the content is unique. A unique feature is the 'My Voice' functionality, which presumably allows the AI to adapt to user's style of writing.In addition, the software has automatic editing abilities, grammar checking and can provide rephrasing options. Its feature, 'Text Inflator' expands content by rewriting while maintaining the original meaning. The tool also offers AI autocomplete text feature, which helps in enhancing the flow and quality of writing. Rytr also includes keyword extraction and generating feature, helping with SEO outputs. Users can generate tailored content for a range of platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Quora with the tool. For creative writing, the tool can be utilized for generating poems, song lyrics and stories. Lastly, it also assists in content generation for landing pages, newsletters, video descriptions and bullet points. It seems to balance technical writing with creative requirements and is designed to help users save time and effort.
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delivers accurate answers and content that are fine-tuned on your own data and follow your own AI guardrails. Writer puts generative AI in people’s hands right where they work so they can create, analyze, and govern with ease. Writer's platform is enterprise-grade, doesn’t use or share your data, and features open and transparent LLMs that are Writer-built and deployable in a variety of ways, including self-hosted. Writer has compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI, and are deployed at leading enterprises, including Intuit, Spotify, L’Oreal, Uber, and Deloitte.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Writely
writelyai.com
Writely AI is an innovative writing platform that generates articles, short stories, emails, and video summaries within seconds. Trained on vast amounts of text, its deep learning models mimic human writing, producing outputs with minimal plagiarism. With features like tone alteration, translation, idea generation, and text manipulation, Writely assists with efficient and engaging content creation. WritelyCHAT offers task assistance, ensuring reliable recommendations. The tool is accessible through a Chrome extension, compatible with various devices, and has an active community presence on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
