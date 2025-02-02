Top AI Writing Assistants - Sweden

Journalist AI

tryjournalist.com

Journalist AI is a powerful automatic blog generation tool with powerful models for every imaginable blog genre. The AI utilizes best SEO practices, provides copyright-free images, allows you to integrate YouTube videos, build articles around keywords, and manages to do so in over 150 languages. It features various modes ranging from correct/factual to creative/original that include informal and persuasive phrasing. Generated articles can be published directly to your site, courtesy of handy integration, or simply downloaded as a .zip file. Journalist AI is the ultimate ghostwriting assistant that helps you fully automate your blog and increase your writing efficiency and content output. All you have to do is provide it with a few keywords, titles, or simply a description of your business, and it will take care of the rest. Outlines and article structure can be fully customized with both external and internal linking. The former can be found automatically and in real-time, with the latter being generated independently by the AI and its site-wide analysis. Articles can be generated in over 150 languages, with the content featuring your desired voice. The latter can range from informal to persuasive based on your personal preference. Once you are satisfied with the generated articles, you can simply download them or publish them directly, thanks to integrations with major website builders, such as WordPress, Shopify, Wix, and more. Note that all of this can be achieved via a simple online interface. While Journalist AI does not offer any API options or browser extensions, it does have incredibly handy and intuitive third-party integration. This integration is arguably its most powerful tool, as it allows you to publish articles to your site quickly and effortlessly. Not having to copy content and worry about styling it correctly saves you countless hours and headaches.