Top AI Writing Assistants - Sweden

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
Submit New App
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
AIWriter is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that uses sophisticated OpenAI Artificial Intelligence technology GPT4 to generate various Text Contents, such as articles, blogs, ads, media, and so on in 33 languages. Users can also generate AI Images just by describing the image via OpenAI DALL-E AI Solution. Users can input a prompt or topic into AIWriter, and the platform will generate a complete piece of text based on that input, using GPT4 technology.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Outwrite
outwrite.com
Become a better writer with Outwrite for Chrome. Our browser extension is more than just a grammar checker — it helps turn your ideas into powerful sentences. It works wherever you write online, including Gmail, Outlook, Google Docs, LinkedIn, and WordPress. You can use Outwrite to rewrite sentences, fix grammar mistakes, improve vocabulary, detect passive voice (and much more).
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
HyperWrite
hyperwriteai.com
HyperWrite is an AI powered writing assistant that can help your write 10x faster and beat writer’s block. Use HyperWrite to create better blog posts, emails, copy, and more. Try our AI powered document editor and smart templates, or download the HyperWrite Chrome extension to get the benefits of AI writing on your favorite sites.
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writing style, bringing new characters to life, and helping you make your stories more engaging. It’s like having an expert wordsmith ready to assist you with finding the right words, rephrasing sentences, and even coming up with plot twists you might not have thought of. Sudowrite uses state-of-the-art deep learning techniques to generate realistic and contextually appropriate text. Sudowrite is based on GPT-3 and GPT-4, 175+ billion parameter Transformer models, which learn general concepts from their training data. The model generates text by guessing what’s most likely to come next, one word at a time. Sudowrite is not intended to write for you but can help you vastly improve and speed up your writing. It is an excellent tool for authors, creatives, and novel writers.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
ProWritingAid
prowritingaid.com
Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.
AIHumanize
aihumanize.com
AI Humanize is a tool that specializes in transforming AI-generated text into content that appears natural and human-like. It is designed to bypass AI detectors, ensuring that the material remains undetectable and unrestricted. The tool maintains content integrity by avoiding grammatical errors and unusual terminology, ensuring polished and professional output. AI Humanize is suitable for content creators, business professionals, marketing and PR agencies, SEO specialists, academic professionals, students, and web developers, offering solutions to enhance SEO, preserve originality, and ensure high-quality, readable content.
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing features. Here's an overview of how some of the main features work: * Text Rewriter - This feature uses AI to analyze text and rewrite it while maintaining the original meaning. It rephrases sentences and changes wording to create new versions of text. * Plagiarism Checker - The plagiarism checker scans text and compares it against billions of online sources using AI. It highlights any duplicated or unoriginal content. * AI Writer - The AI writer tool generates new text on any topic by utilizing large language models. It can write full articles, essays, research papers, and more. * AI Grader - This tool analyzes essays and written text to provide feedback and suggestions for improvement. It looks at elements like grammar, structure, readability, and more. * AI Chat - The chatbot uses conversational AI to have natural conversations. It can answer questions, summarize text, generate new content, and more through an intuitive chat interface.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
Develop Diverse
developdiverse.com
Develop Diverse is the world’s first inclusive writing software that automatically analyses content for stereotypical biased words and proposes inclusive alternatives. Develop Diverse has an intersectional approach to ensure inclusivity towards both conforming and non-conforming (LGBTQ+) gender, age, ethnicity, disability, and neurodiversity. Develop Diverse ensures your words appeal to everyone who is qualified, enabling you to onboard a greater diversity of voices and develop a culture of inclusion. The inclusive writing platform detects biased words and suggests inclusive and non-stereotypic alternatives. Develop Diverse provides real-time inclusive suggestions, advice for text accessibility improvements, simple & short educational pop-ups, and trend analytics Write inclusive hiring and employer branding content to attract the best candidates regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, neurodiversity and physical disability. Companies using Develop Diverse have all seen an increase of female applicants applying by 80% and an increase in applicants from other underrepresented groups. With higher diversity in the applicant pool and more qualified candidates overall, companies will be more likely to succeed in their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts faster. Users are learning and reflecting on their own unconscious biases as they receive contextual educational nudges as they use the software to become more inclusive. Develop Diverse see that users take this with them in everyday verbal conversations and conversations with clients, which ensures an inclusive and non-discriminatory workplace.
Rephrase.info
rephrase.info
Rephrase.info is an online paraphrasing tool that utilizes AI technology to rephrase sentences. The tool replaces words with similar meanings and modifies sentence structures while retaining the original meaning of the text. It can be used for various purposes such as writing blog posts, creating unique articles, and copywriting for marketing.The tool offers different rephrasing modes, including Fluency, Standard, Creative, Smart, and Formal, allowing users to choose the most suitable style for their content. It supports multiple languages, enabling users to rephrase text in various languages.Besides aiding freelance writers and professionals in boosting their writing careers, this paraphrasing tool can also help engage audiences by generating high-quality and unique content. It assists in increasing user engagement on websites and provides a competitive advantage.The tool finds applications in education, research, writing, and journalism. Students can rely on it to produce plagiarism-free assignments that are grammatically accurate. Teachers can utilize it for study notes, reports, and quizzes. Journalists can rephrase text in a clear and concise manner, avoiding verbatim copying from sources.Researchers benefit from the tool's ability to summarize and synthesize complex statements from multiple sources. In writing, the tool aids in producing plagiarism-free and SEO-friendly blog posts, engaging scriptwriting, persuasive copywriting, and unlimited content generation.Rephrase.info is renowned for its high-quality, coherent, and grammatically correct paraphrased text. It offers a high word count limit and unlimited daily usage compared to other tools. The platform supports a wide range of languages, ensuring accessibility for users worldwide.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence technology, enabling everything from content creation to text-to-speech capabilities. With Krater, you'll gain access to limitless possibilities and true innovation. Experience unparalleled functionality and ease of use - sign up now and gain the AI advantage.
Ludwig
ludwig.guru
Ludwig is the killer solution to improve English writing. It helps you to move your ideas from inspiration to completion by giving you an infrastructure to support your writing. Ludwig is neither a translator nor a proofreader, but a linguistic search engine that exploits the most powerful learning tool of human beings: the capacity to imitate. Differently from traditional search engines, which are specialized in retrieving generic information, our hybrid information retrieval algorithm conjugates adaptive statistic search and semantic techniques. Easy and intuitive to use, Ludwig stimulates learning, improves English writing skills and increases users’ self-confidence.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Unlike traditional writing aids, this platform leverages advanced AI to not only suggest improvements but also to generate content that can mimic a human writer's style and complexity. NovelAI operates on a sophisticated AI model trained on a vast database of literature, ranging from classic novels to contemporary works. This training allows the AI to understand and replicate various writing styles, plot structures, and character developments. When a user inputs a prompt or a story idea, the AI uses this training to generate content that aligns with the user's instructions, making it a versatile tool for various creative projects.
Flowrite
flowrite.com
Flowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps you write emails, messages, and other communications faster and more efficiently. It works as a Chrome extension or web app and integrates with your inbox in Gmail, Outlook, LinkedIn, and other platforms. Flowrite uses advanced natural language processing technology to generate high-quality writing suggestions tailored to your needs. Here's how it works: * Give Flowrite a few words or short phrases to provide context * Click the Flowrite button to generate suggestions * Review the AI-generated suggestions and choose your favorite * Iterate if needed - Flowrite provides multiple options The AI takes your instructions and recipient details into account to craft personalized, relevant messages in seconds.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Phrasly
phrasly.ai
Meet Phrasly – your go-to solution for leveraging AI-generated text without the fear of detection by AI detectors such as GPTzero. With Phrasly, you gain the confidence that every AI detector available today will view your writing as purely human-crafted. Through cutting-edge AI technology, Phrasly transforms your machine-generated content, infusing it with the slight variations, delicate nuances, and occasional inconsistencies that characterize natural human writing. The end product? Text that's completely seamless and indistinguishable from something penned by a human hand. Experience the Phrasly difference today, and take your content to the next level!
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers back hours of time they would have otherwise spent posting or editing media in various tools across their agencies.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation process and boost productivity. GravityWrite is a comprehensive content generation tool that uses AI technology to generate engaging and well-structured written content. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features that make it easy to create high-quality articles, blog posts, marketing copy, and more. GravityWrite aims to save users time and effort by automating the content creation process. GravityWrite offers several features that can enhance your content creation process: * AI-Powered Content Generation: GravityWrite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality content suggestions based on your input. It analyzes data from various sources to provide accurate and relevant content recommendations. * Customization Options: With GravityWrite, you have the ability to customize the generated content to align with your brand voice and target audience. You can adjust the tone, style, and length of the content to suit your specific needs. * Keyword Optimization: GravityWrite incorporates intelligent keyword optimization, helping you create SEO-friendly content that can improve your search engine rankings. By seamlessly integrating relevant keywords, you can enhance your content's visibility and attract more organic traffic. * Plagiarism Detection: GravityWrite includes a built-in plagiarism detection feature to ensure that the content you generate is original and unique. This helps you maintain your credibility and avoid any potential penalties from search engines. * Time-Saving Efficiency: GravityWrite streamlines the content creation process by providing you with well-structured content suggestions. This saves you time on research and writing, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your work.
Copymate
copymate.app
Copymate is an AI-powered content creation tool that allows users to easily generate high-quality, SEO-optimized articles in bulk. It utilizes advanced natural language generation technology to create human-like content at scale. Copymate's algorithm analyzes your input and generates content using the latest GPT-4 model from OpenAI. It creates articles that are optimized for both search engines and human readers. Key features: * Bulk content generator - Create unlimited articles simultaneously * WordPress integration - Publish to your WordPress site * Multilingual - Generate content in different languages * SEO optimization - Articles optimized for search rankings * GPT-4 - Leverages OpenAI's latest AI model * Multisite management - Manage content across multiple sites
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outbound marketing campaigns.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
Journalist AI
tryjournalist.com
Journalist AI is a powerful automatic blog generation tool with powerful models for every imaginable blog genre. The AI utilizes best SEO practices, provides copyright-free images, allows you to integrate YouTube videos, build articles around keywords, and manages to do so in over 150 languages. It features various modes ranging from correct/factual to creative/original that include informal and persuasive phrasing. Generated articles can be published directly to your site, courtesy of handy integration, or simply downloaded as a .zip file. Journalist AI is the ultimate ghostwriting assistant that helps you fully automate your blog and increase your writing efficiency and content output. All you have to do is provide it with a few keywords, titles, or simply a description of your business, and it will take care of the rest. Outlines and article structure can be fully customized with both external and internal linking. The former can be found automatically and in real-time, with the latter being generated independently by the AI and its site-wide analysis. Articles can be generated in over 150 languages, with the content featuring your desired voice. The latter can range from informal to persuasive based on your personal preference. Once you are satisfied with the generated articles, you can simply download them or publish them directly, thanks to integrations with major website builders, such as WordPress, Shopify, Wix, and more. Note that all of this can be achieved via a simple online interface. While Journalist AI does not offer any API options or browser extensions, it does have incredibly handy and intuitive third-party integration. This integration is arguably its most powerful tool, as it allows you to publish articles to your site quickly and effortlessly. Not having to copy content and worry about styling it correctly saves you countless hours and headaches.
Rewording
rewording.io
Rewording.io is a fast-growing language solutions provider that offers professional editing, proofreading, translation, and transcription services to clients worldwide. With a team of experienced linguists and subject matter experts, Rewording.io is committed to providing high-quality language solutions that are accurate, culturally sensitive, and tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. Whether you're a student, researcher, author, or business professional, Rewording.io can help you achieve your communication goals by ensuring that your documents are error-free, well-written, and effectively convey your message. Their services are designed to save you time and effort, while improving the quality and impact of your written or spoken content. Rewording.io also offers a variety of innovative language tools and resources, including a plagiarism checker, grammar checker, and citation generator, to help you improve your writing skills and avoid common language errors. Their user-friendly platform, responsive customer support, and flexible pricing options make it easy and affordable to access the language solutions you need, when you need them. Overall, Rewording.io is a trusted and reliable partner for anyone looking to enhance their communication skills and achieve their language-related goals. Whether you need help with editing, proofreading, translation, or transcription, Rewording.io has the expertise and resources to ensure your success.
RewriteTool.net
rewritetool.net
RewriteTool.net is a comprehensive writing enhancement platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to provide users with a variety of powerful tools to improve their writing. The platform includes an AI rewriter that can automatically rewrite sentences or paragraphs to make them more concise, clear and effective. The rewording tool helps users to rephrase their sentences without changing their meaning. An AI summarizer that can automatically condense large blocks of text into shorter, more manageable summaries. And a text expander tool that allows users to quickly and easily expand their writing with related words, phrases, and ideas. With RewriteTool.net, users can improve their writing skills and produce professional, high-quality content with ease.
Paraphraser
paraphraser.io
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fostering innovation. Of course, you recognize the potential of LLMs like ChatGPT, but convincing your entire team isn’t as easy. You want to establish effective AI-powered workflows and share AI insights with everyone, but you’re missing a dedicated platform to achieve it. You even wonder, "Is my team leveraging AI to its full potential?" Meet Team-GPT.
Conch
getconch.ai
Conch AI is a novel writing assistant to help turn your thoughts into words. Use the Conch to generate new sentences and paragraphs. Use the Rewrite to rephrase text. Use the next sentence feature on Google Docs and Gmail to generate the next sentence. Conch can help you read too. With the Summarizer tool, you can not only summarize text, but use it to convert complicated bodies of text into easy to understand sentences. Features - Rewrite: highlight and rewrite sentences and paragraphs - Summarizer: Summarize selected text from pdfs, books, and articles - Conch: Answer any questions or generate any type of content - Templates: Generate intros, outlines, and so much more. - Humanizer: Rewrite AI generated text to pass AI detectors - Finder: ask questions about the current website, any article, or any PDF and the AI will dig for answers. 10x better than the default find.
PerfectEssayWriter.AI
perfectessaywriter.ai
PerfectEssayWriter.AI, the AI essay writing tool trusted by over 11196+ students and featured on top news outlets such as Yahoo, NewsDirect, Bezinga, and many others. Its platform has quickly become the go-to destination for students looking to improve their writing skills and achieve academic success. Its tool is designed to provide students with a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easier than ever to generate high-quality essays and other written assignments.
Eleo.ai
eleo.ai
Eleo.ai, where artificial intelligence meets human potential. With Eleo, you can unleash your productivity and creativity like never before. Imagine saving thousands of hours searching for information, crafting texts, uncovering ideas, and sourcing images. It's time to boost your brain, have more time for yourself, and increase your writing speed by 20 times. Eleo is not just another AI service. Unlike other platforms, Eleo allows you to chat and write in the appropriate style, ask good questions, translate with a copywriting function, and even generate images. It's a comprehensive tool that makes using artificial intelligence enjoyable, fast, and practical. And the best part? It's affordable, with pricing plans tailored to suit your needs. But why is Eleo super? Well, leading companies have already equipped their employees with access to artificial intelligence to gain a competitive edge. Eleo gives you the skills you need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving job market. It boosts efficiency, speed, and creativity, making you a master in your field. Using Eleo is easy. Just sign up, choose a plan, immerse yourself in the platform, and start performing your tasks effortlessly. Eleo is available on any device, so you can access your information, documents, and images wherever you go. Don't get left behind. Embrace the power of Eleo.ai and unlock your full potential today. Join us on this extraordinary journey into the world of artificial intelligence and experience the future of productivity and creativity.
ContentIn
contentin.io
ContentIn: the Personal AI Writing Assistant for LinkedIn Content. Write better LinkedIn Posts 10x faster with the power of personalized AI trained in your style and voice. Over 3000 users already use ContentIn to rock their LinkedIn Content. That's thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals, just like you, who have taken their LinkedIn game to the next level. Here's how to get started: 1. Sign up for a 14-day free trial. 2. We create your personalized LinkedIn content plan in 1 min. 3. Write and schedule your first week of LinkedIn posts with your AI Ghostwriter in less than 1 hour. 4. We start training your personal AI over the next 1-2 weeks so it writes in your voice and style. 5. With the self learning AI, every week, you will write better posts faster. There are no more excuses to finally rock your LinkedIn content game. So the sooner you start, the sooner you'll see awesome results. Are you interested in the Personal AI Writing Assistant for LinkedIn Content to write better LinkedIn Posts 10x faster and finally build your personal brand? Then take the next step. Sign up for our SaaS Tool for free now and write your first week of posts in less than 1h. We'll analyze and train your personal AI writing assistant in your style and voice. It's time to take your LinkedIn game to the next level.
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Copylime.com
copylime.com
Copylime.com will help you write better, more engaging website content, blog articles, social media posts in seconds with smart AI
Flipner AI
flipner.com
Flipner AI is an intelligent voice-to-text tool and content hub that turns audio snippets into ready-to-publish articles, serving as a quick assistant for writing. Flipner AI introduces a revolutionary approach to text creation, enabling writers to effortlessly capture and organize their myriad ideas anytime, anywhere. This innovative platform offers a unique content hub where both text and audio notes can be stored, facilitating the seamless transformation and amalgamation of thoughts into structured drafts or polished, ready-to-use documents through its user-friendly AI tool.
Cowriter
cowriter.org
Cowriter is an AI-powered text editor and copy generator designed to empower writers and speed up the creative writing process. Cowriter's AI Editor is aimed at optimizing writer productivity and providing all of your writing needs without taking your hands off the keyboard. Create, edit, and improve your content quickly and easily in just a few seconds. * Generate content with your writing style: Cowriter can understand, learn and generate content in your unique writing style. Cowriter learns from you over time to provide personalized suggestions that match your tone and voice. * Using Realtime Data: Generate content with real time data from the web! With every writing task, Cowriter can research credible web sources, and write better, up to date and more factual content. Easily generate articles, essays and academic papers with the latest news, events and trends. * Chat with your own AI writing expert: Cowriter can help with a variety of creative writing needs, such as brainstorming ideas, providing guidance on strategies for increasing reader engagement, or creating and refining content. * Create marketing copy in seconds: Create captivating, original and genuine content to share on Facebook, Google, Linkedin, Twitter and beyond!
LeadScripts
leadscripts.co
LeadScripts is a powerful, innovative tool designed to revolutionize your marketing strategy. It's an AI-powered copywriting aid that crafts compelling, persuasive scripts tailored to your product and customer persona. Imagine having a tool that understands your business and customers as well as you do, and can communicate your value proposition in the most effective way possible. That's what LeadScripts does. It eliminates the guesswork and time-consuming process of writing marketing copy, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business. With LeadScripts, you're not just getting a content generator, but a comprehensive solution for your marketing copy needs. It understands your audience and product, and uses this knowledge to create scripts that truly resonate. Whether it's email sequences, sales letters, or ad copies, LeadScripts crafts content that engages, persuades, and converts.
Livy AI
livy.ai
Livy.AI is an innovative artificial intelligence platform designed to assist content creators, particularly those in the entertainment industry, with their content creation needs. Livy.AI streamlines the process of creating original, engaging, and high-quality content using advanced AI algorithms. * AI Screenwriter Tool: Unleash the potential of AI in script generation with our AI Screenwriter Tool. Whether you’re crafting scripts for movies, TV shows, podcasts or news, our tool is designed to accelerate the creative process while ensuring the emotional resonance and structure that great storytelling demands. It's your creative assistant that helps in weaving compelling narratives, enhancing productivity, and transforming ideas into scripts. * AI Image Tool: The AI Image Tool at Livy.AI is your companion in creating visually striking images that complement your scripts. From concept art to character design, our tool leverages advanced AI to assist in the ideation and creation of visuals that tell a story. It’s about bringing a visual dimension to your narrative, effortlessly. * And More: Beyond script and image generation, Livy.AI is continuously expanding its suite of tools to cater to the dynamic needs of the entertainment industry. With our platform, explore a range of solutions that propel your content creation journey into the new age of AI-powered creativity.
MarketingCopy AI
marketingcopy.ai
MarketingCopy AI is an AI powered marketing copywriter that helps you create high quality, persuasive copy for your ads, landing pages, emails and more. MarketingCopy AI offers a suite of powerful features to help you create high quality copy and content faster and organise your work in projects and documents.
WordfixerBot
wordfixerbot.com
WordfixerBot's Paraphrasing Tool is packed with features that make it a standout choice for anyone looking to refine their writing: * Diverse Tonal Options: With an array of tones to select from, this tool provides the flexibility to match your writing to any context or audience. * Maintained Original Meaning: The AI ensures the essence of your message remains unchanged while giving it a fresh and unique presentation. * Accessibility and Ease of Use: The tool is designed to be accessible and easy to use, with no complicated setups or steep learning curves. The benefits of using WordfixerBot are clear: * Enhanced Writing Quality: Produce content that is not only unique but also resonates with your intended readers. * Time-Saving: Quickly generate paraphrased text without compromising on quality, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your writing or business. * Avoidance of Plagiarism: The tool helps ensure that your work is original and free from plagiarism concerns.
NexBot
nexbot.ai
NexBot is an AI writing assistant that claims to help users write "perfect content 10X faster". It is powered by advanced AI models like OpenAI's GPT-3 and GPT-4. Some of the key features mentioned include: * Generate ideas quickly and get 10x more original ideas * Write content in over 180 languages * Use pre-built templates or create custom templates * Get optimized SEO content * Choose from free, weekly or annual paid plans * The NexBot as the "best AI content generator" with 5-star reviews. It positions the tool as a transformative writing companion for professionals to revolutionize their content creation process.
Writekit
writekit.ai
AI-Powered Writing Made Simple. Writekit offers AI-integrated tools to simplify content production and boost creativity. From generating insightful additions to real-time team collaboration, Writekit is designed for writers and marketers who demand efficiency, quality, and a stress-free writing process.
Writi.io
writi.io
Writi.io is not a content-generating bot; instead, it’s a product powered by ChatGPT | GPT-4 AI models from OpenAI, made specifically for LinkedIn (and emails). It’s an AI writing assistant that creates original content utilizing directly on LinkedIn, or inside your email box. The features are accessible via the Chrome extension. Just type three words to give Writi a hint about what you want to say, then sit back and let Writi figure out the context of your conversation. Choose the content you want to use, uniquely crafted for your specific conversation. We’ve integrated the AI from OpenAI’s ChatGPT | GPT-4 turbo and built it to work specifically on LinkedIn and email. It’s super simple to use, yet very powerful.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.