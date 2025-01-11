App store for web apps
Top AI Writing Assistants - Poland
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers back hours of time they would have otherwise spent posting or editing media in various tools across their agencies.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Unlike traditional writing aids, this platform leverages advanced AI to not only suggest improvements but also to generate content that can mimic a human writer's style and complexity. NovelAI operates on a sophisticated AI model trained on a vast database of literature, ranging from classic novels to contemporary works. This training allows the AI to understand and replicate various writing styles, plot structures, and character developments. When a user inputs a prompt or a story idea, the AI uses this training to generate content that aligns with the user's instructions, making it a versatile tool for various creative projects.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Jounce AI
jounce.ai
Jounce is an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the marketing field by significantly reducing the time it takes to create quality content. The platform offers services such as AI Artwork, Chat, Templates, and Documents that streamline and optimize the marketing process. Jounce provides an intuitive copywriting solution, enabling users to create professional content in just a few steps. It offers a range of customizable templates to start the copywriting process. On inputting a desired prompt or guidelines, Jounce's AI handles the content creation, generating multiple options for the user to select. Additional features include an AI-powered document editor for creating and editing marketing materials with automatic formatting, spell check, and grammar correction. The software also accommodates collaboration, allowing an unlimited number of team members to contribute ideas and write content. It offers over 70 marketing templates for various content types like social media posts, website content, email campaigns, etc. Furthermore, Jounce provides features like Dark Mode for user convenience during late-night work hours. It serves the needs of various professionals in the marketing field, from content creators to small business owners.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writing style, bringing new characters to life, and helping you make your stories more engaging. It’s like having an expert wordsmith ready to assist you with finding the right words, rephrasing sentences, and even coming up with plot twists you might not have thought of. Sudowrite uses state-of-the-art deep learning techniques to generate realistic and contextually appropriate text. Sudowrite is based on GPT-3 and GPT-4, 175+ billion parameter Transformer models, which learn general concepts from their training data. The model generates text by guessing what’s most likely to come next, one word at a time. Sudowrite is not intended to write for you but can help you vastly improve and speed up your writing. It is an excellent tool for authors, creatives, and novel writers.
Textero AI
textero.ai
Textero AI Essay Writer: AI-Powered Research Assistant that Helps Students Create Academic Content Faster . Textero.ai is a trustworthy companion that helps craft content that fits the style of academic writing. Gather information, find references, and generate high-quality content easier. Features of Textero AI Writing Tool: * AI Essay Writer: Generate an outline for your papers or create a well-structured essay, by editing the text within the app. Use simple commands like ‘shorten’ or ‘paraphrase’ to improve your writing. * AI PDF Summarizer: Textero AI Summarizer combines two features—a PDF Summarizer and a Text Shortener. This software helps you simplify the research process and saves you time. * AI Research Assistant: Textero.ai scans its 214 million sources to find the best essay references. With the improved 'Ask AI' feature, you can get more source details, look through the PDF files, and get answers to specific inquiries. Say goodbye to writer’s block and procrastination, say hello to an essay helper and unique ideas.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
AI Magicx
aimagicx.com
AI Magicx is an advanced artificial intelligence company specializing in the development of cutting-edge AI-powered content creation tools. AI Magicx's platform offers a wide array of features, exceeding 75 in total, designed to streamline and enhance the production of digital content. We provide solutions such as an AI Image Generator, AI ArticleGenerator, AI logo Designer and are on track to introduce an AI Story Creator and AI Trained Chatbots. AI Magicx's tools are expertly crafted to cater to the needs of professionals seeking efficient, high-quality, and engaging content creation.
AIHumanize
aihumanize.com
AI Humanize is a tool that specializes in transforming AI-generated text into content that appears natural and human-like. It is designed to bypass AI detectors, ensuring that the material remains undetectable and unrestricted. The tool maintains content integrity by avoiding grammatical errors and unusual terminology, ensuring polished and professional output. AI Humanize is suitable for content creators, business professionals, marketing and PR agencies, SEO specialists, academic professionals, students, and web developers, offering solutions to enhance SEO, preserve originality, and ensure high-quality, readable content.
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
ChatLabs
writingmate.ai
ChatLabs by Writingmate is a powerful platform that provides access to more than 30 different AI models including GPT-4o, LLaMA 3, Google Gemini Pro, Claude 3, and Mistral. ChatLabs also allows you to use in-built GPT Assistants, analyze files, search the web, and create custom AI agents that know everything about your business.
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing features. Here's an overview of how some of the main features work: * Text Rewriter - This feature uses AI to analyze text and rewrite it while maintaining the original meaning. It rephrases sentences and changes wording to create new versions of text. * Plagiarism Checker - The plagiarism checker scans text and compares it against billions of online sources using AI. It highlights any duplicated or unoriginal content. * AI Writer - The AI writer tool generates new text on any topic by utilizing large language models. It can write full articles, essays, research papers, and more. * AI Grader - This tool analyzes essays and written text to provide feedback and suggestions for improvement. It looks at elements like grammar, structure, readability, and more. * AI Chat - The chatbot uses conversational AI to have natural conversations. It can answer questions, summarize text, generate new content, and more through an intuitive chat interface.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
Conch
getconch.ai
Conch AI is a novel writing assistant to help turn your thoughts into words. Use the Conch to generate new sentences and paragraphs. Use the Rewrite to rephrase text. Use the next sentence feature on Google Docs and Gmail to generate the next sentence. Conch can help you read too. With the Summarizer tool, you can not only summarize text, but use it to convert complicated bodies of text into easy to understand sentences. Features - Rewrite: highlight and rewrite sentences and paragraphs - Summarizer: Summarize selected text from pdfs, books, and articles - Conch: Answer any questions or generate any type of content - Templates: Generate intros, outlines, and so much more. - Humanizer: Rewrite AI generated text to pass AI detectors - Finder: ask questions about the current website, any article, or any PDF and the AI will dig for answers. 10x better than the default find.
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps you create just that. At its core, NeuronWriter is designed to make your writing process easier and more effective. It does this by offering suggestions and improvements based on what’s currently popular and effective in SEO (Search Engine Optimization). SEO is all about making your content more visible and attractive to search engines, so when people search for something related to your content, they find you first. NeuronWriter isn’t just another writing tool; it’s packed with features that make it stand out. Here’s a look at some of its key features: * AI Content Generation: One of the coolest things about NeuronWriter is how it uses AI to help you write. If you're stuck for ideas or not sure how to start, NeuronWriter suggests topics and even writes snippets for you. It’s like having a brainstorming buddy who’s always full of ideas. * SEO and NLP Integration: SEO can be complex, but NeuronWriter simplifies it. It uses something called NLP (Natural Language Processing) to understand what your content is about and how it can be improved for search engines. It’s like teaching your content to speak the language of Google, making it easier for people to find. * Content Analysis Tools: NeuronWriter doesn’t just help you write; it helps you write better. It analyzes your content and gives it a score based on how SEO-friendly it is. It also looks at what's ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs) and gives you insights on how to align your content with top-performing articles. * WordPress Integration: If you’re using WordPress for your website, NeuronWriter fits right in. It easily integrates with WordPress, letting you optimize your content directly within your website. It’s like having a helpful assistant right in your blog’s dashboard. * Keyword Research and Analysis: NeuronWriter analyzes keywords related to your content topic. It's like fishing in a big pond – you need to know what kind of fish (or keywords) you're looking for, and where they are likely to be. * Competitor Analysis: The tool examines what content is already ranking high for those keywords on search engines. This is akin to understanding what recipes are popular in a restaurant, so you can create a dish that competes with them. * User Intent Analysis: It tries to understand what a user is likely looking for when they type a query into a search engine. This is like a chef understanding whether their customer wants a quick snack or a full meal. * Content SEO Score: After creating content, NeuronWriter scores it based on how well it's optimized for SEO. Think of this as a food critic rating a dish.
Magical
getmagical.com
Magical is a productivity app that speeds up repetitive tasks as you work - no APIs or integrations required. Just an browser extension. With a simple keystroke, Magical automates mundane tasks like messaging, data entry, sourcing, and prospecting workflows. Unlike existing automation solutions that are expensive, clunky, and require a technical team to set up, Magical is designed for non-technical users, offering no-build task automations that works across any app. Use Magical to quickly personalize and expand messages as you type, move data from app to app to keep data bases up to date or move data into spreadsheets instantly. You can even use AI to write new messages for your using quick replies or custom prompts - where ever you work. Invite your entire team onto Magical and make everyone more productive by sharing your best message templates or productivity hacks. Magical is free to use!
Article Rewriter
articlerewriter.net
Article Rewriter is an online article spinner, that generate unique content using AI base paraphrasing techniques.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence technology, enabling everything from content creation to text-to-speech capabilities. With Krater, you'll gain access to limitless possibilities and true innovation. Experience unparalleled functionality and ease of use - sign up now and gain the AI advantage.
Flowrite
flowrite.com
Flowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps you write emails, messages, and other communications faster and more efficiently. It works as a Chrome extension or web app and integrates with your inbox in Gmail, Outlook, LinkedIn, and other platforms. Flowrite uses advanced natural language processing technology to generate high-quality writing suggestions tailored to your needs. Here's how it works: * Give Flowrite a few words or short phrases to provide context * Click the Flowrite button to generate suggestions * Review the AI-generated suggestions and choose your favorite * Iterate if needed - Flowrite provides multiple options The AI takes your instructions and recipient details into account to craft personalized, relevant messages in seconds.
nichesss
nichesss.com
nichesss is an AI-powered content generator and idea generator that aims to help entrepreneurs, marketers, bloggers and agencies create high-converting marketing copy and content. With over 150+ AI tools, nichesss can generate blog posts, social media posts, marketing copy, and even profitable business and product ideas tailored to your target niche.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
Humanlinker
humanlinker.com
Humanlinker is an advanced AI-guided tool designed to enhance sales interactions by enabling hyper-personalization at scale. The tool recently raised 2.5 million euros and acquired MyProfilia, and has launched a new chrome extension. One of the key features of Humanlinker is its AI Generative Copywriting capability, which helps sales teams create personalized icebreakers for their outreach efforts. These icebreakers are generated based on the DISC Personality Analysis, which provides insights into the inherent personality traits of prospects. This analysis helps sales professionals effectively communicate, build trust, and negotiate with potential clients. Humanlinker also offers 360° Account & People Intelligence, which allows sales teams to gain a deeper understanding of their target accounts and the individuals within these accounts. This intelligence includes information from social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as podcasts, interviews, and articles. The tool integrates seamlessly with popular CRM platforms like Salesforce, Hubspot, Salesloft, and Outreach, enabling sales teams to access and leverage their existing data and workflows. Humanlinker is intended for sales teams looking to optimize their prospecting and selling processes. It provides powerful personalization keys that leverage information from various sources, helping sales professionals book more meetings and shorten the sales cycle. The tool also assists in meeting preparation by providing AI-generated suggestions and recommendations, allowing sales reps to make a bigger impact in every meeting. Overall, Humanlinker empowers sales teams to personalize their interactions across all channels, resulting in improved sales outcomes and increased productivity.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
TextExpander
textexpander.com
TextExpander is a typing productivity tool that helps teams manage recurring writing tasks, create snippets, correct spellings, share content, and more. Keep your whole team communicating efficiently and with consistent language. Share messaging snippets, signatures, and descriptions with everyone who works on projects with you.
Rephrase.info
rephrase.info
Rephrase.info is an online paraphrasing tool that utilizes AI technology to rephrase sentences. The tool replaces words with similar meanings and modifies sentence structures while retaining the original meaning of the text. It can be used for various purposes such as writing blog posts, creating unique articles, and copywriting for marketing.The tool offers different rephrasing modes, including Fluency, Standard, Creative, Smart, and Formal, allowing users to choose the most suitable style for their content. It supports multiple languages, enabling users to rephrase text in various languages.Besides aiding freelance writers and professionals in boosting their writing careers, this paraphrasing tool can also help engage audiences by generating high-quality and unique content. It assists in increasing user engagement on websites and provides a competitive advantage.The tool finds applications in education, research, writing, and journalism. Students can rely on it to produce plagiarism-free assignments that are grammatically accurate. Teachers can utilize it for study notes, reports, and quizzes. Journalists can rephrase text in a clear and concise manner, avoiding verbatim copying from sources.Researchers benefit from the tool's ability to summarize and synthesize complex statements from multiple sources. In writing, the tool aids in producing plagiarism-free and SEO-friendly blog posts, engaging scriptwriting, persuasive copywriting, and unlimited content generation.Rephrase.info is renowned for its high-quality, coherent, and grammatically correct paraphrased text. It offers a high word count limit and unlimited daily usage compared to other tools. The platform supports a wide range of languages, ensuring accessibility for users worldwide.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fostering innovation. Of course, you recognize the potential of LLMs like ChatGPT, but convincing your entire team isn’t as easy. You want to establish effective AI-powered workflows and share AI insights with everyone, but you’re missing a dedicated platform to achieve it. You even wonder, "Is my team leveraging AI to its full potential?" Meet Team-GPT.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Paraphraser
paraphraser.io
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based documentation platform that enables businesses to build, maintain and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. This platform helps you analyze how your customers interact with your documentation and provide you with insights on how to improve your docs. If you can only imagine as your product grows, so do your product docs. Using documentation made in Docsie will make it easier for your customers to find relevant knowledge about your product in your documentation and make them happier in the long run and help you successfully retain them. Docsie also connects you to a state of art translation marketplace that also helps you translate your product docs with the help of certified translators, machine learning and advanced translation speed and accuracy improvement algorithms. Docsie is an all-in-one web-based documentation platform that enables companies to build, maintain, and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. Our platform also helps analyze how their customers interact with their documentation and provides them with insights on how to improve their docs.
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
Meet iSenseHUB: the ultimate AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize the way you create, design, and optimize. Equipped with over 65 cutting-edge AI tools, our mission is to empower individuals and businesses to streamline their processes and produce high-quality content at lightning speed. Think of iSenseHUB as your personal AI assistant, ready to tackle a wide array of tasks. From generating code, crafting SEO-optimized articles, designing graphics, to managing social media posts - we've got it all covered. Our tools are designed to simplify complex tasks, allowing you to focus on what matters most: growing your business and igniting creativity. iSenseHUB is not just a tool; it's a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions. It's like having an entire team of experts at your fingertips, but without the hefty price tag. Whether you're a startup looking to scale, a large corporation seeking efficiency, or an individual aiming to maximize productivity, iSenseHUB is your one-stop-shop for all things AI. Experience the power of AI with iSenseHUB. Join us today and transform the way you work forever. Dive into the future of content creation, design, and optimization with iSenseHUB - where AI meets efficiency.
TypeEngine
typeengine.ai
TypeEngine is a GPT-3 AI-powered copywriting tool that enables users to create high-quality, effective copy quickly and easily. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to analyze text and generate content that is engaging, convincing, and tailored to the user's target audience. TypeEngine also provides users with a library of templates allowing you to quickly generate copy for your project. With TypeEngine, you can create persuasive copy that speaks to your audience in a natural and effective way.
Copylime.com
copylime.com
Copylime.com will help you write better, more engaging website content, blog articles, social media posts in seconds with smart AI
Cowriter
cowriter.org
Cowriter is an AI-powered text editor and copy generator designed to empower writers and speed up the creative writing process. Cowriter's AI Editor is aimed at optimizing writer productivity and providing all of your writing needs without taking your hands off the keyboard. Create, edit, and improve your content quickly and easily in just a few seconds. * Generate content with your writing style: Cowriter can understand, learn and generate content in your unique writing style. Cowriter learns from you over time to provide personalized suggestions that match your tone and voice. * Using Realtime Data: Generate content with real time data from the web! With every writing task, Cowriter can research credible web sources, and write better, up to date and more factual content. Easily generate articles, essays and academic papers with the latest news, events and trends. * Chat with your own AI writing expert: Cowriter can help with a variety of creative writing needs, such as brainstorming ideas, providing guidance on strategies for increasing reader engagement, or creating and refining content. * Create marketing copy in seconds: Create captivating, original and genuine content to share on Facebook, Google, Linkedin, Twitter and beyond!
LeadScripts
leadscripts.co
LeadScripts is a powerful, innovative tool designed to revolutionize your marketing strategy. It's an AI-powered copywriting aid that crafts compelling, persuasive scripts tailored to your product and customer persona. Imagine having a tool that understands your business and customers as well as you do, and can communicate your value proposition in the most effective way possible. That's what LeadScripts does. It eliminates the guesswork and time-consuming process of writing marketing copy, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business. With LeadScripts, you're not just getting a content generator, but a comprehensive solution for your marketing copy needs. It understands your audience and product, and uses this knowledge to create scripts that truly resonate. Whether it's email sequences, sales letters, or ad copies, LeadScripts crafts content that engages, persuades, and converts.
Livy AI
livy.ai
Livy.AI is an innovative artificial intelligence platform designed to assist content creators, particularly those in the entertainment industry, with their content creation needs. Livy.AI streamlines the process of creating original, engaging, and high-quality content using advanced AI algorithms. * AI Screenwriter Tool: Unleash the potential of AI in script generation with our AI Screenwriter Tool. Whether you’re crafting scripts for movies, TV shows, podcasts or news, our tool is designed to accelerate the creative process while ensuring the emotional resonance and structure that great storytelling demands. It's your creative assistant that helps in weaving compelling narratives, enhancing productivity, and transforming ideas into scripts. * AI Image Tool: The AI Image Tool at Livy.AI is your companion in creating visually striking images that complement your scripts. From concept art to character design, our tool leverages advanced AI to assist in the ideation and creation of visuals that tell a story. It’s about bringing a visual dimension to your narrative, effortlessly. * And More: Beyond script and image generation, Livy.AI is continuously expanding its suite of tools to cater to the dynamic needs of the entertainment industry. With our platform, explore a range of solutions that propel your content creation journey into the new age of AI-powered creativity.
MarketingCopy AI
marketingcopy.ai
MarketingCopy AI is an AI powered marketing copywriter that helps you create high quality, persuasive copy for your ads, landing pages, emails and more. MarketingCopy AI offers a suite of powerful features to help you create high quality copy and content faster and organise your work in projects and documents.
Writi.io
writi.io
Writi.io is not a content-generating bot; instead, it’s a product powered by ChatGPT | GPT-4 AI models from OpenAI, made specifically for LinkedIn (and emails). It’s an AI writing assistant that creates original content utilizing directly on LinkedIn, or inside your email box. The features are accessible via the Chrome extension. Just type three words to give Writi a hint about what you want to say, then sit back and let Writi figure out the context of your conversation. Choose the content you want to use, uniquely crafted for your specific conversation. We’ve integrated the AI from OpenAI’s ChatGPT | GPT-4 turbo and built it to work specifically on LinkedIn and email. It’s super simple to use, yet very powerful.
Haller AI
haller.ai
Haller AI: Turbocharge Your Business With Our All-In-One AI Dashboard Specializing in providing small businesses and solopreneurs with powerful, data-driven AI solutions, our user-friendly dashboard makes content creation and project management a breeze. Customizable, scalable, and cost-effective, Haller AI is your all-in-one solution to optimize workflows and achieve unparalleled business efficiency. Join our network to stay updated on the latest in AI-driven business solutions.
Jaq n Jil
jaqnjil.ai
Jaq n Jil - AI Tool changing the lives of writers and readers worldwide. Create amazing content, blazing fast. Jaq N Jil is a powerful AI writing tool to make your content writing process faster and better with a load of features like AI Assisted Content Planning, AI Text Expanding & Rewriting, a Massive Stock Image Library, Text & Voice Activated AI Chatbot, and much more in their pro+ version. It also integrates with 5,000+ tools via Zapier. Use the tool for SEO blog articles, Social post captions, Essays and papers, Marketing materials and much more. Jaq n Jil was created with the content marketer in mind. Writers and agencies alike are experiencing efficient workflows and an increase in content production thanks to Jaq n Jil.
Zomani.ai
zomani.ai
Zomani is a powerful AI Copywriting and Image Generating SaaS (Software as a Service) tool designed to enhance productivity and streamline content writing processes for professionals. Zomani.offers intelligent writing assistance, grammar and spelling checking, plagiarism detection, content optimization, and seamless collaboration features to help content writers produce high-quality, error-free content efficiently. Zomani compares your content against an extensive database of existing content to identify any unintentional similarities or instances of plagiarism. And more.
Promind AI
promind.ai
ProMind AI is an AI-powered tool that utilizes OpenAI GPT models to generate various types of content such as tweets, blog posts, LinkedIn posts, and YouTube scripts. The tool is designed to save time and effort by generating quality content automatically. In addition to generating written content, ProMind AI also features powerful tools that can fix errors in code and generate code, making it quite useful for programmers and developers. Key FeaturesProMind AI has several key features that make it a powerful tool for content creation and code debugging. Some of these features include: * Content Generation: ProMind AI can generate various content types, including tweets, blog posts, LinkedIn posts, YouTube scripts, and more. It can also help users save time and effort by generating high-quality content on demand. * Code Debugging: ProMind AI can assist in identifying and fixing errors in software code, potentially speeding up the development process. * User Persona Generation: ProMind AI can generate user personas, which are fictional representations of target audience segments. They can be used to help businesses better understand their customers and target their marketing efforts more effectively. * OpenAI GPT Models: ProMind AI uses OpenAI GPT models to power its various features, ensuring high-quality content and accurate code debugging.
Swiftbrief
swiftbrief.com
Swiftbrief is the brief generation engine that helps you scale your content marketing efforts. It helps you create high-quality content briefs much faster than working with Google Docs by gathering 90%+ of the information you need upfront and helping you focus on the most valuable bits, such as creating a great outline and giving writers an angle to work with.
Wali
mywali.co
Wali is a leading provider of AI solutions designed to empower businesses with actionable intelligence and insights. We specialize in harnessing the power of AI to drive business growth, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation. Our robust platform offers a suite of AI tools tailored specifically for businesses, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the competition in today's fast-paced digital landscape. We place a strong emphasis on partnerships and collaborative growth. Our partnership program is designed to help other businesses expand their offerings, reach new markets, and deliver more value to their clients. We work closely with our partners to ensure our industry-leading AI solutions are accessible, affordable, and tailored to their needs.