App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top AI Writing Assistants - Pakistan
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
Submit New App
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation process and boost productivity. GravityWrite is a comprehensive content generation tool that uses AI technology to generate engaging and well-structured written content. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features that make it easy to create high-quality articles, blog posts, marketing copy, and more. GravityWrite aims to save users time and effort by automating the content creation process. GravityWrite offers several features that can enhance your content creation process: * AI-Powered Content Generation: GravityWrite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality content suggestions based on your input. It analyzes data from various sources to provide accurate and relevant content recommendations. * Customization Options: With GravityWrite, you have the ability to customize the generated content to align with your brand voice and target audience. You can adjust the tone, style, and length of the content to suit your specific needs. * Keyword Optimization: GravityWrite incorporates intelligent keyword optimization, helping you create SEO-friendly content that can improve your search engine rankings. By seamlessly integrating relevant keywords, you can enhance your content's visibility and attract more organic traffic. * Plagiarism Detection: GravityWrite includes a built-in plagiarism detection feature to ensure that the content you generate is original and unique. This helps you maintain your credibility and avoid any potential penalties from search engines. * Time-Saving Efficiency: GravityWrite streamlines the content creation process by providing you with well-structured content suggestions. This saves you time on research and writing, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your work.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Paraphraser
paraphraser.io
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's internally built AI is created to identify content that has been created by any of the popular NLP API's including GPT-2, GPT-J, GPT-NEO and GPT-3 (world's first tool to identify GPT-3). Originality.AI can predict if the content was produced by any of the popular AI writing assistants. Plagiarism Checker - Serious web publishers / content marketers need to ensure they are publishing content free from plagiarism so their content has the best chance of ranking. Originality.AI is a plagiarism checker built for serious web publishers that have a team of writers to manage. It offers team management, dashboard, scan history, auto-credits and a full site scan by just entering your URL.
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating compelelling blog posts, SEO Meta Titles, social media captions and responses to reviews and messages. It also provides features for writing tasks involving product descriptions, email communication, business pitches, Google Ads and more. The Rytr API also enables integration with other applications. Rytr claims to maintain a human-sounding tone, rather than robotic, making the generated content seem natural. Rytr also provides plagiarism checking functionality, ensuring that the content is unique. A unique feature is the 'My Voice' functionality, which presumably allows the AI to adapt to user's style of writing.In addition, the software has automatic editing abilities, grammar checking and can provide rephrasing options. Its feature, 'Text Inflator' expands content by rewriting while maintaining the original meaning. The tool also offers AI autocomplete text feature, which helps in enhancing the flow and quality of writing. Rytr also includes keyword extraction and generating feature, helping with SEO outputs. Users can generate tailored content for a range of platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Quora with the tool. For creative writing, the tool can be utilized for generating poems, song lyrics and stories. Lastly, it also assists in content generation for landing pages, newsletters, video descriptions and bullet points. It seems to balance technical writing with creative requirements and is designed to help users save time and effort.
Type
type.ai
Type is the AI-first document editor that helps anyone write high-impact content. Rather than writing important content from scratch, individuals and teams can use Type to generate, edit, and polish writing in their voice and style.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Yoodli
app.yoodli.ai
Yoodli is an AI powered communication coach (think Grammarly but for speech). Yoodli helps you ace your next speech, interview, conversation, or online meeting by providing private, real-time and judgement-free feedback on how you communicate. Yoodli is being rolled out by Toastmasters International to 300,000+ members globally, leading business schools, and across Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Microsoft etc.
Jounce AI
jounce.ai
Jounce is an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the marketing field by significantly reducing the time it takes to create quality content. The platform offers services such as AI Artwork, Chat, Templates, and Documents that streamline and optimize the marketing process. Jounce provides an intuitive copywriting solution, enabling users to create professional content in just a few steps. It offers a range of customizable templates to start the copywriting process. On inputting a desired prompt or guidelines, Jounce's AI handles the content creation, generating multiple options for the user to select. Additional features include an AI-powered document editor for creating and editing marketing materials with automatic formatting, spell check, and grammar correction. The software also accommodates collaboration, allowing an unlimited number of team members to contribute ideas and write content. It offers over 70 marketing templates for various content types like social media posts, website content, email campaigns, etc. Furthermore, Jounce provides features like Dark Mode for user convenience during late-night work hours. It serves the needs of various professionals in the marketing field, from content creators to small business owners.
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai is an AI-based tool designed to streamline and optimize sales prospecting processes for businesses. Among its main functionalities, Regie.ai leverages Generative AI to facilitate the automatic identification and engagement of target accounts and contacts, even those not already present in your CRM system. The tool aims to make messaging more brand-specific and context-relevant for each recipient, thereby leading to more effective outreach and engagement. Regie.ai also prioritizes outreach based on engagement and intent data to ensure more precise targeting during active buying cycles. A unique feature of this tool is its ability to change the intensity of outreach depending on buyer engagement levels. Consequently, highly engaged buyers receive a consistent flow of communication, while unengaged prospects are nurtured at a slower pace until they are ready for sales, protecting your database health and improving the lead to meeting time. Regie.ai can be conceptualized as virtual Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) that work around the clock, without the need for additional human resources or third-party outsourcing. The platform supports a range of use cases such as cold outbound, LinkedIn engagement, sales nurturing, Inbound lead response, outbound on inbound, customer expansion, and more. Furthermore, the tool simplifies your revenue operations strategy by integrating with core RevTech systems to help automate the booking of sales team meetings.
PerfectEssayWriter.AI
perfectessaywriter.ai
PerfectEssayWriter.AI, the AI essay writing tool trusted by over 11196+ students and featured on top news outlets such as Yahoo, NewsDirect, Bezinga, and many others. Its platform has quickly become the go-to destination for students looking to improve their writing skills and achieve academic success. Its tool is designed to provide students with a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easier than ever to generate high-quality essays and other written assignments.
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outbound marketing campaigns.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
WriteMe
writeme.ai
WriteMe AI Writing Tool is your AI-powered content writing assistant to write high-quality content in a few clicks at only a fraction of the cost! Simply Input your ideas and generate as many output versions as you like till you are happy with the final result. No Extra Effort, No Extra Cost! Become the Content King Maker Effortlessly Steer clear of writer’s block and optimize your content writing process with WriteMe AI writing tool. Unleash the power of technology and write with AI to auto-generate killer content in 20 different languages, for more than 25+ use cases. Polish Your Masterpiece to Perfection in Every Detail Auto-create your content in a feature-rich, highly-responsive AI text generator. Convert raw content ideas into well-versed content that gets the point across to your audience. Rewrite, format, expand, and improve content to enhance content quality before hitting the publish button!
Yaara.ai
yaara.ai
Yaara AI provides a powerful paraphrasing tool that aims to improve the uniqueness and fluency of users' writing. The tool offers a vast array of 49 different modes through which users can customize the style or tone of their content. The software includes features that enable users to add more depth and feeling to their content, enhance the emotional impact, improve clarity and concision, and boost detail levels. Yaara AI's paraphrasing tool also provides options for enhancing originality, thereby allowing users to make their content stand out. The software is GPT-3 powered, which ensures that the context and meaning of the text are correctly understood and that generated paraphrases are natural and fluent. Users have control over the level of vocabulary change in their writing, allowing for customization to the desired extent. Yaara AI's tool lets users rephrase their sentences, paragraphs, essays, or articles effectively while improving various aspects such as fluency, vocabulary, and style. It supports multiple English dialects including US, UK, CA, and AU. The various paraphrasing modes cover a broad spectrum, from 'creative' and 'formal' to 'emotional' and 'in-depth'. The software thus aims at offering a comprehensive text rewriting solution that is both efficient and easy to use.
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps you create just that. At its core, NeuronWriter is designed to make your writing process easier and more effective. It does this by offering suggestions and improvements based on what’s currently popular and effective in SEO (Search Engine Optimization). SEO is all about making your content more visible and attractive to search engines, so when people search for something related to your content, they find you first. NeuronWriter isn’t just another writing tool; it’s packed with features that make it stand out. Here’s a look at some of its key features: * AI Content Generation: One of the coolest things about NeuronWriter is how it uses AI to help you write. If you're stuck for ideas or not sure how to start, NeuronWriter suggests topics and even writes snippets for you. It’s like having a brainstorming buddy who’s always full of ideas. * SEO and NLP Integration: SEO can be complex, but NeuronWriter simplifies it. It uses something called NLP (Natural Language Processing) to understand what your content is about and how it can be improved for search engines. It’s like teaching your content to speak the language of Google, making it easier for people to find. * Content Analysis Tools: NeuronWriter doesn’t just help you write; it helps you write better. It analyzes your content and gives it a score based on how SEO-friendly it is. It also looks at what's ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs) and gives you insights on how to align your content with top-performing articles. * WordPress Integration: If you’re using WordPress for your website, NeuronWriter fits right in. It easily integrates with WordPress, letting you optimize your content directly within your website. It’s like having a helpful assistant right in your blog’s dashboard. * Keyword Research and Analysis: NeuronWriter analyzes keywords related to your content topic. It's like fishing in a big pond – you need to know what kind of fish (or keywords) you're looking for, and where they are likely to be. * Competitor Analysis: The tool examines what content is already ranking high for those keywords on search engines. This is akin to understanding what recipes are popular in a restaurant, so you can create a dish that competes with them. * User Intent Analysis: It tries to understand what a user is likely looking for when they type a query into a search engine. This is like a chef understanding whether their customer wants a quick snack or a full meal. * Content SEO Score: After creating content, NeuronWriter scores it based on how well it's optimized for SEO. Think of this as a food critic rating a dish.
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writing style, bringing new characters to life, and helping you make your stories more engaging. It’s like having an expert wordsmith ready to assist you with finding the right words, rephrasing sentences, and even coming up with plot twists you might not have thought of. Sudowrite uses state-of-the-art deep learning techniques to generate realistic and contextually appropriate text. Sudowrite is based on GPT-3 and GPT-4, 175+ billion parameter Transformer models, which learn general concepts from their training data. The model generates text by guessing what’s most likely to come next, one word at a time. Sudowrite is not intended to write for you but can help you vastly improve and speed up your writing. It is an excellent tool for authors, creatives, and novel writers.
Molin AI
molin.ai
Molin AI is a SaaS startup specializing in developing AI chatbots for E-commerce stores, where anyone can create their own AI chatbot in minutes. Without any coding experience. - integrates into all of the e-commerce platforms and any other types of websites: Shopify, Woocommerce, Wix... With Molin, you'll always be there for your customers, so they'll feel more confident to buy, return and even give you a 5-star review!
Conch
getconch.ai
Conch AI is a novel writing assistant to help turn your thoughts into words. Use the Conch to generate new sentences and paragraphs. Use the Rewrite to rephrase text. Use the next sentence feature on Google Docs and Gmail to generate the next sentence. Conch can help you read too. With the Summarizer tool, you can not only summarize text, but use it to convert complicated bodies of text into easy to understand sentences. Features - Rewrite: highlight and rewrite sentences and paragraphs - Summarizer: Summarize selected text from pdfs, books, and articles - Conch: Answer any questions or generate any type of content - Templates: Generate intros, outlines, and so much more. - Humanizer: Rewrite AI generated text to pass AI detectors - Finder: ask questions about the current website, any article, or any PDF and the AI will dig for answers. 10x better than the default find.
Creaitor.ai
creaitor.ai
Creaitor.ai is an all-in-one generative AI platform that enables marketers to create optimized content 10x faster at less than half the cost. Creaitor.ai's features cover the entire content marketing lifecycle from Keyword Planning, SERP Analysis, SEO Article Writing , Advanced SEO Scoring, Content Performance Tracking and much more. Creaitor.ai enables SMEs to generate content in their brand's own voice in over 40 languages.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence technology, enabling everything from content creation to text-to-speech capabilities. With Krater, you'll gain access to limitless possibilities and true innovation. Experience unparalleled functionality and ease of use - sign up now and gain the AI advantage.
Flick
flick.social
From AI captions to scheduling your content, Flick helps marketers, creators, and small businesses get more done every single day. Flick is a social media AI, Hashtag, Scheduling, and Analytics tool. It helps you brainstorm content and caption ideas, helps you find, manage, and analyze hashtags, schedules all of your social media, as well as provides you with the latest analytics for your social media accounts.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Article Rewriter
articlerewriter.net
Article Rewriter is an online article spinner, that generate unique content using AI base paraphrasing techniques.
MyEssayWriter.ai
myessaywriter.ai
MyEssayWriter.Ai is a company that revolutionizes the writing process with its innovative technology. We blend the expertise of professional writers with the speed and accuracy of artificial intelligence to provide top-notch writing assistance to students. Our AI essay writer tool stands out due to several unique features. Firstly, it produces plagiarism-free and accurate content on any given topic by using its training on millions of high-quality essays and articles. This eliminates the hassle of brainstorming and researching for hours on end. Secondly, our tool saves time by generating outlines and content for your essays. This allows you to focus on other important aspects of your academic and personal life. Thirdly, reviewing and learning from the content generated can help you improve your writing skills and develop a deeper understanding of the topic at hand. Our tool uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve its performance continuously, enabling it to analyze and interpret complex information. Lastly, the algorithm can generate content for various types of essays, including argumentative, persuasive, descriptive, and narrative essays. It can also assist with research papers, articles, reports, and other coursework assignments. Thousands of students worldwide trust our AI essay writer tool, which has been designed with your success in mind. So whether you're facing writer's block, struggling to come up with ideas, or short on time, our advanced algorithm can help you produce high-quality essays in no time.
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender is your AI Email Coach It combines everything you need to easily write sales emails that get replies. Get real time AI-driven coaching on your email, research your prospect without leaving your inbox, confirm their email is valid, check if your email will land in SPAM, see how it looks on mobile, plus much more. SDRs and AEs from the world's largest companies use Lavender to boost opens and double replies. If you get a reply, you're more likely to book a meeting and close a deal.
FlyMSG
vengreso.com
FlyMSG is the AI productivity app that saves you 1-hour+ a day by making repetitive tasks fly away while you work. Imagine a productivity assistant that writes, expands and engages for you. FlyMSG autofills snippets or entire messages within nanoseconds anywhere online, allowing any user to: * Increase engagement * Streamline personal productivity * Communicate more effectively & efficiently Core features of FlyMSG are: * Assign a shortcut FlyCut for any type of message or snippet (sales, admin, customer support, recruiting, HR, financial, etc.) * Categorize your FlyCuts in the Cloud for easy access from Google Chrome * Type your FlyCut into any text input field to auto-populate, autofill or expand your saved content
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
Eskritor
eskritor.com
Eskritor is an AI-based content writer tool that helps people to generate blog post articles, product descriptions, and other written content with just the click of a button. Here are the powerful features that make Eskritor stand out from the competition. Packed with innovative tools and advanced functionalities, this software offers a range of benefits.
Super Plural
superplural.com
Super Plural is a global multi-disciplinary marketing agency, based in Lisbon, São Paulo and London composed of an efficient team of strategic thinkers, client-centric managers, content creators and innovative technologists. We master the "digital natively" language, offering comprehensive 360° marketing solutions with extensive experience in diverse industries for B2B and B2C businesses, providing brand strategies, creative services, commercial integration and optimization, e-commerce, SEO, SEM, social media, web development, marketing automation and innovative campaigns.
Matik
matik.io
Matik automates the creation & sending of personalized, data-driven presentations. Just provide Matik with a few inputs (ex. which account the deck is for, the date range), and Matik will query the data to create a Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint deck with personalized text, images, charts and tables. Matik can automatically send the content as an email attachment to the account. Examples of content that can be automated include quarterly/executive business reviews, renewal decks, business cases, value analyses, and ROI one-pagers.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
AI Article Spinner
aiarticlespinner.co
AI Article spinner is the article rewriter that can remove plagiarism from essays and content.
Humanlinker
humanlinker.com
Humanlinker is an advanced AI-guided tool designed to enhance sales interactions by enabling hyper-personalization at scale. The tool recently raised 2.5 million euros and acquired MyProfilia, and has launched a new chrome extension. One of the key features of Humanlinker is its AI Generative Copywriting capability, which helps sales teams create personalized icebreakers for their outreach efforts. These icebreakers are generated based on the DISC Personality Analysis, which provides insights into the inherent personality traits of prospects. This analysis helps sales professionals effectively communicate, build trust, and negotiate with potential clients. Humanlinker also offers 360° Account & People Intelligence, which allows sales teams to gain a deeper understanding of their target accounts and the individuals within these accounts. This intelligence includes information from social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as podcasts, interviews, and articles. The tool integrates seamlessly with popular CRM platforms like Salesforce, Hubspot, Salesloft, and Outreach, enabling sales teams to access and leverage their existing data and workflows. Humanlinker is intended for sales teams looking to optimize their prospecting and selling processes. It provides powerful personalization keys that leverage information from various sources, helping sales professionals book more meetings and shorten the sales cycle. The tool also assists in meeting preparation by providing AI-generated suggestions and recommendations, allowing sales reps to make a bigger impact in every meeting. Overall, Humanlinker empowers sales teams to personalize their interactions across all channels, resulting in improved sales outcomes and increased productivity.
Autobound
autobound.ai
With 320B emails sent daily, every buyer's inbox is flooded. Being extremely personalized and relevant is no longer an option, but a necessity. Autobound generates hyper-personalized emails instantly based on news, competitor trends, podcasts, social media, financial reports, shared experiences, hobbies, and more. Our AI assistant automates a 30+ minute research and writing process to 2-3x your reply rate. When you first sign up, Autobound's AI reads public information on your company to build out the starting messaging for your account. New users can then build out their writing style, toggle insights off/on, & more. With integrations with Gmail, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, Hubspot and more, we're here to make your life easier. Free users can write content for 5 prospects daily, Pro users get unlimited content credits. Autobound also offers a Bulk Content offering, enabling sellers and marketers to write hyper-personalized content for 1000s of prospects at once via CSV upload. Anyone can start generating hyper-personalized content for free in <30 seconds! Sign up today at www.autobound.ai/sign-up-free.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
GoZen Content.Ai
gozen.io
GoZen Content.Ai is a robust platform that makes creating content in multiple languages a breeze using the In-Built language conversion tool. Whether you're creating marketing materials, website content, blog posts, or more, GoZen Content.ai has you covered.
Cohesive AI
cohesive.so
Say goodbye to struggling with ChatGPT prompts! Cohesive combines AI brilliance with your creativity, enabling you to effortlessly create world-class content. Refine, edit, and publish seamlessly with a powerful editor. Say hello to magical content creation!
TypeEngine
typeengine.ai
TypeEngine is a GPT-3 AI-powered copywriting tool that enables users to create high-quality, effective copy quickly and easily. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to analyze text and generate content that is engaging, convincing, and tailored to the user's target audience. TypeEngine also provides users with a library of templates allowing you to quickly generate copy for your project. With TypeEngine, you can create persuasive copy that speaks to your audience in a natural and effective way.
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
Leadgenerator.io
leadgenerator.io
Leadgenerator.io: Transforming B2B Lead Generation for Growth-Driven Teams Discover Leadgenerator.io, the innovative B2B lead generation platform that reimagines and automates the lead generation process for sales, marketing, and operations professionals. Our state-of-the-art platform offers the essential tools to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Essential Features: Precise list creation: Effortlessly build targeted lists of potential clients. Tailored emails: Leverage AI-driven personalization for superior engagement rates. Automated outreach and follow-ups: Optimize your outreach strategy to capitalize on every opportunity. Sales guidance and training: Enhance your team's abilities and secure more deals. Tactical outreach instruments: Adapt your sales approach for effective target attainment. Designed with Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), Account Executives (AEs), and marketers in mind, Leadgenerator.io is the perfect solution for growth-driven teams seeking to revolutionize their lead generation efforts.
Zomani.ai
zomani.ai
Zomani is a powerful AI Copywriting and Image Generating SaaS (Software as a Service) tool designed to enhance productivity and streamline content writing processes for professionals. Zomani.offers intelligent writing assistance, grammar and spelling checking, plagiarism detection, content optimization, and seamless collaboration features to help content writers produce high-quality, error-free content efficiently. Zomani compares your content against an extensive database of existing content to identify any unintentional similarities or instances of plagiarism. And more.
JustBlog.ai
justblog.ai
JustBlog.ai Blog Creator is unique in that it focuses on SEO and Affiliate blogs to help drive e-commerce. You can use AI Selection Refinement to modify any section of your blog and AI to automatically build relavent links. Stop wasting time writing product review articles and let JustBlog.ai give you the tools you need to win! Using the AI tools on JustBlog.ai you can easily generate blogs that automatically pull in Amazon products and tag them with your Affiliate tag. * Blog Article Generation * Product Comparison & Product Overview Articles * Select & Refine Article sections with AI
Swell AI
swellai.com
Swell AI is an artificial intelligence writing assistant designed specifically for podcast producers, agencies, and networks. It helps create content pipelines and scale podcast production workflows using advanced AI. Key features and benefits: * Automatically generates podcast shownotes, transcripts, summaries, titles, social media posts, and more * Integrates with major platforms like Dropbox, Google Drive, RSS feeds * Manages multiple shows from one dashboard * Includes access to Swell ChatGPT to answer podcast episode questions * Enterprise API for developers to integrate into existing workflows * Bulk import tool to backfill content for existing catalog
Zulla
zulla.it
Zulla is a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help marketers, brands, copywriters, bloggers, SMMs and SEO specialists to create editorial content suitable for blogs, company sites, email, social networks, ADV and much more. With Zulla you can generate high quality copy in 24 languages Cut writing time in half and help find inspiration for always new and original content. All contents are SEO Friendly and unique Zulla is an AI platform that helps brands, marketers, copywriters, bloggers, SMMs and SEO specialists to halve copy writing times with original, SEO Friendly content.