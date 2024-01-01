App store for web apps
Top AI Writing Assistants - Canada
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. J...
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Un...
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating ...
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Inv...
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...
Headline Studio
coschedule.com
Create Click-Worthy Headlines For Every Type Of Content You Create. Get feedback that's specifically tailored to meet best practices for various platforms, with suggestions based on word balance, word count, character balance, and more. * Generate Dozens Of Headline Ideas In Seconds With AI: Save t...
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
Frase
frase.io
Frase is an AI writing and SEO tool that can help with a variety of tasks related to content creation. It is free to use and does not require any coding knowledge. The AI writing tools include an AI Content Generator, Introduction Generator, Outline Generator, Paraphrasing Tool, Paragraph Rewriter,...
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delive...
WriterZen
writerzen.net
WriterZen is an SEO content workflow software that simplifies the entire process from keyword research to content writing. It is designed for users of all SEO levels. The tool includes a variety of features, such as a Topic Discovery tool to find engaging content ideas and new topics, a Keyword Exp...
GoCharlie.AI
gocharlie.ai
GoCharlie is an AI-driven tool designed to facilitate content creation for brands aimed at driving new traffic and increasing revenue. The proprietary AI assistant, Charlie, automates content creation for various platforms. Content offerings are broad, extending to product descriptions, blog posts,...
Hypotenuse AI
hypotenuse.ai
Hypotenuse is a platform that uses AI to write content, including product descriptions, blog articles and advertising captions. We're taking what takes weeks to do, and turning it into days.
AI Majic
aimajic.com
The Future of Writing FAQ Answers, Article Generator, Content Improver, Blog Sections, Blog Ideas And Many More! Let AI create content for blogs, articles, websites, social media and more
Cohesive AI
cohesive.so
Say goodbye to struggling with ChatGPT prompts! Cohesive combines AI brilliance with your creativity, enabling you to effortlessly create world-class content. Refine, edit, and publish seamlessly with a powerful editor. Say hello to magical content creation!
ContentBot
contentbot.ai
ContentBot is the ultimate tool for any marketer looking to write content quicker with the help of AI. Our suite of AI tools helps you produce meaningful content such as blog posts and marketing copy with just a few simple inputs.
Jounce AI
jounce.ai
Jounce is an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the marketing field by significantly reducing the time it takes to create quality content. The platform offers services such as AI Artwork, Chat, Templates, and Documents that streamline and optimize the marketing process. Jounce provides an in...
Writerly
writerly.ai
Writerly is AI productivity software that is powerful, not overpowering. Trusted by over 500,000 of the world’s most innovative organizations and creators, we leverage generative AI to enhance business outcomes. Write faster & better: boost conversions and automate your content marketing with Write...
Blogify
blogify.ai
Blogify - the ultimate solution for transforming your videos into written content! Our innovative technology makes it easy and fast to turn your video content into high-quality blog posts, complete with engaging text, images, and SEO optimization. With Blogify, you can reach a wider audience, improv...
HandyPlugins
handyplugins.co
HandyPlugins is a website that offers a variety of plugins for WordPress users. Plugins are software components that add specific features or functions to a website, such as contact forms, social media widgets, or e-commerce tools. HandyPlugins aims to provide high-quality plugins that are easy to i...
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence te...
Molin AI
molin.ai
Molin AI is a SaaS startup specializing in developing AI chatbots for E-commerce stores, where anyone can create their own AI chatbot in minutes. Without any coding experience. - integrates into all of the e-commerce platforms and any other types of websites: Shopify, Woocommerce, Wix... With Molin,...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
Writey AI
writey.ai
The most advanced language A.I. Write original, researched blog posts in minutes. Try out for free.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
Textero AI
textero.ai
Textero AI Essay Writer: AI-Powered Research Assistant that Helps Students Create Academic Content Faster . Textero.ai is a trustworthy companion that helps craft content that fits the style of academic writing. Gather information, find references, and generate high-quality content easier. Feature...
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
Antidote
antidote.info
All the tools you need to improve your writing Antidote is a one-stop, multi-resource platform sure to be useful to anyone writing in English or French. Antidote combines a grammar corrector with rich dictionaries and language guides, all with direct integration into your writing software. Then Ant...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps y...
Friday AI
heyfriday.ai
Friday AI, a natural language writing tool helping create custom content for all your needs. Whether you are writing a blog, advertisements, essays, or short stories, Friday AI can help you design the written material you need to get your message out there. Friday AI is a next-generation AI writing...
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, a...
AISEO
aiseo.ai
Boost Your Google Rankings With Undetectable AI Content! Enhance your topical authority, elevate your E-E-A-T score, refine on-page and technical SEO, and dominate your niche with AI-generated content that's indistinguishable from human-written articles. Dive in below.
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's intern...
Paraphraser
paraphraser.io
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writin...
LongShot
longshot.ai
LongShot is an advanced AI tool designed to support content creation and optimization. It offers a range of features to streamline the content workflow, from planning to publishing. Its Content Planner implements real data to generate tailored content ideas suitable for a target audience and specif...
Blog Booster
blogbooster.ai
BlogBooster is an AI blog ghostwriter service that automatically generates and publishes high-quality blog posts for your WordPress website. Powered by advanced AI like OpenAI's GPT-3, BlogBooster creates custom blog articles tailored to your niche and audience. BlogBooster uses artificial intellig...
AutoSEO
getautoseo.com
AutoSEO is a WordPress plugin that helps you clear up your technical SEO with the power of AI! Currently we're able to fix missing alt text, missing titles & descriptions, fix broken links, and generate and refresh content.
QikPM
qikpm.com
QikPM is an AI-powered app that automates user story generation for product managers and app developers. It streamlines the development process and improves collaboration. QikPM utilizes artificial intelligence to generate user stories with just a few clicks. Users simply input keywords or a descri...
ProWritingAid
prowritingaid.com
Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation proc...
GrowthBar
growthbarseo.com
The SEO tool built for marketers and bloggers. Outsmart your competitors, rank faster and generate content in seconds. Perform keyword research, competitive analysis, content generation and rank tracking all in one dashboard as well as with the help of our Chrome extension. GrowthBar delivers SEO ...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing feat...
HyperWrite
hyperwriteai.com
HyperWrite is an AI powered writing assistant that can help your write 10x faster and beat writer’s block. Use HyperWrite to create better blog posts, emails, copy, and more. Try our AI powered document editor and smart templates, or download the HyperWrite Chrome extension to get the benefits of ...
AI Article Spinner
aiarticlespinner.co
AI Article spinner is the article rewriter that can remove plagiarism from essays and content.
Ava AI
hiava.ai
Ava - Your Personal AI Writing Assistant Ava is an innovative AI-powered writing assistant designed to revolutionize the way you create content. With a rich knowledge base that includes Shakespeare and 10% of the internet, Ava helps you generate high-quality articles, blogs, ads, emails, social med...
Scholarcy
scholarcy.com
Scholarcy is your digital research assistant that reads papers for you and gives you the highlights! Scholarcy converts your documents into searchable, shareable libraries of summary flashcards, accessible on any device, with collaborative note-taking and annotation. Create summary cards from PDF, ...
neuroflash
neuroflash.com
neuroflash generates the best German texts in the DACH region. The goal is for our AI technology to fully automatically generate 5 professional text suggestions on a given topic in just 5 seconds. neuroflash uses multilingual modern language models (auto-regressive language transformers; GPT-3) to ...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
nichesss
nichesss.com
nichesss is an AI-powered content generator and idea generator that aims to help entrepreneurs, marketers, bloggers and agencies create high-converting marketing copy and content. With over 150+ AI tools, nichesss can generate blog posts, social media posts, marketing copy, and even profitable busi...