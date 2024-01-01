App store for web apps
Top AI Writing Assistants - Brazil
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Inv...
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outboun...
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps y...
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence te...
Writeseed
writeseed.com
Writeseed is an AI writer and an alternative to Jasper.ai Copy.ai Rytr or Writesonic. With our AI copywriting tool you can create ad copy, blog posts or SEO content with one click. You can choose from over 70+ templates, which our AI writer offers for your writing. One of them is an AI article writ...
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. J...
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating ...
Junia
junia.ai
Junia AI is an AI writing tool that empowers businesses for SEO-optimized content creation and enhances the overall writing process. With its advanced custom-trained AI models, Junia AI enables brandsto create on-brand, factual, and human-like content of high quality. Junia AI also offers real-time...
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing feat...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Cohesive AI
cohesive.so
Say goodbye to struggling with ChatGPT prompts! Cohesive combines AI brilliance with your creativity, enabling you to effortlessly create world-class content. Refine, edit, and publish seamlessly with a powerful editor. Say hello to magical content creation!
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, a...
Rephrase.info
rephrase.info
Rephrase.info is an online paraphrasing tool that utilizes AI technology to rephrase sentences. The tool replaces words with similar meanings and modifies sentence structures while retaining the original meaning of the text. It can be used for various purposes such as writing blog posts, creating u...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by profe...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation proc...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's intern...
Monica
monica.im
Monica is a chrome extension powered by ChatGPT APl, designed to be your personal Al assistant for effortless chatting and copywriting. Simply hit Cmd+M or Ctrl+M and start chatting with her. Or let Monica help you compose and insert text intoany web page. Choose from over 80 templates to quickly ge...
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales t...
Craftly.ai
craftly.ai
Craftly.AI is an advanced AI Copywriting Assistant tool created for speeding up the writing process and enhancing the quality of the content. It's designed to help users write faster across different areas like Blogs, SEO, Social Media, Rewriting, Sales, Ads, and Websites. The tool uses AI technolo...
Blogify
blogify.ai
Blogify - the ultimate solution for transforming your videos into written content! Our innovative technology makes it easy and fast to turn your video content into high-quality blog posts, complete with engaging text, images, and SEO optimization. With Blogify, you can reach a wider audience, improv...
AI Article Spinner
aiarticlespinner.co
AI Article spinner is the article rewriter that can remove plagiarism from essays and content.
Exemplary AI
exemplary.ai
Exemplary AI is an all-in-one content creation tool, that integrates AI-powered multilingual transcription, translation, and content generation into a single platform. Its user-friendly interface enables effortless insight extraction and content creation, including summaries, audiograms, subtitles, ...
younet.ai
younet.ai
Younet is an innovative platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that enables users to create personalized AI models based on their data knowledge. Our platform harnesses the power of natural language processing (NLP) to comprehend and provide accurate responses to user queries. With applica...
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Un...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Scholarcy
scholarcy.com
Scholarcy is your digital research assistant that reads papers for you and gives you the highlights! Scholarcy converts your documents into searchable, shareable libraries of summary flashcards, accessible on any device, with collaborative note-taking and annotation. Create summary cards from PDF, ...
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delive...
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fosteri...
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden cos...
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Yoodli
app.yoodli.ai
Yoodli is an AI powered communication coach (think Grammarly but for speech). Yoodli helps you ace your next speech, interview, conversation, or online meeting by providing private, real-time and judgement-free feedback on how you communicate. Yoodli is being rolled out by Toastmasters International...
Ludwig
ludwig.guru
Ludwig is the killer solution to improve English writing. It helps you to move your ideas from inspiration to completion by giving you an infrastructure to support your writing. Ludwig is neither a translator nor a proofreader, but a linguistic search engine that exploits the most powerful learning ...
ChibiAI
chibi.ai
Finally. An AI writing tool actually focused on writing. Think of Chibi as your creative writing partner. He finishes your thoughts, gives you new ideas, and nudges you when writer's block hits.
Molin AI
molin.ai
Molin AI is a SaaS startup specializing in developing AI chatbots for E-commerce stores, where anyone can create their own AI chatbot in minutes. Without any coding experience. - integrates into all of the e-commerce platforms and any other types of websites: Shopify, Woocommerce, Wix... With Molin,...
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
WriterX
writerx.co
WriterX is an AI-powered writing tool designed to assist with a wide range of writing tasks. It aims to streamline the content creation process for users of all levels, from beginners to seasoned writers. The tool offers an array of features, including automated drafting of content, error-free writ...
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that allows users to scale their creative outbound ideas by combining the power of 50+ data providers, real-time scraping, and AI. With Clay, users can send personalized campaigns that are tailored to individual recipients, increasing the chances of booking more meetings.Clay offe...
AI Magicx
aimagicx.com
AI Magicx is an advanced artificial intelligence company specializing in the development of cutting-edge AI-powered content creation tools. AI Magicx's platform offers a wide array of features, exceeding 75 in total, designed to streamline and enhance the production of digital content. We provide so...
99WEB AI
99webdesign.net
At 99webdesign, we craft compelling digital experiences that resonate with your audience and drive tangible results. 🎯 Our team of passionate designers, marketers, and tech enthusiasts collaborate seamlessly to bring your brand's vision to life. What We Do: * Web Design: Transforming ideas into st...
Brain Pod AI
brainpod.ai
BrainPod AI is a platform that uses advanced AI technology to provide various services for content creators, marketers, and sales teams. It offers many tools, including AI Writing and Image Generation, to simplify content creation, boost creativity, and increase productivity. One of the key feature...
Article Forge
articleforge.com
Using advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning, Article Forge writes completely unique, on-topic, high-quality articles with the click of a button. Content is expensive and time-consuming to create, but it doesn't have to be. Article Forge was born out of five years of artificial intellige...
Summary Box
summarybox.com
Summary Box is your personal AI copilot for the web. It enhances your online experience by providing functionalities to summarize content, write, and chat with web pages and uploaded documents. It's designed to make your experience on the web across any website more interactive, informative, and eff...