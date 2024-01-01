App store for web apps
Top AI Video Generation Software - Argentina
AI video generation software epitomizes a groundbreaking fusion of AI and multimedia content production. It encompasses an array of tools and technologies that empower users to create, edit, store, and distribute video content, all driven by sophisticated AI algorithms. This category reflects the evolving landscape of digital content, where AI plays a pivotal role in shaping the conception, production, and dissemination of videos. AI video generation tools serve as a robust platform for creating video content from scratch. They enable users to harness AI technology to convert written text into natural-sounding speech, offering control over attributes such as volume, pitch, and emotion. With a plethora of content development tools at their disposal, users can seamlessly transition from text to engaging video presentations, democratizing video production and making it accessible to a wider audience. The editing capabilities within this category facilitate the clipping, arrangement, and manipulation of videos. Users can save and export files in various formats, interact with content through social features, and leverage AI-powered enhancements to streamline the editing process. These functionalities promote seamless integration across different stages of video production, fostering creativity and efficiency. Beyond creation and editing, AI video generation tools aid users in managing their video files, offering functionalities for uploading, storing, organizing, and sharing content. Tagging and metadata features optimize organization, simplifying navigation through extensive content libraries. These features are indispensable for handling the intricate workflows associated with modern video production. Distribution is a crucial aspect of AI video generation, with tools assisting users in sharing videos across various channels. Encoding and transcoding features ensure compatibility with different platforms, while integration with social media and content management systems enhances reach. These capabilities align with the multi-channel nature of today's digital landscape, where content must be tailored and optimized for diverse audiences. To qualify for inclusion in the AI Video Generation category, a product must: * Enable users to create video content based on AI technology without relying on external video material. * Convert written text to natural-sounding speech and provide control over aspects such as volume, pitch, and emotion. * Provide tools for clipping, arranging, and manipulating videos, with options to save and export in various file types. * Implement clear, transparent, and robust content moderation systems. * Facilitate storage, organization, and sharing of video files, including tagging and metadata features. * Allow users to collaborate in one or several workspaces via comments, shares, likes, etc. * Have content moderation policies in place to ensure ethical and safe usage of AI video generation technology.
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
makereels.ai
makereels.ai
AI Text to Reels Maker is a productivity tool that generates reels from text or content such as Facts, Statistics, Quizzes, Insights, and Educational about a topic. All reels include voice narration using advanced AI or a cloned version of your voice. With its autopilot mode, it facilitates the auto...
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just th...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Yepic Studio
yepic.ai
Yepic Studio is an AI video creation tool that enables users to create and translate talking head style videos in minutes without the need for expensive cameras, actors or studios. The VidVoice feature provides flawless lip-sync translations into 8 languages, with real-time live dubbing in 5 langua...
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
DeepBrain AI tool offers a diverse selection of attractive AI avatars for businesses to choose from. This tool comes equipped with a variety of ethnicities, ages, and styles to ensure a perfect fit for any business need. The AI Studios also offers these avatars in 80+ languages, making them a globa...
Reface
reface.ai
Reface – here you can swap faces in videos and GIFs with just one selfie, animate photos and turn photos into cartoons.
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the ne...
Colossyan
colossyan.com
Here at Colossyan, the future of learning was builded by AI video. Colossyan's easy-to-use AI video platform is reshaping the landscape of L&D content creation. Join top companies like Novartis, Continental, WSP, and Paramount and say goodbye to expensive filming, scheduling delays, and low engagem...
Vidon.ai
vidon.ai
idon.ai automatically generates engaging shareable videos from your blog posts. Use video to standout on social, rank higher on Google, and share your content on video only platforms. Key Benefits: * Stand out on Social: Share a teaser video to your new blog post on social media. Leads prefer cons...
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
Typecast
typecast.ai
The AI Voice Generator with Emotional Text to Speech by Typecast is an online tool that allows users to convert text into lifelike speech. With a library of over 400+ hyper-realistic voices, this tool enables users to create content just the way they want it. It offers various features and function...
Munch
getmunch.com
Munch is the new home for content professionals. It provides automatic content repurposing, intelligent distribution, and data-driven content creation using the latest AI technology Munch extracts the most engaging, trending and impactful clips from your long-form videos, using state of the art gen...
Personate AI
personate.ai
Personate is a AI Video Generation platform using Synthetic Humans. With Personate you can create Video Presentations for Learning and Development Content for your teams without camera and make a Human speak just by Typing text. This frees you from expensive Video Production cost and saves more ti...
Immersive Fox
immersive-fox.com
Text-to-video web platform empowered by AI. Generate your videos in minutes. Not weeks. No need for actors, cameras, lights and endless editing.
X-Me
x-me.ai
Text inputs to generate your AI avatar videos! Just 10 seconds!
Atlabs
atlabs.ai
Create engaging videos in minutes with AI. Input text or import existing content, set parameters, and get a professional video tailored to your brand - with slick motion graphics, B-rolls, captions, and more.
Studio Neiro AI
studio.neiro.ai
At Studio Neiro AI, we offer the unique capability to create video avatars imbued with human-like features and nuanced micro-expressions. These avatars can seamlessly represent your brand's script or spoken audio, with the added ability to customize the AI avatar's voice to resonate with the speaker...
Gan AI
gan.ai
Record just once and personalize videos at scale for every user at every touchpoint across the customer journey. Before Gan.ai, brands could only make personalized text-based campaigns, inserting the name of the user in an email or SMS, or at best as a text graphic inside a video. With Gan.ai, the ...
Exemplary AI
exemplary.ai
Exemplary AI is an all-in-one content creation tool, that integrates AI-powered multilingual transcription, translation, and content generation into a single platform. Its user-friendly interface enables effortless insight extraction and content creation, including summaries, audiograms, subtitles, ...
Captiwiz
captiwiz.com
Create Astonishing Videos with AI-Powered Captions Generate captivating captions, highlight your keywords, and add music and animated emojis in seconds
SpiritMe
spiritme.tech
Spirit Me is a tool that enables users to instantly produce videos with digital avatars. Using text-to-speech technology, Spirit Me generates videos with realistic visuals, voices, and expressions. The tool is designed to be simple and affordable, offering a free plan with three minutes of video an...
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Pipio
pipio.ai
Creating professional AI videos is now simple with just typing, clicking, and dragging. Pipio offers over 100 realistic virtual spokespeople that can be fully customized to match your needs. These AI avatars can speak in 40+ languages with diverse accents, serving as your personal videographer for m...
Waymark
waymark.com
Waymark is the breakthrough AI production platform that uses a single prompt to create stunning, personalized commercials and spec spots in minutes - no creative skills needed. Whether you work in media, sales or an agency, Waymark empowers you to use video in your workflows like never before, boost...
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
LipSynthesis
lipsynthesis.com
LipSynthesis is an innovative application that utilizes cutting-edge deepfake technology and natural language processing (NLP) to create highly realistic videos of chosen individuals delivering specified text.
Vidext
vidext.io
Create presenter-led video courses that engage and inspire your workforce and that can easily be updated, translated and personalized. Explain, pitch and sell it with video. Create narrated video presentations, in the 40 languages available at Vidext, at the convenience of typing in text. Say goodby...
Metaphysic.ai Pro
metaphysic.ai
Metaphysic PRO helps you build a valuable portfolio of face, voice and performance data across your lifetime, including imagery of your face, recordings of your voice or video of your performance.
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Desk AI
desks.ai
Desk AI is a platform to create personalized sales, marketing, and training videos using AI presenters. * Deliver Customer Education at Scale * Deliver at the Speed of Need * Use Google Reviews, PDF, CSV, Images, Blogs * Create Data-Driven Customer Education Videos in Minutes With Desk AI, you ca...
Tavus
tavus.io
Tavus is a developer-focused AI video research tool that facilitates the creation of AI replicas within applications. Through Tavus easy-to-use APIs, users can generate personalized videos of themselves from text. This eliminates the need for high-cost, high-complexity recording of studio-grade vid...
Rizzle
rizzle.com
Rizzle creates teasers, highlights, and clips from podcasts and videos. Using AI, Rizzle reduces the editing time from 8+ hours to less than 30 minutes. Rizzle is partnered with Getty Images, MapTiler, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others to bring exceptional quality videos.
WellSaid Labs
wellsaidlabs.com
WellSaid Labs is the leading AI text-to-speech technology company and first synthetic media service to achieve human-parity in voice. Creators, product developers, and brands alike power up their stories and digital experiences with a wide variety of voice styles, accents and languages — at scale.
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Argil
argil.ai
The video generation engine for the creator economy - Get a perfect video for social media of you or a generic avatar in 2 minutes
Laetro
laetro.com
Get world-class creative teams to deliver your projects — anytime. Move faster with on demand creative and design support. No agencies required.
Narration Box
narrationbox.com
Narration Box is an AI-powered text-to-speech and voiceover company offering 700+ AI narrators capable of speaking in more than 140 local and hyper-local languages. Many of these AI narrators are context-aware, enabling them to develop contextual voices with different accents and emotions. With Narr...
Feedeo
feedeo.spreading.ai
Generate leads, showcase products, gamify engagement, and collect feedback effortlessly with Feedeo's interactive video platform.
Kuasar Video
kuasarvideo.com
Kuasar Video is an initiative that provides video solutions with artificial intelligence technologies and enables it to reach more audiences up to 1000% thanks to its products. Kuasar 1.1, using video data from industries advancements together to help retailers grow sales, attain new customers and ...