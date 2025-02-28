Top AI Sales Assistant Software - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
AI sales assistants, commonly known as AI virtual sales assistants, are applications designed to support sales representatives by automating various tasks and processes through integrated artificial intelligence. These tasks encompass lead qualification, follow-up activities, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry. Sales and marketing teams frequently deploy AI sales assistants to automate mundane tasks, allowing more time to address intricate and demanding responsibilities. These tools are often compatible with other software or can seamlessly integrate with existing CRM systems, although many are also standalone solutions.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow's calls. CSM's the world over are less stress using UpdateAI and find that for the first time, they are winning the war on Administrative work.
Momentum
momentum.io
Momentum is a no code platform to automate sales workflows. By embedding into existing sales-first tooling, from Slack and Salesforce to Asana and Outreach, Momentum gives revenue team the building blocks to operationalize sales motions and improve efficiency. With pre-assembled recipes, including Slack deal rooms, deal desk approvals, and automatic capturing of files and notes into opportunities, deals close faster, with better accountability and collaboration along the way.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
EverReady
everready.ai
Sales mailboxes are gold mine. Companies don't realize the quantity and quality of information sales have about the prospects and customers. EverReady is the autonomous and intelligent solution that automatically retrieves in CRM all the business-related data that is lying dormant in the mailboxes, agendas and telephones of sales reps on which the company does not capitalize. Get highly qualified contacts for your sales and marketing operations an secure your business knowledge
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai is an AI-based tool designed to streamline and optimize sales prospecting processes for businesses. Among its main functionalities, Regie.ai leverages Generative AI to facilitate the automatic identification and engagement of target accounts and contacts, even those not already present in your CRM system. The tool aims to make messaging more brand-specific and context-relevant for each recipient, thereby leading to more effective outreach and engagement. Regie.ai also prioritizes outreach based on engagement and intent data to ensure more precise targeting during active buying cycles. A unique feature of this tool is its ability to change the intensity of outreach depending on buyer engagement levels. Consequently, highly engaged buyers receive a consistent flow of communication, while unengaged prospects are nurtured at a slower pace until they are ready for sales, protecting your database health and improving the lead to meeting time. Regie.ai can be conceptualized as virtual Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) that work around the clock, without the need for additional human resources or third-party outsourcing. The platform supports a range of use cases such as cold outbound, LinkedIn engagement, sales nurturing, Inbound lead response, outbound on inbound, customer expansion, and more. Furthermore, the tool simplifies your revenue operations strategy by integrating with core RevTech systems to help automate the booking of sales team meetings.
Aircover.ai
aircover.ai
Accelerate Revenue with an AI Sales Assistant on Every Call Aircover is real-time in-meeting sales coaching powered by AI. Integrate your sales playbook inside virtual meetings, and surface just-in-time enablement to help drive revenue and productivity.
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Business Communications we also can provide individual solutions. Axiom Is our full-featured cloud PBX. Integrated with some of the world’s leading CRMs, Axiom gives communication centers the tools they need to provide personalized service to clients worldwide. Dial calls with a single click, manage call traffic directly from your CRM. View caller details and purchase history during each call, record all calls and link them to your CRM. Axiom also provides extensive features for admins to monitor calls and agents in real-time, whisper advice to agents, or take over calls if needed. The Matrix predictive dialer supports unlimited agents for as low as 25$ per user. Featuring custom Manager and Agent interfaces and real-time dashboards, Matrix can handle up to 1000 channels simultaneously. Matrix from Squaretalk is integrated with all your lead generation tools including landing pages, CRM’s, affiliate sites, and lists. Matrix digests your leads and contacts and prepares them for contact by detecting active phone numbers and optimizing for time zones. Using highly configurable campaigns, the leads are dialed in a manner best suiting the needs of the marketing effort. Crush Your Campaigns and improve talk time by up to 400%! You’ve never seen a dialer like this. Express is a multi-channel messaging solution that provides even more ways to connect with customers and ensure our clients will never miss an opportunity to continue a conversation, resolve a problem or provide timely support. Express, enables businesses and contact centers to connect with customers wherever they are, through any device, on their preferred platform. Starting with SMS, the platform will soon include WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and WeChat. Lynx. A no-code, real-time integration layer that will allow organizations to seamlessly knit together all of their business communications platforms and tools. Requiring no specialist knowledge or development time, Lynx empowers contact centers and BPOs by making integrating and automating complex communication systems as easy as using an app. Through Lynx, our customers will have the flexibility to tender for almost any contract they want as Lynx provides secure access to over 100 business apps, transparent data transfer, and workforce optimization. It’s a huge win for BPOs.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal is the new standard in ai-powered CX. Regal understands real-time customer intent signals, and automatically tailors multi-touch inbound and outbound interactions with a blend of Regal AI Agents and your human agents. Customer-first brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), AAA, Google, Harvard (through Podium Education), K Health, Kin Insurance, Ro, Toyota, and Varsity Tutors have improved their engagement with hundreds of millions of customers through Regal, leading to $5B in revenue. Regal.io is based in NYC and is backed by $83M from leading investors including Emergence Capital, Founder Collective and Homebrew.
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender is your AI Email Coach It combines everything you need to easily write sales emails that get replies. Get real time AI-driven coaching on your email, research your prospect without leaving your inbox, confirm their email is valid, check if your email will land in SPAM, see how it looks on mobile, plus much more. SDRs and AEs from the world's largest companies use Lavender to boost opens and double replies. If you get a reply, you're more likely to book a meeting and close a deal.
Sybill
sybill.ai
Sybill is an AI-powered tool that helps GTM (go-to-market) teams improve their sales communication and messaging. The tool analyzes the body language of buyers on sales calls to provide insights into what resonates with them. After every sales call, Sybill creates an accurate summary and pushes it to Slack + CRM. The tool captures every word and non-verbal reaction in a report, saving time and effort in taking notes. Sybill uses behavior AI to track participant body language during calls and provides automatic call notes, sharing, and analytics through conversational AI. Additionally, Sybill helps marketers get insights on their content and messaging as it resonates with their buyer personas, and coaches sales leaders to manage deals with holistic insights. The platform also has a marketing partner to aggregate insights from prospect reactions to sales decks and demos. Sybill's Magic Summary feature provides automatic, accurate sales call summaries, including next steps, pain points, areas of interest, and more, to save time and effort in taking notes. The tool also provides engagement and sentiment data, helping users understand prospects' needs better. Sybill helps users manage their deals in one place, with deep insights and data to transform their slide deck and demos, and coach themselves and their team on winning behaviors. Sybill has been trusted by over 250 companies to read the room with accurate and absurdly human-like call summaries, providing a deep understanding of buyer needs and pain points, and helping teams close more deals.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage within each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest-yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, and that’s why people buy from People.ai.
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota attainment across the team.
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken.ai is a conversational intelligence platform that helps sales teams improve performance and reduce acquisition costs. The tool gives sales reps real-time cues during their conversation to help them engage their customers better. The platform gives managers and sales reps visibility into every call, via detailed Call Analytics including emotions, objections, intent etc.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple channels, Run AI-Powered ABM Ads, Measure, and optimize ABM success across all your campaigns. With Artificial Intelligence at core SalesboxAI Avatar helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying, and following-up with target accounts via, omnichannel, two-way conversations. To learn more visit: https://salesbox.ai
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like Hubspot, Slack, Trello, Asana, Salesforce, and more. Record: Instantly record meetings across all major web-conferencing platforms. Invite Fireflies or have it automatically capture them. Transcribe: Fireflies can transcribe live meetings or audio files that you upload. Skim the transcripts & listen to the audio simultaneously. Summarize: AI Super Summaries provides you with detailed meeting overviews, outlines, meeting notes, keywords and action items. Quickly track and skim through an entire meeting in 5 minutes! Collaborate: Add comments & flag important moments on calls for teammates to easily review. Search: Review an hour long call in less than 5 minutes. Filter to action items, dates, metrics, and other important topics. Integrate: Your meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings are more valuable when they are automatically synced with tools and platforms you already use. Log meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings in your CRM & collaboration apps like Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, Zapier, and lots more. Analyze: Conversation Intelligence generates insights around talk time, topic trends, sentiment, and much more. The conversation intelligence suite allows you to identify what’s working and what is not on calls. Insights help you coach your sales team to close more deals. They help your recruiters hire top talent faster by identifying trends across candidate interviews. Your entire organization can build better products by tuning into the voice of your customer. Discover what messaging works and what doesn’t from customer and team interactions.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Aider
aider.ai
Aider Advisory Intelligence Platform Aider is a powerful Advisory Intelligence Platform built for accountants and bookkeepers. Aider’s Advisory Intelligence Platform, with it’s digital assistant Mobile App (an optional add-on), provides accountants and bookkeepers with an automated and digestible overview of their clients’ finances. Whether they have 10 clients or 5000 clients, they can simply login to Aider and manage all of their clients’ data in one effortless-to-use place. Aider provides accountants and bookkeepers with insights and awareness of financial performance, such as cash flow forecasts, invoice tax and GST estimates, and so much more. This allows accountants and bookkeepers to provide their SMB clients with proactive advice. It eliminates unnecessary administrative tasks, all the while providing real-time insights, all in one intuitive platform.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is a video first AI & Analytics enabled platform built exclusively for remote sales. Beyond traditional video meeting needs of sales teams, it automates sales workflows for productivity & leverages AI to provide dynamic cues & nudges for sales conversion. It also empowers sales leaders through smart meeting meta data management & sales performance analytics.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is an omnichannel cloud-based phone system and customer engagement platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). One of the key features of Aloware is its integration with various CRMs such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho to name a few, and communication channels, including VoIP phone calls, SMS text messaging, and email. This allows SMBs to manage all their customer conversations from a single dashboard, making tracking interactions easier, prioritizing leads and support tickets, and ensuring timely follow-ups for sales and support teams. Aloware also boasts its TCPA-compliant Power Dialer which aids agents in maximizing their call productivity without fear of accidentally dialing DNC numbers, or being tagged as a "scam". The latest addition to Aloware's roster of competitive features is its very own in-app AI chatbot, AlohaBot, which does not require a third-party app integration, making it smoother, faster, and the most advanced in the market. Paired with the legendary Sequence+ that empowers businesses to automate workflows and trigger actions such as SMS/MMS, call, and email campaigns, Aloware equips SMBs with an all-in-one communication tool to gain the sharpest edge in their industries.
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform Gong’s Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary and patented AI technology to accurately understand customer interactions to increase visibility, drive decision-making, and align strategies in organizations to achieve successful outcomes. Thousands of innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. G2's audience of software users has ranked Gong #1 on the ‘Top 100 Best Software Products’ list for 2021 and 2022. Gong was also recognized on seven additional G2 Best Of lists, including: #1 in Highest Satisfaction Products #1 in Top 50 Enterprise Products #1 in Top 50 Mid-Market Products Best Products for Sales Small Business Products Fastest Growing Products For more information, visit www.gong.io.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
Dooly
dooly.ai
Dooly helps revenue teams win more deals by improving CRM hygiene, running a winning sales process, and eliminating low value work.
FlashIntel
flashintel.ai
Unlock a network of 1+ billion prospects. Utilize AI-powered workflows for streamlined engagement and faster deal closures with ideal buyers.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Upscale
upscale.ai
Upscale is a sales engagement platform that automates sales outreach by using multiple channels like email, phone calls, LinkedIn, text messages and more. Our data-driven unified platform helps streamline routine work and lets your sales team focus on what really matters - closing deals. - Multi-channel outreach (Email, Call, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, SMS, Voicemail) - Intelligent triggers to automate and save time - Easy to use interface - Free 24x7 support over phone, chat and email - Free onboarding support for success - Integrations with Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Zoho, Gmail, Outlook, Vidyard, ZoomInfo, Lusha etc.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that allows users to scale their creative outbound ideas by combining the power of 50+ data providers, real-time scraping, and AI. With Clay, users can send personalized campaigns that are tailored to individual recipients, increasing the chances of booking more meetings.Clay offers a range of features and functionalities to support effective outbound campaigns. Users can access a vast network of data providers to gather relevant information on leads, such as job listings, tech stack details, and latest news. Clay also allows users to identify specific characteristics of companies, such as remote-first policies or SOC II compliance, and search for keywords on their websites.The tool provides access to an extensive database of contacts, enabling users to find emails and phone numbers from various sources, including LinkedIn profiles, Twitter profiles, and local business listings. Clay integrates with popular CRM platforms, allowing users to supercharge their CRM capabilities with automated prospecting.Users can also leverage AI capabilities within Clay to generate personalized emails, write messages, and automate company research. The tool offers features for enriching leads, finding job changes, and scoring leads based on keywords and other criteria.Clay has been trusted by over 50,000 leading teams and offers a 14-day pro trial for users to experience its capabilities firsthand. With its versatility and range of functionalities, Clay empowers users to optimize their outbound campaigns and streamline their lead generation processes.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker is an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to revolutionize note-taking during meetings. It focuses on instantly summarizing meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the conversations instead of documenting the details. The tool works by recording, transcribing, highlighting, and summarizing key points discussed during meetings. After the meeting, Fathom provides summaries which are ready within a concise timeframe after the meeting's end.In addition to transcription and summary, Fathom also offers the option to share clips from specific parts of meetings, which can be useful for providing context to colleagues or stakeholders. Further adding to its functionality, Fathom automatically syncs meeting summaries and tasks to the user's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, saving users significant time on post-meeting data entry tasks. Fathom is designed to be compatible with multiple video conferencing platforms and languages, currently supporting 28 globally spoken ones, making it a flexible tool for international teams or businesses. The tool also integrates with a variety of popular workplace tools, enabling users to easily copy/paste summaries and action items into Slack, Google Docs, Gmail, or other task management programs. Client feedback highlights the tool's efficiency, ease of use, and its ability to aid in productivity and overall conversation engagement during meetings.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
Humantic AI
humantic.ai
Humantic AI is the world's first Buyer Intelligence platform. Top revenue teams use Humantic AI to identify early adopters, help their BDRs personalize outreach and enable their AEs with vital customer insights for every deal. Companies like Paypal, Sandler and Domo use Humantic's Personality AI and immediately see a 109% increase in response rates and a 16.2% bump in revenue closed. Humantic AI is recognized as a top Sales AI tool in G2's Winter 2024 report.
Woodpecker
woodpecker.co
Woodpecker is an intuitive cold email tool that helps B2B companies to connect with prospective customers and business partners - and keep the conversations going. Woodpecker allows you to craft personalized, relevant email sequences and makes sure they get delivered to your recipient’s main inbox. Your follow-ups are sent in the same thread as the opening email. The sequence is automatically stopped when someone replies or schedules a call via Calendly. Woodpecker helps you easily experiment with your messages to find the best-performing versions, and automatically marks how interested your prospects are when they reply. The tool makes outreach across channels easier with LinkedIn manual tasks and Woodpecker Calls - a call scheduling & tracking mobile app for Android that allows you to contact your leads straight from your phone. Woodpecker is like an assistant who takes over the daunting, repetitive part of starting conversations and building B2B relations. It allows sales, lead generation and recruitment professionals to save time and focus on the human-to-human part of the process.
Humanic AI
humanic.ai
Humanic PLG CRM works like a ramp to HubSpot and uncovers Dark Pipeline without a Data Warehouse. Turn Product Leads into Customers Humanic automates activation and adoption for your inbound leads at scale and with precision. No more endless user segmentation & manual configuration of campaigns.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI-powered meeting summaries, available instantly when you hang up - AI-powered action items (suggested in real-time) - MeetingGPT, AI-powered Q&A for meetings - Catch Me Up meeting recaps - Host delightful video meetings in your browser - Record and transcribe in one click, even on a free plan - Collaborate on agendas and meeting notes in real-time (including action items) - Search through every word ever said, across all your meeting content - Zapier integration - Clip meeting moments and share for instant context - Make meetings more inclusive with talk-time tracking, emojis, hand-raises and more Try Vowel for free today!
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
AI Rudder
airudder.com
AI Rudder is a software company that harnesses the power of AI voice automation to supercharge customer experiences. With AI voice assistants, your call center can make quality human-like calls at lightning speeds, collecting and analysing data automatically to reach and activate more customers. AI Rudder helps call centers reduce costs by automating repetitive tasks and lowering agent workload. This frees up agents to focus on things only humans can do. Over the long term, AI Rudder aims to rethink the future of business communication.
Meetric
meetric.com
Capture, analyze, and optimize sales meetings easily and effectively with AI to drive revenue and insights. Simply connect with Teams, Zoom or Google Meet, or take it to the next level by leveraging our meeting platform made for sales.
Humanlinker
humanlinker.com
Humanlinker is an advanced AI-guided tool designed to enhance sales interactions by enabling hyper-personalization at scale. The tool recently raised 2.5 million euros and acquired MyProfilia, and has launched a new chrome extension. One of the key features of Humanlinker is its AI Generative Copywriting capability, which helps sales teams create personalized icebreakers for their outreach efforts. These icebreakers are generated based on the DISC Personality Analysis, which provides insights into the inherent personality traits of prospects. This analysis helps sales professionals effectively communicate, build trust, and negotiate with potential clients. Humanlinker also offers 360° Account & People Intelligence, which allows sales teams to gain a deeper understanding of their target accounts and the individuals within these accounts. This intelligence includes information from social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as podcasts, interviews, and articles. The tool integrates seamlessly with popular CRM platforms like Salesforce, Hubspot, Salesloft, and Outreach, enabling sales teams to access and leverage their existing data and workflows. Humanlinker is intended for sales teams looking to optimize their prospecting and selling processes. It provides powerful personalization keys that leverage information from various sources, helping sales professionals book more meetings and shorten the sales cycle. The tool also assists in meeting preparation by providing AI-generated suggestions and recommendations, allowing sales reps to make a bigger impact in every meeting. Overall, Humanlinker empowers sales teams to personalize their interactions across all channels, resulting in improved sales outcomes and increased productivity.
OneMob
onemob.com
OneMob is the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing, and tracking beautiful microsites in seconds! Whether you are in sales, marketing, customer success, or a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement, and responses. With OneMob's powerful microsite builder, content uploader, and management features, you can easily create stunning, customized microsites that showcase your brand and content in a professional and engaging way. You will have access to a wide range of templates and tagging options to customize your microsites to match your brand and target your audience. But that's not all—OneMob is packed with features to help you create, share, and track your content like a pro. You can create videos on the go with OneMob's mobile, web, and screen recorder, and use the built-in script teleprompter and video editing tools to perfect your content. Plus, with video approvals and engagement tracking, you can see exactly how your audience is interacting with your content and adjust your strategy accordingly. OneMob seamlessly integrates with your existing tech stack, including CRM integration for Salesforce, Dynamics, HubSpot, and more, and content integration with Zoom, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. With a native plugin for Gmail, Outlook, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, and InsideSales, you can easily create and share content right from your favorite email and sales tools. And the best part is, you can get started with OneMob for free! Its free plan offers access to many of its core features, so you can try OneMob risk-free and see how it can transform your content game.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to onboarding by centralising your buyer journeys with one link. Seamlessly integrated with your CRM (Hubspot, Pipedrive,) makes working with haeppie pretty fast and easy for everyone. Share Post-Demo Follow-ups, Onboarding or Deal informations with one click and integrate all your existing materials from the tools you already use.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding your email deliverability We do that by enabling real-time AI & machine learning to decision critical sales activities, enhance messaging in every language and eliminate the need for various sales point solutions, therefore driving superior conversion rates.
Pocus
pocus.com
Pocus turns data into revenue. Combine all product usage and intent signals your team needs to prioritize the best opportunities and take quick action. Pocus helps you build pipeline based on real buying signals, not your team’s best guess (whether it’s landing new logos or expanding existing ones). With Pocus, go-to-market teams at Asana, Canva, Miro, and Loom save 10+ hours a week digging through data to find and close deals with confidence.
FunnL.ai
funnl.ai
Discover the future of AI-powered funnels at FunnL.ai. Automate lead generation, engage prospects intelligently, and skyrocket your conversions. Unleash the full potential of your business with our cutting-edge funnel solutions.
LinkedCamp
linkedcamp.com
Choose the most Reliable LinkedIn Automation Tool like LinkedCamp and make prospecting easy. Enjoy 14 days free trial today. Sign up & increase your sales.
Icereach
icereach.com
Get 10x more conversions and personalize messages at scale with Icereach. The safest cloud-based automation tool for LinkedIn outreach.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web interface, Dash AI also has a robust Slack integration. It can be added to company Slack channels where it can auto-respond to frequently asked questions. Dashworks currently integrates with 20+ applications across a company's tech stack.
Nutsales
nutsales.co
What is Nutsales? Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM platform fueled by a scalable human team. We can first turn your multiple-mailboxes become interactive funnels by Customize pipelines with Gmail Integration for Sales, Customer Support, Human resource etc. Automate lead assignment using advanced algorithms, considering segmentation criteria or round-robin. Empower team communication with real-time collaboration, tagging, and comment Getting new leads from inbound or outbound, integrate and engage immediately With Nutsales, you'll have a 24/7 team, ensuring no customer conversation goes unnoticed.
