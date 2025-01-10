App store for web apps
Top AI Sales Assistant Software - Pakistan
AI sales assistants, commonly known as AI virtual sales assistants, are applications designed to support sales representatives by automating various tasks and processes through integrated artificial intelligence. These tasks encompass lead qualification, follow-up activities, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry. Sales and marketing teams frequently deploy AI sales assistants to automate mundane tasks, allowing more time to address intricate and demanding responsibilities. These tools are often compatible with other software or can seamlessly integrate with existing CRM systems, although many are also standalone solutions.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every interaction recorded automatically in your CRM. The Kixie PowerCall Chrome extension enables sales and other customer-facing teams to boost performance with a suite of advanced calling and texting features. Kixie automatically recognizes phone numbers on any web page you visit in Chrome, and places a click-to-call button next to each number for one-click dialing. Calls, texts, dispositions and activities are logged automatically in your CRM, practically eliminating the need for the tedious manual record-keeping that slows down salespeople in their day-to-day activities. Features include: • PowerDial through lists of contacts automatically. Boost productivity tenfold by dialing up to 10 numbers simultaneously with multi-line PowerDialer • Advanced AI-powered local presence lets users call from a number with the same local area code as the person they’re calling
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
Sailes
sailes.com
Sailebots automate all prospecting Realize Saleshuman Potential made Possible with the only AI that automates everything: from research and discovery to engagement, interaction, and opportunity – hands-free.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most comprehensive set of intelligent tools and solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success teams that uncovers the hidden revenue opportunity from each customer. The Aviso AI platform can be divided into six core pillars: 1) Predictive Forecasting 2) Deal Intelligence 3) Activity & Relationship Intelligence 4) Conversational Intelligence. 5) GTM and Customer Collaboration 6) CRM Automation Our platform is flexible and scalable to configure any complex customer hierarchies. Sales leaders, managers, and reps all benefit from using our pipeline management, forecasting, deal collaboration, and conversational intelligence tool. With Aviso, sales teams can set goals, unify forecasts, guide deals, and course correct for success. In the era of virtual selling, sales teams deserve a platform that can enable their success working remotely. Powered by cutting edge Auto-ML, NLP, and a deep time series database, the Aviso platform combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to guide selling. Companies like Honeywell, Dell, LaunchDarkly, Elastic, RingCentral, Microsoft GitHub, FireEye have all seen great results using Aviso, such as an average of 20% increase in deal win rates. Find your Revenue True North with Aviso AI.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Dealintent
dealintent.com
Dealintent is an AI powered digital sales room software that helps sales teams create hyper personalized sales rooms that will engage buyers and increase the chances of closing deals. With Dealintent, you can use artificial intelligence to uncover buyer personality, identify high-intent deals in your pipeline and increase engagement with your buyers. If you are part of a b2b sales team, you can use Dealintent to: Enrich deals : Discover professional and personality insights about your buyers with the help of artificial intelligence. Dealintent eliminates the need to search multiple platforms like LinkedIn or the web and makes relevant buyer contact and company insights available to you in seconds. Create digital sales pitches : Dealintent replaces sales pitches sent as email attachments with branded and personalized interactive digital sales room pitches. Sales pitches shared as digital sales rooms allow sales teams to share a mutual sales action plan with buyers, track buyer activity and shares and keep in constant touch with buyer via chat, calls & meetings for better conversions. Improve forecast accuracy: Dealintent helps sales teams identify buyer intent based on buyer activity, proposal shares, completion of sales mutual action plan and more. This allows stronger sales forecasts that are based on buyer activity and engagement level.
oppwiser
oppwiser.com
Oppwiser is a sales intelligence platform that automates lead research and prioritization using AI. Oppwiser platform constantly monitors billions of buyer signals on the web, automates ready-to-buy accounts discovery, and helps reach the right decision makers at the right time.
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai is an AI-based tool designed to streamline and optimize sales prospecting processes for businesses. Among its main functionalities, Regie.ai leverages Generative AI to facilitate the automatic identification and engagement of target accounts and contacts, even those not already present in your CRM system. The tool aims to make messaging more brand-specific and context-relevant for each recipient, thereby leading to more effective outreach and engagement. Regie.ai also prioritizes outreach based on engagement and intent data to ensure more precise targeting during active buying cycles. A unique feature of this tool is its ability to change the intensity of outreach depending on buyer engagement levels. Consequently, highly engaged buyers receive a consistent flow of communication, while unengaged prospects are nurtured at a slower pace until they are ready for sales, protecting your database health and improving the lead to meeting time. Regie.ai can be conceptualized as virtual Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) that work around the clock, without the need for additional human resources or third-party outsourcing. The platform supports a range of use cases such as cold outbound, LinkedIn engagement, sales nurturing, Inbound lead response, outbound on inbound, customer expansion, and more. Furthermore, the tool simplifies your revenue operations strategy by integrating with core RevTech systems to help automate the booking of sales team meetings.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outbound marketing campaigns.
truebase.io
truebase.io
A B2B sales intelligence platform that enables teams to prospect faster & connect smarter. Aggregating signals across the internet, our matching engine spots high-quality leads based on your best customers. Unlike other platforms, Truebase identifies key stakeholders involved in closing the deals faster. Truebase also helps with closing deals by uncovering opportunities for warm intros from your team’s professional network. Using NLP and machine learning, Truebase finds companies that resemble your lookalike audience and that show signals of buying ability.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more efficient by simply working using the existing sales tools in your stack. For sales operations and marketing, Collective[i] provides clean, comprehensive and automated data collection. Using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), activities are auto-captured from the work tools sales teams use (email, calendar, etc.), cleansed to update contacts, company names, etc. and logged into CRM automatically using our patented technology and massive network. No data or valuable time is lost increasing the quality of data logged exponentially and organizational productivity by 20-30%. Collective[i] maintains the ongoing fitness of CRM data automatically correcting outdated contacts and target prospect information. For sales management, Collective[i] offers transparency and AI/ML driven intelligence into each and every opportunity. No more lengthy pipeline reviews, or end of quarter surprises. Managers can commit to revenue with confidence, inspect important opportunities anytime and better manage and retain exceptional talent with complete visibility into the volume and quality of their activities. Collective[i] empowers managers with AI/ML generated intelligence about buyers based on Collective[i]’s vast network. For sales professionals, Collective[i] offers guidance through each buyer's journey, AI/ML driven prompts on where and on whom to focus time as well as highlighting members of social and work networks who can help accelerate sales and increase win rates. Collective[i]’s technology is transformational and an essential part of the technology stack for the modern sales organization.
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail is a sales data platform that automates sales activity capture, provides revenue intelligence, and improves sales performance to drive more revenue.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, and real-time, curated content right to your team’s fingertips so they can build trust and close deals faster. Our large enterprise customers have engaged their audiences 10x better as compared to traditional marketing channels, saved thousands of hours of research time, and achieved up to 24% higher close win rates. Key capabilities of xiQ’s proprietary AI-powered platform: * Personality-driven insights for one-to-one sales playbooks * SmartSourced Content™ that drives 10x engagement* First-party intent data and advanced analytics to individualize every interaction* Instasites (microsites designed for individualized experiences) * Comprehensive all-in-one company profiles compiled in seconds * Sales triggers and real-time alerts direct to your inbox * Outlook, Salesforce, MS Teams, and social media integration Experience xiQ at xiQinc.com.
EverReady
everready.ai
Sales mailboxes are gold mine. Companies don't realize the quantity and quality of information sales have about the prospects and customers. EverReady is the autonomous and intelligent solution that automatically retrieves in CRM all the business-related data that is lying dormant in the mailboxes, agendas and telephones of sales reps on which the company does not capitalize. Get highly qualified contacts for your sales and marketing operations an secure your business knowledge
Attention
attention.tech
Attention is a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform designed to enhance the performance of sales departments. It is tool aimed to augment the capabilities of your CRM and your sales teams, providing a range of tools for analysis, training and efficiency. Attention collects and analyzes customer conversation data to provide valuable insights, facilitating better understanding of sales performance and customer preferences. It offers sales training tools to streamline the analyses and improvement of sales representatives' performance. Attention also automates CRM tasks for revenue teams, reducing administrative tasks and helping to cut down on sales cycles for sales leaders. An exclusive feature aids sales reps in filling out their CRM automatically, significantly saving time on manual entry. It showcases a highly intuitive compliance feature, ensuring all activities adhere to local regulations. Additionally, the tool provides the benefit of improving sales forecasting, by comprehensively analyzing sales rep activities. Furthermore, Attention helps in automating follow-up emails by understanding conversations context. Apart from these capabilities, Attention allows users to set custom triggers that will enable AI to monitor more important aspects of each call, thus enabling effective decision making. Key features like identifying reasons for winning or losing deals, ranking customer churn reasons, providing insights on high-performing reps, and understanding common objections from prospects, make it a robust platform for sales-oriented organizations.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like Hubspot, Slack, Trello, Asana, Salesforce, and more. Record: Instantly record meetings across all major web-conferencing platforms. Invite Fireflies or have it automatically capture them. Transcribe: Fireflies can transcribe live meetings or audio files that you upload. Skim the transcripts & listen to the audio simultaneously. Summarize: AI Super Summaries provides you with detailed meeting overviews, outlines, meeting notes, keywords and action items. Quickly track and skim through an entire meeting in 5 minutes! Collaborate: Add comments & flag important moments on calls for teammates to easily review. Search: Review an hour long call in less than 5 minutes. Filter to action items, dates, metrics, and other important topics. Integrate: Your meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings are more valuable when they are automatically synced with tools and platforms you already use. Log meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings in your CRM & collaboration apps like Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, Zapier, and lots more. Analyze: Conversation Intelligence generates insights around talk time, topic trends, sentiment, and much more. The conversation intelligence suite allows you to identify what’s working and what is not on calls. Insights help you coach your sales team to close more deals. They help your recruiters hire top talent faster by identifying trends across candidate interviews. Your entire organization can build better products by tuning into the voice of your customer. Discover what messaging works and what doesn’t from customer and team interactions.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI-powered meeting summaries, available instantly when you hang up - AI-powered action items (suggested in real-time) - MeetingGPT, AI-powered Q&A for meetings - Catch Me Up meeting recaps - Host delightful video meetings in your browser - Record and transcribe in one click, even on a free plan - Collaborate on agendas and meeting notes in real-time (including action items) - Search through every word ever said, across all your meeting content - Zapier integration - Clip meeting moments and share for instant context - Make meetings more inclusive with talk-time tracking, emojis, hand-raises and more Try Vowel for free today!
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
Staircase AI is pioneering Customer Relationship Intelligence. Its platform leverages AI to analyze millions of customer interactions and turn them into actionable human insights that are impossible to spot with the naked eye. Companies depend on Staircase AI to cut through the noise and improve their NRR. Staircase AI reveals deep human signals and uncovers customer health, sentiment, journey events, risks, and opportunities. Its cutting-edge technology analyzes all customer interactions, including emails, chats, Slack activity, video calls, and more. It then connects the human signals to generate relationship-based insights such as stakeholder changes, positive or negative sentiment trends, problematic topics, and more. Combined with existing product analytics, its human analytics provides the missing element to fully understand the customer to grow at scale and fight churn.
Pocus
pocus.com
Pocus turns data into revenue. Combine all product usage and intent signals your team needs to prioritize the best opportunities and take quick action. Pocus helps you build pipeline based on real buying signals, not your team’s best guess (whether it’s landing new logos or expanding existing ones). With Pocus, go-to-market teams at Asana, Canva, Miro, and Loom save 10+ hours a week digging through data to find and close deals with confidence.
Icereach
icereach.com
Get 10x more conversions and personalize messages at scale with Icereach. The safest cloud-based automation tool for LinkedIn outreach.
LinkedCamp
linkedcamp.com
Choose the most Reliable LinkedIn Automation Tool like LinkedCamp and make prospecting easy. Enjoy 14 days free trial today. Sign up & increase your sales.
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that allows users to scale their creative outbound ideas by combining the power of 50+ data providers, real-time scraping, and AI. With Clay, users can send personalized campaigns that are tailored to individual recipients, increasing the chances of booking more meetings.Clay offers a range of features and functionalities to support effective outbound campaigns. Users can access a vast network of data providers to gather relevant information on leads, such as job listings, tech stack details, and latest news. Clay also allows users to identify specific characteristics of companies, such as remote-first policies or SOC II compliance, and search for keywords on their websites.The tool provides access to an extensive database of contacts, enabling users to find emails and phone numbers from various sources, including LinkedIn profiles, Twitter profiles, and local business listings. Clay integrates with popular CRM platforms, allowing users to supercharge their CRM capabilities with automated prospecting.Users can also leverage AI capabilities within Clay to generate personalized emails, write messages, and automate company research. The tool offers features for enriching leads, finding job changes, and scoring leads based on keywords and other criteria.Clay has been trusted by over 50,000 leading teams and offers a 14-day pro trial for users to experience its capabilities firsthand. With its versatility and range of functionalities, Clay empowers users to optimize their outbound campaigns and streamline their lead generation processes.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Nutsales
nutsales.co
What is Nutsales? Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM platform fueled by a scalable human team. We can first turn your multiple-mailboxes become interactive funnels by Customize pipelines with Gmail Integration for Sales, Customer Support, Human resource etc. Automate lead assignment using advanced algorithms, considering segmentation criteria or round-robin. Empower team communication with real-time collaboration, tagging, and comment Getting new leads from inbound or outbound, integrate and engage immediately With Nutsales, you'll have a 24/7 team, ensuring no customer conversation goes unnoticed.
Leadgenerator.io
leadgenerator.io
Leadgenerator.io: Transforming B2B Lead Generation for Growth-Driven Teams Discover Leadgenerator.io, the innovative B2B lead generation platform that reimagines and automates the lead generation process for sales, marketing, and operations professionals. Our state-of-the-art platform offers the essential tools to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Essential Features: Precise list creation: Effortlessly build targeted lists of potential clients. Tailored emails: Leverage AI-driven personalization for superior engagement rates. Automated outreach and follow-ups: Optimize your outreach strategy to capitalize on every opportunity. Sales guidance and training: Enhance your team's abilities and secure more deals. Tactical outreach instruments: Adapt your sales approach for effective target attainment. Designed with Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), Account Executives (AEs), and marketers in mind, Leadgenerator.io is the perfect solution for growth-driven teams seeking to revolutionize their lead generation efforts.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding your email deliverability We do that by enabling real-time AI & machine learning to decision critical sales activities, enhance messaging in every language and eliminate the need for various sales point solutions, therefore driving superior conversion rates.
EngageTech
engagetech.io
We enable our customers to drive more qualified, predictable pipeline through our unique Sales Intelligence platform and world-class SDR Services. The EngageTech platform enables SDR and Sales teams around the world to identify in-market accounts and B2B technology buyers ready for a conversation. A dynamic, searchable database of up-to-date, compliant B2B company information and accurate tech buyer contact details (job title, direct dial phone numbers, email etc), intelligently ranking in-market accounts and tech buyers based on their likelihood to be open to a conversation. Cutting down hours of SDR research time and optimising for outbound prospecting activity, EngageTech integrates with leading sales engagement and CRM platforms, as well as enabling direct dialling into prospects via the platform. Our database is fuelled by over 50,000 weekly outbound calls into technology buyers around the world which enables us to surface unique intelligence ensuring SDRs are focused on prospecting into the right accounts and buyers, at the right time, equipped with the insights needed for positive conversations. Don't just take our word for it; read our 50+ reviews and see what our customers have to say. If you'd like to learn more about our Outsourced SDR services, please check out our website.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Zopto
zopto.com
Omni-Channel Sales Outreach,Growth on Autopilot We help thousands of customers simplify prospecting efforts and grow their business in a scalable and predictable way, using multi-touch Smart Workflows on LinkedIn and Email.
Humanlinker
humanlinker.com
Humanlinker is an advanced AI-guided tool designed to enhance sales interactions by enabling hyper-personalization at scale. The tool recently raised 2.5 million euros and acquired MyProfilia, and has launched a new chrome extension. One of the key features of Humanlinker is its AI Generative Copywriting capability, which helps sales teams create personalized icebreakers for their outreach efforts. These icebreakers are generated based on the DISC Personality Analysis, which provides insights into the inherent personality traits of prospects. This analysis helps sales professionals effectively communicate, build trust, and negotiate with potential clients. Humanlinker also offers 360° Account & People Intelligence, which allows sales teams to gain a deeper understanding of their target accounts and the individuals within these accounts. This intelligence includes information from social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as podcasts, interviews, and articles. The tool integrates seamlessly with popular CRM platforms like Salesforce, Hubspot, Salesloft, and Outreach, enabling sales teams to access and leverage their existing data and workflows. Humanlinker is intended for sales teams looking to optimize their prospecting and selling processes. It provides powerful personalization keys that leverage information from various sources, helping sales professionals book more meetings and shorten the sales cycle. The tool also assists in meeting preparation by providing AI-generated suggestions and recommendations, allowing sales reps to make a bigger impact in every meeting. Overall, Humanlinker empowers sales teams to personalize their interactions across all channels, resulting in improved sales outcomes and increased productivity.
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform Gong’s Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary and patented AI technology to accurately understand customer interactions to increase visibility, drive decision-making, and align strategies in organizations to achieve successful outcomes. Thousands of innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. G2's audience of software users has ranked Gong #1 on the ‘Top 100 Best Software Products’ list for 2021 and 2022. Gong was also recognized on seven additional G2 Best Of lists, including: #1 in Highest Satisfaction Products #1 in Top 50 Enterprise Products #1 in Top 50 Mid-Market Products Best Products for Sales Small Business Products Fastest Growing Products For more information, visit www.gong.io.
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B’s first and only stop for revenue enablement Everything your team needs to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value, and continually optimize performance. One modular platform — delivering predictable revenue growth at scale.
Oliverlist
oliverlist.com
Oliverlist is the all-in-one tool that allows businesses of all sizes to automate email outreach and dramatically increase their sales. - Import and find professional emails via different sources on the internet, like social networks or professional directories. - Plan email outreach campaigns with automatic follow-ups and automated response processing via artificial intelligence - And finally, let our algorithm help you to better choose the prospects most receptive to your offer.
Verse.ai
verse.ai
Verse.ai is a lead conversion platform that turns your new leads into sales-ready opportunities through immediate AI-Driven and Human-Powered conversations. Billions of dollars are spent on leads, but only 27% are actually responded to, Verse.ai has arisen as the defacto technology solution for every business's most pressing problem: lead response and follow-up. The likelihood of lead conversion increases by 21x due solely to the immediacy of Verse.io's multi-faceted lead response. By infusing innovative technology with industry expertise, Verse.ai has developed the perfect formula to reduce time spent sifting through subpar online leads, thereby empowering sales reps to maximize their focus on serious prospects and supercharge their conversion rates up to 300%. The platform is available on a subscription basis. The Verse.ai platform works with all lead types, sources, and CRMs, automatically funneling in leads as soon as they’re received. Unlike static lead engagement solutions, Verse.io uses a perfect blend of automation, human touch, and proven scripts to instantly contact every lead and to vet them thoroughly. Furthermore, Verse.io provides sales teams with full control of the lead engagement process: customized preferences, real-time conversation access, and the power to pass all engagement data back to your CRM. Once the lead is deemed qualified, they are passed back to the sales rep. This handoff is accomplished either through live transfer, or an appointment that is booked directly on a sales rep's calendar. Verse.io acts as an extension of your team - both in spirit and in name. As a result, a seamless experience is created for the company and the potential client.
Autobound
autobound.ai
With 320B emails sent daily, every buyer's inbox is flooded. Being extremely personalized and relevant is no longer an option, but a necessity. Autobound generates hyper-personalized emails instantly based on news, competitor trends, podcasts, social media, financial reports, shared experiences, hobbies, and more. Our AI assistant automates a 30+ minute research and writing process to 2-3x your reply rate. When you first sign up, Autobound's AI reads public information on your company to build out the starting messaging for your account. New users can then build out their writing style, toggle insights off/on, & more. With integrations with Gmail, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, Hubspot and more, we're here to make your life easier. Free users can write content for 5 prospects daily, Pro users get unlimited content credits. Autobound also offers a Bulk Content offering, enabling sellers and marketers to write hyper-personalized content for 1000s of prospects at once via CSV upload. Anyone can start generating hyper-personalized content for free in <30 seconds! Sign up today at www.autobound.ai/sign-up-free.
Structurely
structurely.com
Structurely believes that the future of work is Collaboration between AI and humans. It fulfills the highest potential by automating drudgery and producing more effective results. Our artificial intelligence (AI) shortens your sales cycles and helps you and your reps close more deals. More than 5,000 marketing and sales teams use Structurely to build their pipeline and accelerate revenue growth. Structurely provides its AI lead qualifying and nurturing services to many industries, including: Real estate SaaS Automotive Since Structurely’s foundation in 2016, our experts have managed to help many businesses from different industries to achieve their lead closing goals. Give us a call to learn more about how we can help you to drive your business to success! Our Location: 2712 Stange Rd. Ames, IA 50010 Our Phone Number: (810) 498-2498
Aptivio
aptiv.io
The most advanced automated Network Sales Platform on the planet combined with Real Buyer Intent that helps B2B companies boost their revenue growth by discovering accounts most likely to convert and the shortest path to close. Aptivio’s advanced AI signals identify and prioritize an opportunity’s buyer intent at every stage of the buyer cycle, so your revenue team is focusing on the leads that matter. Our platform adds an average of 25% more sales-qualified leads in the first 60 days of usage, and 40% after 6 months. Unlock your pipeline’s maximum potential, with Aptivio’s AI.
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender is your AI Email Coach It combines everything you need to easily write sales emails that get replies. Get real time AI-driven coaching on your email, research your prospect without leaving your inbox, confirm their email is valid, check if your email will land in SPAM, see how it looks on mobile, plus much more. SDRs and AEs from the world's largest companies use Lavender to boost opens and double replies. If you get a reply, you're more likely to book a meeting and close a deal.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles and delight more customers. With Avoma, you can automatically record all your meetings, get full transcripts and summarized notes, and actionable insights synced directly to your CRM. Review calls and meetings faster by searching directly within transcripts and using identified topics to find exactly what you're looking for. Avoma seamlessly integrates with your favorite tools.
Crono
crono.one
Crono is the game-changing sales engagement platform that combines AI technology, multichannel outreach capabilities, and streamlined pipeline management to supercharge sales teams. By leveraging data and AI algorithms, Crono helps identify the most promising prospects and the most effective communication channels, maximizing conversion rates and driving revenue growth. With its user-friendly interface and automated features, Crono empowers sales professionals to focus on selling, while also providing valuable insights to optimize their sales processes. Crono is the ultimate solution for sales teams looking to accelerate their success and achieve exceptional results. Change your sales game with Crono!
Upscale
upscale.ai
Upscale is a sales engagement platform that automates sales outreach by using multiple channels like email, phone calls, LinkedIn, text messages and more. Our data-driven unified platform helps streamline routine work and lets your sales team focus on what really matters - closing deals. - Multi-channel outreach (Email, Call, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, SMS, Voicemail) - Intelligent triggers to automate and save time - Easy to use interface - Free 24x7 support over phone, chat and email - Free onboarding support for success - Integrations with Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Zoho, Gmail, Outlook, Vidyard, ZoomInfo, Lusha etc.
Roi4Presenter
roi4presenter.com
ROI4Presenter is a web and mobile app for sales automation, lead generation and onboarding. The tool helps to save time and increase the efficiency of presentations to sales managers, marketers, HRs and everyone who actively uses presentations as a tool in their work. ROI4Presenter solves the problem of coordinating the presentation time between the presenter and the listener, because the latter can watch the presentation on their own at any time, without losing the possibility of personal communication, thanks to the built-in chat and the ability to call the presenter for live communication by voice or video. ROI4Presenter opens a new channel for lead generation, because a presentation can be made permanently available via a link or embedded on any web page of the site, while setting up the collection of listeners' contact information and receiving notifications when they start watching. ROI4Presenter saves the listener's time and increases the chances of being heard by the presenter, thanks to a special 'pitch' mode that allows you to get acquainted with the main content of the presentation in a few minutes. ROI4Presenter helps presentations get better by getting feedback from listeners. With ROI4Presenter you can add videos as a slide, convert video content into slides, add audio and FAQs to your presentations. And flexible access and presentation control settings allow you to tailor your presentations to your specific needs.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple channels, Run AI-Powered ABM Ads, Measure, and optimize ABM success across all your campaigns. With Artificial Intelligence at core SalesboxAI Avatar helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying, and following-up with target accounts via, omnichannel, two-way conversations. To learn more visit: https://salesbox.ai
Tilkee
tilkee.com
Tilkee fuels your business by empowering your Sales and Marketing Teams through reliable and actionable data. Tilkee increases efficiency for sales and marketing teams and generates data for organisations to better engage with prospects and clients. Using innovative tracking tools, AI-powered engagement analytics, and over 30 tool integrations including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, the Tilkee platform increases sales management effectiveness and helps achieve higher seller productivity. Whether you use Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics or one of many other CRM tools, Tilkee’s sophisticated cloud-based solution analyses prospects’ interest using Augmented Intelligence and allows your sales teams to contact the right prospect at the right moment. Tilkee analyzes prospects' reading behavior to help you qualify in real-time their willingness to sign the deal.
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is an omnichannel cloud-based phone system and customer engagement platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). One of the key features of Aloware is its integration with various CRMs such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho to name a few, and communication channels, including VoIP phone calls, SMS text messaging, and email. This allows SMBs to manage all their customer conversations from a single dashboard, making tracking interactions easier, prioritizing leads and support tickets, and ensuring timely follow-ups for sales and support teams. Aloware also boasts its TCPA-compliant Power Dialer which aids agents in maximizing their call productivity without fear of accidentally dialing DNC numbers, or being tagged as a "scam". The latest addition to Aloware's roster of competitive features is its very own in-app AI chatbot, AlohaBot, which does not require a third-party app integration, making it smoother, faster, and the most advanced in the market. Paired with the legendary Sequence+ that empowers businesses to automate workflows and trigger actions such as SMS/MMS, call, and email campaigns, Aloware equips SMBs with an all-in-one communication tool to gain the sharpest edge in their industries.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that helps businesses improve their outbound communication. It provides a suite of features to make the process easier, faster and more effective. Connect unlimited inboxes, enjoy free warm-up for all your accounts, built-in email validation and data cleansing, AI-powered sequence and template writer, and much more. The tool also includes features such as email validation and list cleansing, custom personalization fields, automated GIF, IMG and video personalization, AI-copywriting assistant, and more. It helps businesses land new clients, increase their bottom-line, scale their outbound campaigns, secure industry partnerships, and find investors for their next funding round. All of these features are designed to help businesses save time, increase their efficiency, and improve their ROI.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Prodoscore
prodoscore.com
Prodoscore is a non-invasive and employee-centric data visualization and Employee Productivity Monitoring solution that creates visibility into daily digital engagement. By surfacing actionable insights, rooted in data & digestible in seconds, Prodoscore keeps leaders better informed & better prepared, while enabling flexibility for employees and accountability for employers. Actionable insights help drive organization and individual success. Using Machine Learning, AI, & Natural Language Processing, we measure thousands of daily activity points across your core business applications, like your CRM, office suite, and phone system, to provide productivity intelligence. Our proprietary scoring system produces key indicators, digestible in seconds, so leaders can make well-informed decisions, rooted in data. Our complex machine learning algorithms output a single score, making it easy for you to digest opportunities quickly. Long gone are the days of sifting through multiple reports and having difficult conversations to identify problem areas. Implementation takes less than 15 minutes and has no impact on the end user. There are many reasons to measure employee productivity – but very few tools exist that actually work, and are easy to implement and use.