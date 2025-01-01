Top AI Meeting Assistants Software

Find the right software and services.
AI meeting assistants enhance the efficiency and productivity of meetings by automating various meeting-related tasks. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, these tools handle tasks such as transcribing meetings, tracking conversations and speakers, outlining action items, and creating meeting summaries. Additionally, some AI meeting assistants perform sentiment analysis, assessing the emotional state of participants based on speech patterns to provide insights into the meeting's emotional tone. These tools can be utilized by anyone in an organization to streamline meeting tasks and effectively share knowledge and key takeaways with those unable to attend. Unlike traditional meeting management software, AI meeting assistants are designed to actively participate in meetings. They offer real-time support through transcription, conversation tracking, and automation of meeting-related tasks. In contrast, meeting management tools are primarily used to plan, organize, and manage meetings, focusing on scheduling, agenda creation, and post-meeting documentation. While some products may incorporate elements of both types of solutions, AI meeting assistants distinguish themselves by their active participation and real-time capabilities.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
Reclaim is an AI-powered scheduling app that optimizes calendar management by auto-scheduling tasks, meetings, and breaks for improved productivity.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies.ai is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and integrates with various collaboration tools for improved productivity.
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is an AI transcription tool that converts voice conversations into text and offers features like summarization, translation, and integration with video platforms.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an AI-powered app that cancels background noise during calls and meetings, provides real-time transcriptions, and offers customizable audio settings.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, syncing notes with CRM systems. It supports multiple languages and integrates with collaboration tools.
tl;dv
tldv.io
tl;dv is an AI-powered meeting recorder and transcription tool for platforms like Zoom and Google Meet, offering multilingual support, clips, and highlights.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Rewatch combines an AI notetaker, screen recorder, and video hub to streamline communication and collaboration within teams, reducing the need for meetings.
Sembly
sembly.ai
Sembly is an AI-powered meeting assistant that records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, allowing teams to efficiently review and share meeting insights.
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Sessions.us is an app for managing meetings and webinars, offering scheduling, real-time collaboration, agenda management, and cloud storage.
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes meetings, facilitating efficient review and collaboration.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is a digital assistant for Customer Success Managers that integrates with Zoom to take notes, assign tasks, identify risks, and draft follow-up emails.
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI tool that records meetings and automates note-taking for customer conversations, allowing easy sharing of insights across platforms.
Fellow
fellow.app
Fellow is an AI meeting management app that automates transcription, note-taking, and task tracking for remote and hybrid teams, integrating with popular productivity tools.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video conferencing tool that streamlines meetings by providing summaries, transcripts, and search functionality for improved collaboration.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
Laxis
laxis.com
Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant that records and transcribes meetings, capturing key insights and integrating with CRM systems for efficient follow-up.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity for customer-facing teams.
Scribbl
scribbl.co
Scribbl is an AI tool that captures, transcribes, and organizes meeting notes into topics and action items for easy sharing and review.
Konch.ai
konch.ai
Konch.ai transcribes audio and video files into text in 50 languages, offering features like time-coded editing and support for online meetings.
Spinach
spinach.ai
Spinach is an AI meeting assistant that summarizes discussions, tracks tasks, and integrates with tools like Slack and Google Meet, enhancing productivity for remote teams.
Team O'clock
teamoclock.com
Team O'clock is an app for agile teams that facilitates meetings like retrospectives and standups, integrating with tools like Slack and Jira for both remote and hybrid work.
Meetingflow
meetingflow.com
Meetingflow enhances meeting efficiency for teams by organizing agendas, tracking tasks, and improving follow-ups, ensuring productive and structured discussions.
Equal Time
equaltime.io
Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings, promoting inclusivity, providing transcripts, tracking meeting costs, and enhancing participation.
BuildBetter.ai
buildbetter.ai
BuildBetter.ai is a product assistant that analyzes untapped data, such as call recordings, to help teams accelerate their time to revenue.
