AI meeting assistants enhance the efficiency and productivity of meetings by automating various meeting-related tasks. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, these tools handle tasks such as transcribing meetings, tracking conversations and speakers, outlining action items, and creating meeting summaries. Additionally, some AI meeting assistants perform sentiment analysis, assessing the emotional state of participants based on speech patterns to provide insights into the meeting's emotional tone. These tools can be utilized by anyone in an organization to streamline meeting tasks and effectively share knowledge and key takeaways with those unable to attend. Unlike traditional meeting management software, AI meeting assistants are designed to actively participate in meetings. They offer real-time support through transcription, conversation tracking, and automation of meeting-related tasks. In contrast, meeting management tools are primarily used to plan, organize, and manage meetings, focusing on scheduling, agenda creation, and post-meeting documentation. While some products may incorporate elements of both types of solutions, AI meeting assistants distinguish themselves by their active participation and real-time capabilities.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates with leading video conference platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, to generate automated meeting notes. It also allows users to review, search through, edit, export, and share the transcripts with team members for seamless collaboration. Notta empowers you to maximize the value of every conversation.
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture from every customer conversation. Unlike regular meeting recordings, notes, or revenue intelligence tools, Grain is simple, accessible, and affordable for all roles. Anybody can easily share the perspective of customers, in their own voice, directly into tools like Slack, Notion, HubSpot, Salesforce, and more to create customer-aligned teams and informed decisions.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker is an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to revolutionize note-taking during meetings. It focuses on instantly summarizing meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the conversations instead of documenting the details. The tool works by recording, transcribing, highlighting, and summarizing key points discussed during meetings. After the meeting, Fathom provides summaries which are ready within a concise timeframe after the meeting's end.In addition to transcription and summary, Fathom also offers the option to share clips from specific parts of meetings, which can be useful for providing context to colleagues or stakeholders. Further adding to its functionality, Fathom automatically syncs meeting summaries and tasks to the user's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, saving users significant time on post-meeting data entry tasks. Fathom is designed to be compatible with multiple video conferencing platforms and languages, currently supporting 28 globally spoken ones, making it a flexible tool for international teams or businesses. The tool also integrates with a variety of popular workplace tools, enabling users to easily copy/paste summaries and action items into Slack, Google Docs, Gmail, or other task management programs. Client feedback highlights the tool's efficiency, ease of use, and its ability to aid in productivity and overall conversation engagement during meetings.
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fills up -- so you always have time for focused work, while staying open to collaborate with your team. You get to tell Reclaim exactly how you want your priorities scheduled, just like you would a great assistant. And when plans change, it automatically realigns your schedule in seconds. Reclaim.ai is an AI-powered scheduling app that automatically finds the best time in your calendar for meetings, tasks, habits, and breaks to get back up to 40% of your workweek. You set your priorities, and Reclaim automatically designs your schedule around what matters most (just like a great assistant would!) Top Reclaim features: * Tasks: auto-schedule to-dos in your calendar * Habits: block flexible time for routines * Smart Meetings: auto-schedule at the best time for all attendees * Scheduling Links: share your availability * Calendar Sync: sync all your calendars * Buffer Time: auto-schedule breaks & travel time * Color Coding: automatically color-code your calendar * No-Meeting Days: protect productive time * Time Tracking: analyze where you spend your time * Task Integrations: for Asana, Todoist, Jira, ClickUp, Linear & Google Tasks * Slack Integration: sync your Slack status to your calendar
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch puts the information your team needs right at their fingertips. Stay aligned, collaborate faster, and move work forward with Rewatch.
tl;dv
tldv.io
AI-Powered Meeting Recorder for Zoom and Google Meet - tl;dv. Discover the GPT-powered meeting software to video record, transcribe, highlight and share your online meetings. Try tldv for free!
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Team O'clock
teamoclock.com
Team O'clock is a meeting facilitator for agile teams, offering efficiency, collaboration, and speed with AI-assisted retrospectives, daily standups, and planning poker estimation sessions. It works for both remote or hybrid teams via asynchronous or synchronous sessions. All provided services are seamlessly integrated with collaboration and tracking tools, such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Asana, Linear and Basecamp.
BuildBetter.ai
buildbetter.ai
Decrease time to revenue with the #1 product assistant behind 20,000 successful teams. Turns untapped data—like call recordings—into your most valuable deliverables.
Meetingflow
meetingflow.com
Meetingflow powers customer meeting optimization for collaborative teams Built specifically for teams with strategic, collaborative revenue motions, reps are better prepared, more engaged and follow up faster with Meetingflow.
Konch.ai
konch.ai
Konch is a tool that uses advanced AI models to convert audio or video files into text accurately. We offer AI transcription in 50 languages, time-coded editing, YouTube video transcriptions, and Generative AI, among other features. KonchMate is particularly useful for transcribing your online meetings. It can record, transcribe, and store your meeting transcripts in 50 languages. You don't need to take notes during your meeting. You can easily access and share your meeting audio/videos and the transcripts from your workspace. One of our most popular products is 'Precision.' Our certified human transcribers improve the accuracy of your transcript by up to 100%, allowing you to relax while our experienced team takes care of your transcription. Konch is the perfect solution for all your transcription needs.
Scribbl
scribbl.co
Transform your meeting experience with Scribbl – the ultimate AI-powered tool for enhancing productivity and collaboration. Say goodbye to the hassle of note-taking and embrace a new era of efficient meetings. Scribbl effortlessly captures, transcribes, and records your meetings, ensuring you never miss a beat. Our advanced AI breaks down each meeting into digestible topics and action items, streamlining the review process. With Scribbl's Chrome Extension, mark key moments in real-time, creating a seamless bridge between live discussions and post-meeting analysis. Sharing insights has never been easier. Whether it's with your team or external stakeholders, Scribbl's intuitive sharing features allow you to disseminate information swiftly and effectively.
Spinach
spinach.ai
Spinach AI, backed by Y Combinator, Zoom and Atlassian, is an AI Meeting Assistant, which helps run your meeting, summarizes the conversation and automates post-meeting tasks. Spinach integrates with your existing tools and supports 100 languages.
Equal Time
equaltime.io
Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings. Equal Time goes beyond meeting transcription and automated Action-items, to help promote more inclusive meetings. Our technology helps you involve quieter voices, and get personalized recommendations on how to improve your leadership. Review details of the meeting later with a searchable and sharable transcript. Gain insight into the cost of your meeting with an estimate of the cost incurred. Use ice breakers, meeting timers, and Rounds to spice up your meetings. Get started for free today! www.equaltime.io Established in 2021, by two women in tech, Equal Time has rapidly grown to include a team of dedicated and talented individuals who are passionate about enhancing productivity and inclusivity in the digital workspace. At Equal Time, our mission is clear – we aim to revolutionize the way teams interact and collaborate in virtual meetings, fostering a culture of equality and efficiency. By facilitating clear communication, thorough record-keeping, and fairer participation, Equal Time is empowering teams to thrive in the modern digital workspace.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles and delight more customers. With Avoma, you can automatically record all your meetings, get full transcripts and summarized notes, and actionable insights synced directly to your CRM. Review calls and meetings faster by searching directly within transcripts and using identified topics to find exactly what you're looking for. Avoma seamlessly integrates with your favorite tools.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow's calls. CSM's the world over are less stress using UpdateAI and find that for the first time, they are winning the war on Administrative work.
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales process, enabling sales representatives to focus on building relationships and closing deals. Features such as automated scheduling, real-time note-taking, and CRM integration optimize efficiency and productivity. With Demodesk, sales professionals can deliver captivating product demos that go beyond mere slideshows. The platform offers revolutionary screen-sharing and interactive capabilities to create an immersive and personalized experience for prospects, leading to increased engagement and higher conversion rates. Features like shadowing or integrated playbooks and battle cards, enable real-time coaching during virtual calls. The platform offers comprehensive analytics and reporting features that provide actionable insights into sales performance. Armed with this valuable data, sales leaders can make data-driven decisions, optimize sales processes, and identify areas for improvement. Businesses of all sizes rely on us to digitalize sales, boost productivity and drive more revenue. Key results from our customers: +25% time saved on manual tasks (Pipedrive) ↑ 2x conversion rate (Clark) +30% higher revenue per seller (Treatwell) ↑ 3x increase in agent productivity (Eigensonne) For more information visit demodesk.com.
Sembly
sembly.ai
Sembly SaaS solution that enables managers and teams to records, transcribes and generates smart meeting summaries with meeting minutes. Works with Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Sembly is available in English & 42+ languages across Web, iOS & Android mobile apps. The smartest AI meeting assistant that helps easily review & share meeting takeaways, meeting records and transcriptions. Turns your meetings into searchable text, highlights key discussion moments, creates notes and summaries.
Laxis
laxis.com
Aimed at optimizing customer conversations, Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant tailored to help revenue teams capture key insights from their interactions and perform better in various commercial capacities. The tool uses an AI system to record, transcribe, and offer a precise distillation of salient points discussed during customer meetings, ensuring that no critical detail is left out. The tool is beneficial to various professionals including sales, marketing, business development, project managers, and product & UX designers, as it helps in different areas such as market research, tracking portfolio notes, capturing customer requirements and activity, among others.Another significant feature of Laxis is its capability for integration across various platforms including video conferencing and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems where upon it automatically inputs customer actions and activities. It can auto-generate meeting summaries and follow-up emails and enable the users to save customer requirements, action items, and meeting summaries in your CRM in one-click. Users can also extract relevant insights from individual or sets of meetings. With an inclusion of language preferences, Laxis supports multilingual interactions guaranteeing accurate real-time transcription of meetings and detailed record-keeping of multilingual interactions. It further allows users to repurpose audio content like podcasts, webinars and meetings with just a click.
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant designed to make meeting processes more efficient and insightful. This tool provides automatic video recording of meetings, coupled with AI-powered transcription capabilities, to facilitate easy review and understanding of the meeting content later on. Beyond this, MeetGeek includes features such as automatic summaries, aiding users to efficiently get the main points of meetings without needing to review hours of content. The tool also utilizes AI to extract and highlight key topics from each meeting, providing a quick way to catch up on past events. A search function empowers users to easily access past meetings, recordings, transcripts, and highlights from a single location. MeetGeek also emphasizes team collaboration, allowing for shared rules regarding meeting content. Its 'conversation intelligence' feature provides AI-driven analytics for sales and customer insights, stemming from the meetings. Furthermore, MeetGeek enhances productivity with automation capabilities, automatically syncing recording and highlights with users' systems. Custom branding options enable users to make the meeting experience resonate with their brand image. The utility of MeetGeek spans across a range of roles, from sales teams to HR, and is also suited for different types of professional calls, including customer calls and interviews.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI-powered meeting summaries, available instantly when you hang up - AI-powered action items (suggested in real-time) - MeetingGPT, AI-powered Q&A for meetings - Catch Me Up meeting recaps - Host delightful video meetings in your browser - Record and transcribe in one click, even on a free plan - Collaborate on agendas and meeting notes in real-time (including action items) - Search through every word ever said, across all your meeting content - Zapier integration - Clip meeting moments and share for instant context - Make meetings more inclusive with talk-time tracking, emojis, hand-raises and more Try Vowel for free today!
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an intelligent application designed to improve the efficiency and clarity of online meetings and calls. Primarily, it utilizes AI for noise cancellation, effectively eliminating background noises, voices, and echoes during online interactions. This feature ensures clear and high-quality communication in various settings, from individual conversations to team meetings and call centers. Besides noise cancellation, Krisp also offers real-time meeting transcriptions, which improves accessibility and helps in maintaining records. In addition, it possesses the capability to generate concise meeting notes and summaries, effectively serving as an AI meeting assistant. Another notable feature is Krisp's meeting recording functionality, which automatically records virtual meetings across all communication apps. Specifically for call center environments, Krisp provides an AI Accent Localization feature that converts the accents of agents in real-time to match the native accent of customers for clearer communication. It also securely transcribes agent and customer conversations in real-time. The application's services can be integrated into various products using the provided SDK for developers. As a multi-functional AI tool, Krisp caters to a broad range of users including individuals, freelancers, hybrid work teams, sales teams, professional services, and call centers.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like Hubspot, Slack, Trello, Asana, Salesforce, and more. Record: Instantly record meetings across all major web-conferencing platforms. Invite Fireflies or have it automatically capture them. Transcribe: Fireflies can transcribe live meetings or audio files that you upload. Skim the transcripts & listen to the audio simultaneously. Summarize: AI Super Summaries provides you with detailed meeting overviews, outlines, meeting notes, keywords and action items. Quickly track and skim through an entire meeting in 5 minutes! Collaborate: Add comments & flag important moments on calls for teammates to easily review. Search: Review an hour long call in less than 5 minutes. Filter to action items, dates, metrics, and other important topics. Integrate: Your meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings are more valuable when they are automatically synced with tools and platforms you already use. Log meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings in your CRM & collaboration apps like Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, Zapier, and lots more. Analyze: Conversation Intelligence generates insights around talk time, topic trends, sentiment, and much more. The conversation intelligence suite allows you to identify what’s working and what is not on calls. Insights help you coach your sales team to close more deals. They help your recruiters hire top talent faster by identifying trends across candidate interviews. Your entire organization can build better products by tuning into the voice of your customer. Discover what messaging works and what doesn’t from customer and team interactions.
Fellow
fellow.app
Fellow is the only all-in-one AI meeting transcription and management software for remote and hybrid teams. Have fewer, more effective meetings and 1-on-1s with AI, behavior-driving features, and seamless integrations. Fellow fits seamlessly into your team’s existing daily flow with integrations, browser extensions and a desktop app so everything you need before, during and after your meeting is right where you need it, when you need it. Forward-thinking companies like Shopify, Aledade, Vidyard, and GoCardless, trust Fellow to save their teams time and money by revolutionizing the way they meet.
