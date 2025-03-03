Reclaim

The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fills up -- so you always have time for focused work, while staying open to collaborate with your team. You get to tell Reclaim exactly how you want your priorities scheduled, just like you would a great assistant. And when plans change, it automatically realigns your schedule in seconds. Reclaim.ai is an AI-powered scheduling app that automatically finds the best time in your calendar for meetings, tasks, habits, and breaks to get back up to 40% of your workweek. You set your priorities, and Reclaim automatically designs your schedule around what matters most (just like a great assistant would!) Top Reclaim features: * Tasks: auto-schedule to-dos in your calendar * Habits: block flexible time for routines * Smart Meetings: auto-schedule at the best time for all attendees * Scheduling Links: share your availability * Calendar Sync: sync all your calendars * Buffer Time: auto-schedule breaks & travel time * Color Coding: automatically color-code your calendar * No-Meeting Days: protect productive time * Time Tracking: analyze where you spend your time * Task Integrations: for Asana, Todoist, Jira, ClickUp, Linear & Google Tasks * Slack Integration: sync your Slack status to your calendar