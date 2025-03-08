Top AI Image Generators Software - Uzbekistan

Microsoft Designer

designer.microsoft.com

Microsoft Designer is an AI-powered design tool that helps you create designs and edit photos in seconds. Unleash your creativity—visually create, design, and edit just about anything you can imagine with AI. Use the power of generative AI to create eye-catching images with your words, craft next-level designs that pop like personalized birthday cards, holiday cards, and wallpapers for your phone, and even use AI to edit photos like an expert - erasing unwanted objects from photos. Create what you want, when and where you need it. Key capabilities: * Images: Create any image you can imagine. Sci-fi art, surreal scenes, funny images? Dream it, describe it, and create it with AI. Your imagination is limitless! * Stickers: Create something that sticks. Make custom stickers that help you stick out on messaging apps, social, and more. * Edit with AI: make your photos and images picture perfect with AI. * Generative erase: Erase unwanted distractions to make objects you don’t want in your image disappear. * Remove background: Say bye-bye to bad backgrounds. Easily remove unwanted image backgrounds in one step. * Blur background: Bring what’s most important into focus. Blur the background of any image to make your subject pop. * Add filters, adjust brightness, resize: Customize to fit your creative vision, including resizing to turn your creations into a square or custom size that fits just right. * Wallpapers/Backgrounds: Put it all on display. Create custom wallpaper or background to fit your current mood, make a statement, or to keep a special occasion front and center on your phone screen. * Greeting cards: Craft the perfect greeting for any occasion. From birthday cards to holiday cards and beyond, create a thoughtful greeting card with personalized messages and images even if you’re at a loss for words. * Monograms: Make your mark. Add some personal pop to your everyday life or for a special occasion like a wedding with custom crafted monograms that use letters and more to define your mark. * Invitations: Create invitations that wow. Customize your invitations for every occasion and any event like birthdays, weddings, and anything else big or small. * Social posts: Stand out online. Elevate and craft your next social post with Designer to create the perfect image and text to share online. * Icons: Express yourself visually. Create icons to easily communicate your vision and decorate your designs. * Emojis: Express yourself! Have the perfect reaction on hand with custom crafted emojis to fit any mood. * Coloring book pages: Color it in and get in your flow. Create custom coloring book pages to make coloring more exciting. Great for all ages. * Frame image: Turn your photos into a customized framed memory that you can share everywhere. * Collages: Bring your favorite photos, styles, and descriptions together create a custom collage from your favorite memories. * Banners: Create banners for newsletter headers, social profiles, and more to grab attention and stand out.