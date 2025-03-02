Top Age Verification Software - Tuvalu

Find the right software and services.
Age verification software is used to confirm a person's age, typically in two scenarios: online for e-commerce transactions or in-person at a retail store's point of sale (POS) kiosk. These solutions are essential for verifying the ages of customers purchasing age-restricted goods or services, including energy drinks, alcohol, tobacco products, cannabis products, weapons, adult content, gambling products, and other regulated items.
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck, Inc., delivers an on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Its highly accurate, fast and secure solutions are available through IDN-Direct, an API-based solution that integrates into customer systems and processes, and through IDN-Portal which can be up and running in under an hour. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail pos/scanner.
Veriff
veriff.com
Veriff offers highly automated identity verification software powered by AI. Their platform is designed to fight fraud, ensure compliance, and safeguard customers. With Veriff, businesses can build trusted digital communities, improve user experience, and drive growth.The combination of AI technology and in-house human verification teams allows Veriff to effectively prevent fraudulent activities while minimizing friction for genuine users during their customer journey. Their identity verification solutions include powerful document and identity verification, proof of address, database verification checks, and age validation. These features help streamline onboarding processes, comply with regulations, and automate age checks to ensure the security and safety of all users.Veriff also offers Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions, including streamlined KYC onboarding checks and AML screening for ongoing monitoring and protection against potential money laundering activities. In addition, their biometric authentication feature enables passwordless and secure account access, while their age estimation feature enhances conversions through selfie-based age verification.To effectively mitigate fraud, Veriff provides fraud protection services to safeguard businesses from identity fraud, as well as fraud intelligence tools to enhance fraud mitigation efforts with advanced intelligence capabilities.Overall, Veriff's AI-powered identity verification software helps businesses establish trust and transparency online, protect against fraudulent activities, stay compliant with regulations, and expand globally.
Ondato
ondato.com
Ondato is a tech company that streamlines KYC and AML-related processes using cutting-edge AI solutions tools that cover the full spectrum of compliance challenges, from new client onboarding to a comprehensive database for ongoing client monitoring.
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube is an all-in-one platform for automating and simplifying Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. The AI-powered platform helps businesses automate digital customer onboarding and eKYC processes by verifying their identity using facial & behavioral biometrics and corroborating their bio-data against over 3,000 data points across the globe. ComplyCube currently powers established businesses across fintech, banking, telecoms, transportation, and e-commerce.
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock identity trust for digital interactions and engagement at onboarding and throughout the customer journey.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform helps businesses to seamlessly onboard customers at scale while stopping fraud and navigating KYC, AML and other regulatory requirements.
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their work more efficiently, serve their clients better and grow their practices. LexisNexis assists corporations in better understanding their markets, monitoring their brands and competition, and in mitigating business risk. LexisNexiss collaborate with universities to educate students, and LexisNexis supports nation-building with governments and courts by making laws accessible and strengthening legal infrastructures. LexisNexis partners with leading global associations and customers to collect evidence against war criminals and provide tools to combat human trafficking. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulators, are installed on over 400 million devices, and analyze over 10 billion transactions a year. GeoComply's solutions incorporate location, device, and identity intelligence and advanced machine learning to detect and flag fraudulent activity. By integrating GeoComply's solutions into their processes and risk engines, organizations can identify fraud earlier in a user's engagement, better establish their true digital identity and empower digital trust. GeoComply's award-winning products are based on technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments, and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including Akamai, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Advanced Facial Search and Recognition API. Luxand.Cloud stands at the forefront of facial recognition technology, crafting a future where security seamlessly intertwines with innovation. With precision and sophistication, our cutting-edge solutions redefine the landscape of identity verification. Elevate your digital security with seamless access control, unlocking a personalized and fortified experience. Trust in Luxand.Cloud to lead the way in safeguarding your digital frontier with unparalleled reliability. Join us on the journey to redefine the boundaries of security in the digital age. Luxand.cloud supports: - Face detection - Face recognition - Face verification - Emotion recognition - Facial landmark detection - Liveness detection - Face cropping
Persona
withpersona.com
Persona’s trusted identity infrastructure helps businesses automate any identity-related use case — from securely collecting and verifying user information to making decisions and running manual reviews. Manage fully compliant KYC/AML programs, fight fraud, and automate operations all in one place. Integrate in an afternoon, with or without engineering and with less than 10 lines of code. - Our team is made up of former engineers and designers from Square, Uber, Coursera, Dropbox, and Slack. We're proud to be funded by some of the best venture capital firms including, First Round Capital and Coatue. Some of our Angel Investors include the Perret and William Hockey (co-founders of Plaid), Tony Xu (Doordash) and Dylan Field (Founder and CEO, Figma).
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and protect your business. Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading and gaming industries including Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.
Token of Trust
tokenoftrust.com
Token of Trust® Consumer Reputation Reports are the easiest way for consumers to prove their identity to businesses and others. Businesses can use Token of Trust’s Identity Platform to screen consumers during account onboarding, at checkout, or at any moment by request. Does your business need to verify your customers’ age? Location? Identity? Don’t sweat it — that’s our specialty. With Token of Trust’s configurable workflows, Businesses can define consumer identity characteristics that are important to capture and verify — then, set rules for how to automatically handle the approval process.
Yoti
yoti.com
Yoti Age Verification uses a combination of AI technology, liveness anti-spoofing and document authenticity checks so you can be confident in the age of your customers.
