Affiliate Marketing Software
Top Affiliate Marketing Software

Affiliate marketing programs offer a highly effective approach to boost sales and promote products and services. It provides an opportunity for affiliates to earn significant income, especially if they have a sizable network or audience. Content creators such as bloggers, influencers, and internet personalities often utilize affiliate marketing as one of their monetization strategies. From the advertiser's perspective, affiliate marketing programs serve as an additional channel to drive sales and enhance brand visibility. By partnering with affiliates, advertisers can tap into their existing audience and leverage their influence to generate more sales and increase brand awareness. Overall, affiliate marketing programs create a mutually beneficial relationship where both affiliates and advertisers can thrive. Affiliates have the potential to earn substantial income, while advertisers can expand their reach and achieve their marketing goals through this collaborative approach.

ClickBank

ClickBank

clickbank.com

ClickBank is an affiliate marketing platform that connects product creators with affiliates to promote and sell digital products for commissions.

Tapfiliate

Tapfiliate

tapfiliate.com

Tapfiliate is a cloud-based affiliate management tool that helps businesses manage affiliate and referral marketing programs with various integrations.

Impact

Impact

impact.com

Impact app is a partnership management platform that helps enterprises discover and manage various partnerships to drive revenue growth.

Post Affiliate Pro

Post Affiliate Pro

postaffiliatepro.com

Post Affiliate Pro is an affiliate management software that helps businesses manage affiliate programs, track performance, and automate payments.

Simplero

Simplero

simplero.com

Simplero is an all-in-one platform for coaches and course creators to build, manage, and sell online courses, run email marketing, and engage with customers.

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

BrandChamp is an app that helps businesses manage brand ambassador programs, track influencer activities, and optimize marketing strategies with real-time analytics.

Rewardful

Rewardful

rewardful.com

Rewardful allows SaaS companies to easily create and manage affiliate and referral programs, tracking commissions and performance through integrations with Stripe and Paddle.

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

PartnerStack is a partnership platform that manages and automates affiliate marketing for businesses, enhancing partner recruitment, engagement, and payouts.

Affiliatics

Affiliatics

affiliatics.com

Affiliatics is an affiliate marketing software that helps businesses manage affiliate programs, track referrals, and analyze performance metrics.

Digital First AI

Digital First AI

digitalfirst.ai

Digital First AI is a tool that streamlines marketing by offering strategies, content generation, and personalized recommendations to enhance decision-making.

GrowthHero

GrowthHero

growthhero.io

GrowthHero is an all-in-one platform for affiliate, influencer, and referral marketing, allowing businesses to manage and optimize their marketing efforts.

Marketcall

Marketcall

marketcall.com

Marketcall is a Pay Per Call affiliate network offering over 200 call-based offers for affiliates to promote.

PayKickstart

PayKickstart

paykickstart.com

PayKickstart is an e-commerce platform that simplifies subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses with customizable checkout and analytics tools.

Get4views

Get4views

get4views.com

Get4views is a legal service that promotes YouTube channels and videos, helping bloggers gain views and subscribers, and aiding businesses in increasing sales.

Admitad

Admitad

admitad.com

Admitad is a partner marketing platform connecting advertisers and publishers to facilitate affiliate marketing across various industries globally.

Offer18

Offer18

offer18.com

Offer18 is an affiliate marketing platform that helps users optimize and measure their campaigns with advanced features and tools for tracking user activity.

Awin

Awin

awin.com

Awin connects businesses with a global network of publishers for affiliate marketing, offering tools for campaign optimization and performance tracking.

LeadDyno

LeadDyno

leaddyno.com

LeadDyno helps businesses manage their affiliate, influencer, or referral programs with tracking, payment management, and integrations for effective program administration.

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.

Involve Asia

Involve Asia

involve.asia

The Involve Asia app connects users with global brands for affiliate marketing, enabling link management, performance tracking, and payment facilitation.

Roster

Roster

getroster.com

Roster helps companies turn customers into brand ambassadors to enhance awareness, gather reviews, and increase revenue through community engagement and user-generated content.

Attribution

Attribution

attributionapp.com

Attribution is a multi-touch attribution app that tracks ad spend, conversions, and revenue across various channels for detailed marketing insights.

CJ

CJ

cj.com

CJ Affiliate connects brands with marketers to facilitate affiliate marketing, offering tools for performance monitoring and partnership management globally.

LoudCrowd

LoudCrowd

loudcrowd.com

LoudCrowd helps brands create personalized storefronts for creators, enabling better monetization and improved affiliate sales without heavy development resources.

RedTrack

RedTrack

redtrack.io

RedTrack is an analytics platform that provides real-time conversion data and performance insights for marketers, helping optimize advertising campaigns across various channels.

UpPromote

UpPromote

uppromote.com

UpPromote is an affiliate marketing app for Shopify that helps businesses create, manage, and track affiliate programs across multiple stores.

Evolup

Evolup

evolup.com

Evolup is an AI-driven platform that simplifies creating and managing online affiliate stores, allowing users to promote products and earn commissions easily.

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

FirstPromoter is an affiliate marketing platform that helps businesses track and manage affiliate programs and commissions with easy integration options.

Voluum

Voluum

voluum.com

Voluum is an ad tracking app for affiliate marketers, offering analytics, optimization tools, and real-time campaign monitoring across multiple channels.

LinkMink

LinkMink

linkmink.com

LinkMink helps companies track referrals using Stripe's Payment Links without requiring servers or coding, set up in just 5 minutes.

Partnerize

Partnerize

partnerize.com

Partnerize is a platform that automates partnership marketing, allowing brands to connect with partners, manage campaigns, and track performance in real time.

BeMob

BeMob

bemob.com

BeMob is a cloud-based tracking platform for managing and optimizing ad campaigns, offering analytics, instant redirects, and team collaboration features.

LinkTrust

LinkTrust

linktrust.com

LinkTrust is a performance marketing platform that helps companies, affiliates, and agencies manage and optimize their marketing efforts for growth and ROI.

C3PA

C3PA

c3pa.net

C3PA is an affiliate platform for dating, sweepstakes, and gambling, offering exclusive campaigns and tracking tools for publishers to optimize earnings.

Squaredance

Squaredance

squaredance.io

Squaredance is a marketplace for DTC brands to connect with customers, manage marketing campaigns, track performance, and pay only for achieved sales.

GrowSurf

GrowSurf

growsurf.com

GrowSurf is a referral software for tech startups that helps manage referral programs to boost customer growth and engagement.

FMTC Affiliates

FMTC Affiliates

fmtc.co

The FMTC Affiliates app provides a platform for managing and optimizing affiliate marketing programs, offering access to affiliate opportunities and performance insights.

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.

Tolt

Tolt

tolt.io

Tolt provides affiliate marketing software for SaaS startups, offering a free plan, auto payouts, and integration with Stripe and Paddle to manage affiliate programs.

RefMonkey

RefMonkey

refmonkey.com

RefMonkey enables businesses to create and manage referral, affiliate, MLM, and loyalty programs via integrations and APIs for websites and mobile apps.

Performcb

Performcb

performcb.com

Performcb is an affiliate marketing platform that connects publishers with advertisers, enabling performance-based marketing across various online verticals.

Reditus

Reditus

getreditus.com

Reditus is an affiliate management tool for B2B SaaS companies, enabling recruitment of affiliates and streamlining commission tracking.

Social Snowball

Social Snowball

socialsnowball.io

Social Snowball automates affiliate marketing for Shopify stores, allowing customers to easily become affiliates and track their performance with a user-friendly dashboard.

Target Circle

Target Circle

targetcircle.com

Target Circle is a partnership marketing software that helps manage, track, and optimize affiliate programs, including billing, for various partners like affiliates and influencers.

Metricks

Metricks

metricks.io

Metricks is an app designed to support the growth and scaling of affiliate marketing for brands.

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

SaaSquatch is a referral and loyalty marketing software that helps businesses engage customers, manage referral programs, and increase customer acquisition and retention.

Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising

rakutenadvertising.com

Rakuten Advertising connects advertisers with publishers using AI to optimize marketing strategies and enhance campaign performance.

Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect

fintelconnect.com

Fintel Connect is an affiliate marketing platform for fintechs and banks, offering partner management, a network of affiliates, and compliance solutions for customer acquisition.

MGID

MGID

mgid.com

MGID is a native advertising platform that helps advertisers and publishers reach audiences and manage ad campaigns through various targeting options and ad formats.

SocialLadder

SocialLadder

socialladderapp.com

SocialLadder is a platform that manages brand ambassador programs, helping companies engage with and track student ambassadors for effective marketing.

AdsBridge

AdsBridge

adsbridge.com

AdsBridge is a tracking software for affiliate marketers that optimizes ad campaigns with real-time analytics, traffic management, and fraud prevention features.

AffSub2

AffSub2

affsub2.com

AffSub2 is an app for managing and optimizing affiliate marketing and subscription programs, offering tracking, analytics, and reporting tools.

wecantrack

wecantrack

wecantrack.com

wecantrack is an app that consolidates sales data from affiliate networks, integrates with marketing tools, and provides tracking and reporting for optimizing affiliate campaigns.

HOQU

HOQU

hoqu.com

HOQU is a performance marketing platform for managing, tracking, and optimizing online advertising campaigns based on conversions.

Circlewise

Circlewise

circlewise.io

Circlewise is a platform for managing and optimizing partnership and affiliate programs, offering tools for performance tracking, partner recruitment, and marketing analytics.

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Phonexa is a tracking software for managing and optimizing lead generation, distribution, and conversion across various marketing channels.

Monetate

Monetate

monetate.com

Monetate is an ecommerce personalization software that helps brands create tailored online experiences to enhance customer engagement and improve conversion rates.

RevGlue

RevGlue

revglue.com

RevGlue provides tools for UK affiliates and influencers to create cashback, coupon, and comparison websites and monetize existing content.

Foxoffers

Foxoffers

foxoffers.com

Foxoffers enables daily payouts in crypto and fiat, offers custom landing pages, and provides support from an in-house media buying team for performance marketing.

Top Affiliate Marketing Software - WebCatalog