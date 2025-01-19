App store for web apps
Top Active Learning Tools Software - Réunion
Active learning tools are specialized software solutions crafted to augment the development of machine learning (ML) models. They operate within a supervised framework, strategically optimizing data annotation, labeling, and model training. Unlike broader ML or MLOps platforms, these tools are specifically engineered to establish an iterative feedback loop that directly informs the model training process, pinpointing edge cases, and diminishing the label requirement. This targeted feedback harnesses model uncertainty to identify the most valuable data for annotation, thereby enhancing model performance with a smaller yet more relevant dataset. Diverging from conventional data labeling software, active learning tools place a primary emphasis on the annotation process, as well as on managing and selecting the most appropriate data for labeling. Furthermore, they transcend the functionalities of data science and machine learning platforms by not merely deploying models, but actively refining them through continuous learning cycles. These tools boast unique features that automatically identify errors and outliers, furnish actionable insights for model enhancement, and enable intelligent data selection—critical for fine-tuning pre-existing models to suit specific use cases. The significance of active learning tools has burgeoned with the emergence of open-source models provided by AI organizations, as they cater to a broader spectrum of users seeking to customize these models for their distinct requirements. These tools serve AI teams, computer vision specialists, ML engineers, and data scientists alike, aiding in the creation of efficient active learning loops, which are markedly distinct from the broader ML frameworks or data storage and interconnectivity services proffered by MLOps platforms. For a product to be considered for inclusion in the Active Learning Tools category, it must: 1. Facilitate the establishment of an iterative loop between data annotation and model training. 2. Possess capabilities for automatically identifying model errors, outliers, and edge cases. 3. Offer insights into model performance and guide the annotation process to enhance it. 4. Enable the selection and management of training data for effective model optimization.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Labelbox is a data-centric AI platform that allows users to build and utilize AI applications. The platform provides the ability to train and fine-tune models, as well as automate tasks using LLMs (Labelbox Machine Learning Models). In terms of functionality, Labelbox utilizes cookies to enhance the user experience, analyze site traffic, assist in marketing efforts, and understand how users interact with the platform. Necessary cookies are used for basic function such as page navigation and access to secure areas. Preferences cookies enable the platform to remember user-specific information, such as preferred language or region. Labelbox also employs statistic cookies, which help website owners gather information on how visitors interact with the platform. These statistics are collected and reported anonymously. Furthermore, Labelbox uses various providers' cookies to optimize specific features and functionalities. These providers include Intercom, LinkedIn, YouTube, ZoomInfo, Cloudflare, Bizible, Cookiebot, and Heap Analytics. Each provider's cookies serve different purposes, such as recognizing visitors, managing support notifications, load balancing, and allowing visitors to log in through third-party applications. Overall, Labelbox's AI platform offers users the ability to build AI applications, train and fine-tune models, and automate tasks using LLMs. The platform utilizes cookies and statistics to enhance the user experience and understand visitor interaction. The integration of various third-party providers' cookies ensures optimized functionality for different aspects of the platform.
Modal
modal.com
Modal helps people run code in the cloud. We think it's the easiest way for developers to get access to containerized, serverless compute without the hassle of managing their own infrastructure.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improve the quality of data for AI models. With features like auto annotation, DICOM annotation for medical imaging, dataset management, and model management, V7 automates and streamlines various tasks. Its image and video annotation tools are designed to improve the precision of data labelling. Additionally, it enables the building and automation of custom data pipelines and has tools for automating optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) workflows.V7 allows users to outsource annotation tasks. It can be used across various industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, and more. It offers collaboration features for real-time team annotation and provides labeler and model performance analytics.Further, V7 also facilitates annotation and model training workflows to be more efficient through an intuitive user interface. With its enhanced AutoAnnotate feature, it accelerates the speed and accuracy of annotations. The platform integrates with AWS, Databricks, and Voxel51, among others, and supports a range of data types including video, image, and text data.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. Dataloop's comprehensive solution spans the full AI development lifecycle, offering tools and functionalities that streamline data management, annotation, model selection, and deployment. Dataloop's platform is built with a focus on collaboration, allowing developers, data scientists, and engineers to work together seamlessly, breaking down traditional silos and fostering innovation. Key features include an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for constructing data pipelines, a vast library of pre-built AI elements and models, and robust data curation and annotation capabilities. These features are designed to empower developers to rapidly prototype, iterate, and deploy AI solutions, keeping pace with the fast-evolving demands of the market. Dataloop is committed to advancing AI development by providing a developer-centric platform that addresses the complexities and challenges of AI and data management. Dataloop's vision is to democratize AI development, enabling every organization to harness the power of AI and drive forward their innovative solutions.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more all in one, easy to use platform. * Annotate - Efficiently label any visual modality and manage large-scale annotation teams with customizable workflows and quality control tools. * Active - Test, validate, and evaluate your models and surface, curate, and prioritize the most valuable data for labeling to supercharge model performance. * Apollo - Train, fine-tune, and manage proprietary and foundation models at scale for production AI applications. * Accelerate - On-demand, specialized labeling services to help you scale. Encord is trusted by pioneering AI teams at RapidAI, Tractable, Stanford Medicine, Memorial, King’s College London, the NHS, the UHN, the Royal Navy, Veo, and many more global companies.
Galileo AI
usegalileo.ai
Galileo AI is an AI-driven copilot for interface design that helps designers create delightful UI designs in an instant. By leveraging large language models, it is able to understand complex contexts and generate high-fidelity designs from natural language prompts. Trained on thousands of outstanding designs, Galileo AI can generate complex UI designs with AI-generated illustrations and images to match the desired style, as well as fill product copy accurately. This machine-learning implementation enables designers to save time on repetitive UI patterns and small visual tweaks, instead focusing on creating more creative solutions. The tool can also be used to generate a profile page for a book-reading app featuring a specific author and a list of their books, and a settings page for users to edit their names, phone numbers and passwords.
Cleanlab
cleanlab.ai
Pioneered at MIT and proven at Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides the world's most popular Data-Centric AI software. Most AI and Analytics are impaired by data issues (data entry errors, mislabeling, outliers, ambiguity, near duplicates, data drift, low-quality or unsafe content, etc); Cleanlab software helps you automatically fix them in any image/text/tabular dataset. This no-code platform can also auto-label big datasets and provide robust machine learning predictions (via models auto-trained on auto-corrected data). What can I get from Cleanlab software? 1. Automated validation of your data sources (quality assurance for your data team). Your company's data is your competitive advantage, don't let noise dilute its value. 2. Better version of your dataset. Use the cleaned dataset produced by Cleanlab in place of your original dataset to get more reliable ML/Analytics (without any change in your existing code). 3. Better ML deployment (reduced time to deployment & more reliable predictions). Let Cleanlab automatically handle the full ML stack for you! With just a few clicks, deploy more accurate models than fine-tuned OpenAI LLMs for text data and the state-of-art for tabular/image data. Turn raw data into reliable AI & Analytics, without all the manual data prep work.
Lightly AI
lightly.ai
Lightly helps machine learning teams to build better models through better data. It allows companies to select the right data for model training by using active learning. Intelligently select the best samples for model training through advanced filtering and active-learning algorithms. * Balance your class distributions, remove redundancies and dataset bias. Label only the best data for model training until you reach your target accuracy. * Analyze the quality and diversity of your datasets. Better understand your data with Lightly's holistic views from the big picture down to the smallest nuances of your data. Uncover class distributions, dataset gaps, and representation biases before labeling to save time and money. * Monitor your model performance in production. Spot outliers and failure cases. * Select out-of-distribution data directly on the edge or cloud. Send data back for retraining and updating the model. * Manage your dataset. Track different versions, and once your dataset is ready, simply share with labeling with the click of a button. That's Lightly: The end-to-end active learning