Top Accounting Software - Thailand

Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one integrated, easy-to-use platform. From contracts, proposals and project management to client billing, revenue tracking and resource management. Project Management Assign projects & tasks to your team, prioritize your week and see exactly how your projects progress. Set project budgets & avoid unexpected costs. Kanban view, integrated timer for easy billing, and collaboration with external partners for an efficient work. Team Time Tracking Get an instant report of your team's tracked hours with accurate timesheets & see who's over capacity at a glance. Monitor your business's utilization & get clarity on your team's efficiency & profitability. Plan your resources in advance to keep your projects on track and on budget. CRM Manage your clients and their projects in one place. Create unique client profiles with all your notes, contacts, rates and tags. Invite your clients to your branded Client Portal where they can access projects, documents and links you’ve shared with them.